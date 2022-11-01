ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

ClutchPoints

Kristaps Porzingis gets real on Bradley Beal, Wizards after loss vs. Sixers

The Washington Wizards, after winning three of their first four games, have lost their last three, dropping to below .500 for the first time this season. Their most recent loss came at the hands of the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers, a 118-111 loss sparked by James Harden and Tyrese Maxey’s solid performances. Nonetheless, for all of the Wizards’ struggles to begin the year, especially with Bradley Beal’s substandard scoring totals thus far, one player has been consistent for them through seven games: 2022 trade deadline acquisition Kristaps Porzingis.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Marcus Smart has passionate reaction to latest Ime Udoka report

If you were surprised and confused by Tuesday's report that suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was in line to take over as the Brooklyn Nets' head coach after Steve Nash's firing, you're not alone. Celtics guard Marcus Smart shared some very candid comments to The Boston Globe's Adam...
NBC Sports

Ja backs Warriors' Poole over controversial carry violations

In the Warriors' 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday at FTX Arena, Jordan Poole was called for three carrying violations at various points in the game. Afterward, Steve Kerr told reporters postgame that there needs to be consistency regarding carrying violations as "everybody" in the league carries the ball.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Steph upset over 'awful' overturned foul call vs. Heat

Steph Curry believes the refs in the Warriors' 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night at FTX Arena robbed him of three free throws that potentially could have tied the game late in the fourth quarter. "It's an awful call," Curry told reporters after the game. "What do...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Philly eateries not interested in Astros catering requests

The Houston Astros are spending a substantial amount of time in Philadelphia this week as they battle the Phillies in the World Series, and they need to grab some grub worthy of pro baseball players while they're in town. Hilariously, it seemed Tuesday night like they were having a hard...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Empire Sports Media

Raptors show blueprint on how to stop Knicks villain Trae Young

The New York Knicks will be looking to arrest a two-game skid when they host rival Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night. To do that, they must clip Trae Young’s wings. The Hawks’ star point guard has been feasting on the Knicks since after his rookie year. He has scored at least 20 points in his last nine meetings with the Knicks. Entering Wednesday’s game, Young is averaging 28.7 points on 43/38/84 shooting split with 3.2 rebounds and 9.4 assists against 3.4 turnovers versus the Knicks. He dropped 45 points in his last visit at the Garden — a 117-111 Atlanta win — that earned him more vitriol from the Knicks fans.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

T.J. Hockenson: I expected to be traded, but not to the Vikings

When T.J. Hockenson was traded by the Lions hours before the NFL trade deadline, he wasn’t surprised. But he was pleasantly surprised that he was sent to Minnesota. “I kinda knew. I had a little idea. I didn’t expect here, but obviously super, super excited to be here,” Hockenson said. “When I got here last night I was like, This is pretty sweet. Just excited to be here, for real.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Sixers down Wizards behind Harden’s historic night

The Philadelphia 76ers found themselves without Joel Embiid for the second time in the past three games, and yet, they secured their third straight win. Behind James Harden’s 17-assist performance, the Sixers defeated the Washington Wizards 118-111. The joint effort of Harden and Tyrese Maxey proved to be the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Wizards lose third straight as Harden records 17 assists

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Wizards lost to the Philadelphia 76ers 118-111 on Halloween at Capital One Arena. Here are five takeaways from what went down... The Wizards were 3-1 through their first four games this season, but a lot can change in a short period of time as it only took four days for them to lose three consecutive games, leaving them at 3-4. After losing to the Pacers at home and the Celtics on the road, they returned home for a lopsided defeat at the hands of the Sixers.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

De'Anthony Melton starting for 76ers Monday in place of injured Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Melton comes off the bench when the 76ers are at full strength. However, they won't be on Monday. Joel Embiid is out once again due to a non-COVID illness. As a result, Melton will step into the small-ball starting five.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Sports

Kerr claims NBA email on carrying a 'rumor,' situation 'bizarre'

After the Warriors were baffled that Jordan Poole was called for three carrying violations in Golden State’s 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night, Steve Kerr learned there supposedly was an email sent out regarding officials cracking down on players carrying the basketball. Still confused, Kerr, Draymond...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Celtics-Cavs takeaways: C's defense couldn't stop Mitchell, Garland late

The Cleveland Cavaliers have beaten the Boston Celtics twice over the last week, and both games required overtime. The Cavs overcame a double-digit deficit and made more clutch plays than the Celtics in the fourth quarter and OT to secure a 114-113 victory Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Jaylen...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Watch Matt Ryan sink insane corner 3 to force OT, where Lakers hold on to win

Matt Ryan was invited to the Lakers’ training camp as filler — he didn’t even get the kind of camp deal that can be converted straight to a two-way contract (Exhibit 10); he was there on the straight camp deal (Exhibit 9). Except the Lakers figured out during camp that they desperately needed more shooting and that Ryan could shoot. So, the Lakers gave him a contract for the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Draymond, Kerr plead for consistency after JP carrying calls

Jordan Poole was called for more carry violations than the entire Miami Heat team in the Warriors’ 116-109 loss on Tuesday night at FTX Arena. The 23-year-old guard had a rough night, finishing with nine points on 3-of-10 shooting from the field and 1-of-7 from behind the arc. He also committed five turnovers, three of those being carry violations.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

49ers agree to trade Jeff Wilson to Dolphins

The Dolphins are making another move to fortify themselves for the rest of the 2022 season. According to multiple reports, San Francisco is trading running back Jeff Wilson to Miami in exchange for a fifth-round pick. Wilson has rushed for 468 yards in eight games with six starts this season....
MIAMI, FL

