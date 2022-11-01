Read full article on original website
Sixers get painful Joel Embiid blow ahead of game vs. Wizards
After returning last Saturday following a one-game absence, Joel Embiid is out for the Philadelphia 76ers once again. Head coach Dc Rivers confirmed he won’t suit up Monday when they play the Washington Wizards. Embiid has been ruled out due to a non-COVID-19 illness. According to Noah Levick of...
Kristaps Porzingis gets real on Bradley Beal, Wizards after loss vs. Sixers
The Washington Wizards, after winning three of their first four games, have lost their last three, dropping to below .500 for the first time this season. Their most recent loss came at the hands of the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers, a 118-111 loss sparked by James Harden and Tyrese Maxey’s solid performances. Nonetheless, for all of the Wizards’ struggles to begin the year, especially with Bradley Beal’s substandard scoring totals thus far, one player has been consistent for them through seven games: 2022 trade deadline acquisition Kristaps Porzingis.
NBC Sports
Marcus Smart has passionate reaction to latest Ime Udoka report
If you were surprised and confused by Tuesday's report that suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was in line to take over as the Brooklyn Nets' head coach after Steve Nash's firing, you're not alone. Celtics guard Marcus Smart shared some very candid comments to The Boston Globe's Adam...
NBC Sports
Ja backs Warriors' Poole over controversial carry violations
In the Warriors' 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday at FTX Arena, Jordan Poole was called for three carrying violations at various points in the game. Afterward, Steve Kerr told reporters postgame that there needs to be consistency regarding carrying violations as "everybody" in the league carries the ball.
NBC Sports
Steph upset over 'awful' overturned foul call vs. Heat
Steph Curry believes the refs in the Warriors' 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night at FTX Arena robbed him of three free throws that potentially could have tied the game late in the fourth quarter. "It's an awful call," Curry told reporters after the game. "What do...
NBC Sports
Philly eateries not interested in Astros catering requests
The Houston Astros are spending a substantial amount of time in Philadelphia this week as they battle the Phillies in the World Series, and they need to grab some grub worthy of pro baseball players while they're in town. Hilariously, it seemed Tuesday night like they were having a hard...
Doc Rivers Details 76ers’ Success Without Joel Embiid vs. Wizards
How are the 76ers finding success without Joel Embiid on the floor? Doc Rivers weighs in.
Raptors show blueprint on how to stop Knicks villain Trae Young
The New York Knicks will be looking to arrest a two-game skid when they host rival Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night. To do that, they must clip Trae Young’s wings. The Hawks’ star point guard has been feasting on the Knicks since after his rookie year. He has scored at least 20 points in his last nine meetings with the Knicks. Entering Wednesday’s game, Young is averaging 28.7 points on 43/38/84 shooting split with 3.2 rebounds and 9.4 assists against 3.4 turnovers versus the Knicks. He dropped 45 points in his last visit at the Garden — a 117-111 Atlanta win — that earned him more vitriol from the Knicks fans.
NBC Sports
T.J. Hockenson: I expected to be traded, but not to the Vikings
When T.J. Hockenson was traded by the Lions hours before the NFL trade deadline, he wasn’t surprised. But he was pleasantly surprised that he was sent to Minnesota. “I kinda knew. I had a little idea. I didn’t expect here, but obviously super, super excited to be here,” Hockenson said. “When I got here last night I was like, This is pretty sweet. Just excited to be here, for real.”
Yardbarker
Sixers down Wizards behind Harden’s historic night
The Philadelphia 76ers found themselves without Joel Embiid for the second time in the past three games, and yet, they secured their third straight win. Behind James Harden’s 17-assist performance, the Sixers defeated the Washington Wizards 118-111. The joint effort of Harden and Tyrese Maxey proved to be the...
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma blows wide-open dunk attempt vs 76ers
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma blew a wide-open dunk in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. He finished with nine points.
NBC Sports
Wizards lose third straight as Harden records 17 assists
WASHINGTON -- The Washington Wizards lost to the Philadelphia 76ers 118-111 on Halloween at Capital One Arena. Here are five takeaways from what went down... The Wizards were 3-1 through their first four games this season, but a lot can change in a short period of time as it only took four days for them to lose three consecutive games, leaving them at 3-4. After losing to the Pacers at home and the Celtics on the road, they returned home for a lopsided defeat at the hands of the Sixers.
numberfire.com
De'Anthony Melton starting for 76ers Monday in place of injured Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Melton comes off the bench when the 76ers are at full strength. However, they won't be on Monday. Joel Embiid is out once again due to a non-COVID illness. As a result, Melton will step into the small-ball starting five.
NBC Sports
Kerr claims NBA email on carrying a 'rumor,' situation 'bizarre'
After the Warriors were baffled that Jordan Poole was called for three carrying violations in Golden State’s 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night, Steve Kerr learned there supposedly was an email sent out regarding officials cracking down on players carrying the basketball. Still confused, Kerr, Draymond...
NBC Sports
Celtics-Cavs takeaways: C's defense couldn't stop Mitchell, Garland late
The Cleveland Cavaliers have beaten the Boston Celtics twice over the last week, and both games required overtime. The Cavs overcame a double-digit deficit and made more clutch plays than the Celtics in the fourth quarter and OT to secure a 114-113 victory Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Jaylen...
NBC Sports
Watch Matt Ryan sink insane corner 3 to force OT, where Lakers hold on to win
Matt Ryan was invited to the Lakers’ training camp as filler — he didn’t even get the kind of camp deal that can be converted straight to a two-way contract (Exhibit 10); he was there on the straight camp deal (Exhibit 9). Except the Lakers figured out during camp that they desperately needed more shooting and that Ryan could shoot. So, the Lakers gave him a contract for the season.
NBC Sports
Draymond, Kerr plead for consistency after JP carrying calls
Jordan Poole was called for more carry violations than the entire Miami Heat team in the Warriors’ 116-109 loss on Tuesday night at FTX Arena. The 23-year-old guard had a rough night, finishing with nine points on 3-of-10 shooting from the field and 1-of-7 from behind the arc. He also committed five turnovers, three of those being carry violations.
NBC Sports
DingerQuake: Did Phillies fans really shake the city during Game 3?
It was a raucous night in South Philadelphia. The Phillies bashed a World Series record-tying five home runs to take control of the World Series with a 7-0 thrashing of the Astros, and the Citizens Bank Park crowd of 45,712 was relentlessly loud. Bryce Harper got the pyrotechnics under way...
NBC Sports
Beal says opponents have to 'make a choice' in guarding him or Porzingis
Everything seemed to click for the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night in Philadelphia. The visitors walked away 121-111 victors on a night when they overcame a huge 3-point shooting deficit, saw a young trio dominate in different roles off the bench, and put the game away in the paint. Granted,...
NBC Sports
49ers agree to trade Jeff Wilson to Dolphins
The Dolphins are making another move to fortify themselves for the rest of the 2022 season. According to multiple reports, San Francisco is trading running back Jeff Wilson to Miami in exchange for a fifth-round pick. Wilson has rushed for 468 yards in eight games with six starts this season....
