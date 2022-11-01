Read full article on original website
Related
NCIS: Los Angeles Is Shaking Things Up For Roundtree And Fatima With A Former Flame
NCIS: LA is bringing in a former flame, meaning things could be complicated for Roundtree and Fatima.
Fire Country's Billy Burke On Working With TV Son Max Thieriot, And Why He Thinks The CBS Drama Is Already A Hit
Billy Burke is opening up about working on Fire Country and the show's success.
Collider
How to Watch 'Causeway' Starring Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry
In 2010, Jennifer Lawrence burst onto the screen with her powerful and haunting performance in the dark indie drama Winter’s Bone. Since then, she has become one of the youngest women to win the Best Actress Oscar for Silver Linings Playbook, while also being the face of not one but two franchises with X-Men and The Hunger Games. For a few years, however, her performances have largely flown under the radar but change seems imminent with the arrival of her new film, Causeway. Starting a new phase in her career as both actress and producer with her production company Excellent Cadaver, Lawrence is entering the awards conversation in a big way. Telling the story of a veteran’s return home and the trauma she has incurred, Causeway looks like it could be a powerful story that will win over audiences everywhere.
Popculture
'The Suspect's' Aidan Turner on Preparing for Dark Role in AMC Series (Exclusive)
Aidan Turner is showcasing his versatility as an actor in the new series The Suspect. Based on the bestselling novel by acclaimed crime writer Michael Robotham, Turner plays Joseph 'Joe' O'Loughlin, who appears to have a perfect life. He has a beautiful wife, a loving daughter, and a successful career as a clinical psychologist. But nothing can be taken for granted and there's always a threat that things can unravel in unimaginable ways. In Joe's case, all it takes is a murdered girl, a troubled young patient, and the biggest lie of his life. Caught in an increasingly complex web of deceit, Joe risks everything as he embarks upon a search for a killer that will take him into the darkest recesses of the human mind.
‘Manifest’: Creator Jeff Rake Teases What To Expect From First 10 Episodes Of Season 4
Part 1 of the fourth and final season of Manifest will finally drop November 4 on Netflix. Here, creator Jeff Rake talks about what to expect from the first 10 episodes, why each one remains the standard broadcast length, and whether we’ll ever learn who (or what) is the source of all those mysterious “callings.” DEADLINE: You may not have gotten your six full seasons, but is this still your happy ending? JEFF RAKE: It’s like a happy ending. Twenty episodes turned out to be plenty for us to tell our complete story. I have my story points, my flags in...
‘What Does She Need To Do?’ Migos' Quavo Seen Pleading With 911 Operator For Help Saving Takeoff Moments After Rapper Was Shot
Migos’ Quavo was seen pleading out for help in the moments after his nephew Takeoff was fatally shot while playing dice in Houston, RadarOnline.com has learned. A heartbreaking video from the scene of the incident shows Quavo standing over Takeoff’s body while on the phone with a 911 operator. Quavo is heard “What does she need to do? Hello? Hello? What does she need to do?” Sources told TMZ that a woman on the scene was a nurse and offered to help try and provide Takeoff with medical attention.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last night, Takeoff was fatally shot while partying...
ETOnline.com
Kim Coles Reunites With Queen Latifah, Talks Possible 'Living Single' Reunion (Exclusive)
If you've been waiting for updates on a possible reunion of the Living Single cast, get in line! Kim Coles is way ahead of you. ET spoke with the comedian on Saturday at theGrio Awards' first-ever ceremony and gala at the Beverly Hilton, where she was among many of the night's stars honoring Norman Lear, Tyler Perry, Patti LaBelle and more.
‘NCIS’ Season 20: Is Show Setting Up a Goodbye to Major Character?
The most recent NCIS episode gave us a lot of Director Leon Vance. We know he’s got a nasty left hook, so he’d still be great as a field agent. And he has a (secret) romance with a German woman and admits he’d be happy in a more permanent relationship.
The graphic video of Takeoff's death and what it says about our desensitization to trauma
A viral video of Migos rapper Takeoff's death on Tuesday morning has circulated online, which experts call "dehumanizing" and "disgusting."
Inside Man review: David Tennant and Stanley Tucci star in crime crowd pleaser now on Netflix
What happens when ordinary people fall down the rabbit hole of extraordinary criminal activity? This is a premise that has captivated prestige television in recent years, from Sally Wainwright’s miraculous Happy Valley to Noah Hawley’s pitch-black re-imagination of Fargo. Normal people – neither good nor bad – trapped in a cycle of bad decisions. And this is the territory that Steven Moffatt – ex of the parishes of Doctor Who and Sherlock – is treading with his new four-part BBC thriller, Inside Man.The man on the inside is Stanley Tucci’s Jefferson Grieff, a former professor of criminology now on...
Only Murders: Jesse Williams Joins Season 3 of Hulu Comedy
Jesse Williams is making the transition from doctor to documentarian. The Grey’s Anatomy grad has boarded Season 3 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, where he’ll appear in the recurring role of a documentarian who takes an interest in Charles, Oliver and Mabel’s latest investigation, our sister site Deadline reports. Further details, such as a character name, have not yet been disclosed. Williams is the second major addition to Only Murders‘ Season 3 ensemble. The Season 2 finale, which dropped Aug. 23, featured a one-year time jump, after which the series introduced Paul Rudd in the recurring role of...
Showtime’s ‘City on a Hill’ Canceled After 3 Seasons
“City on a Hill,” Showtime’s drama series starring Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge, has been canceled after three seasons. “‘City on a Hill’ concluded its successful run on Showtime with its Season 3 finale,” a statement from the cable channel reads. “We have had nothing but the best experience working with Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge, and the entire cast and crew, led by showrunner Tom Fontana and fellow executive producers including Jennifer Todd and Jorge Zamacona. We offer our sincerest thanks to everyone.” The news comes a month after the show’s eight-episode third season wrapped in September. The decision was reportedly made...
Popculture
Beloved Movie Getting Made Into TV Series
The Bad News Bears are making a comeback. CBS is developing a TV series based on the beloved Paramount comedy. The Bad News Bears hit theaters in 1976 and starred Walter Matthau as the vulgar, alcoholic coach of a misfit little league baseball team. Tatum O'Neal played the team's star pitcher.
SFGate
Jack Harlow Turns in a First-Class Performance as Host and Musical Guest on ‘Saturday Night Live’
In his double-duty stint as host and musical guest on “Saturday Night Live,” Jack Harlow was one of the most energetic guests the show has seen in many episodes. He’s not ready for prime time yet as an actor, but the 24-year-old Kentucky-born-and-raised rapper brought an energy to the show that was undeniable.
Peacock Series ‘Based on a True Story’ Adds Tom Bateman, Liana Liberato, Priscilla Quintana to Cast (EXCLUSIVE)
The upcoming comedic thriller series “Based on a True Story” at Peacock has added three new cast members, Variety has learned exclusively. Tom Bateman (“Thirteen Lives,” “Behind Her Eyes”), Liana Liberato (“Scream 6,” “To the Bone”), and Priscilla Quintana (“Good Trouble”) have joined the show as series regulars. They will star alongside previously announced cast members Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina. Per the official logline, the series “is about a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America’s obsession with true crime, murder and the slow close toilet seat.” It was previously announced that...
ETOnline.com
'The Last of Us' Sets January 2023 Debut on HBO
The Last of Us is set for a January 2023 debut. The anticipated nine-episode first season will premiere on Sunday, Jan. 15 before rolling out weekly on HBO and HBO Max. Starring Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie and based on the popular video game series of the same name, "The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival."
ABC to Air First Episode of Onyx Collective Streaming Series ‘Reasonable Doubt’
“Reasonable Doubt,” the first Onyx Collective series to debut on Hulu, is getting a special airing of its premiere episode on ABC. The drama series’ first episode will air on ABC on Nov. 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. “Alaska Daily,” which normally airs in the Thursday 10 p.m. timeslot, will return with a new episodes on Nov. 17. “Reasonable Doubt” originally debuted on Hulu on Sept. 27 with its first two episodes, with new episodes having dropped weekly thereafter. The series stars Emayatzy Corinealdi as defense attorney Jax Stewart. The character is described as “the most brilliant and fearless...
Everything New on HBO Max in November
Well, the bad news is House of the Dragon is over for now. The hit show will return to HBO Max with a second season (and probably a lot more) down the line, but Season 1 is in the books. So if you’re looking to make the most of your HBO Max subscription in November without new episodes of HotD, here’s what to know.
‘A Man In Full’: Jerrika Hinton Joins Cast Of Netflix Limited Series
EXCLUSIVE: Jerrika Hinton (Hunters) is set for a major recurring role in A Man in Full, Netflix’s six-episode limited series starring Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane, from David E. Kelley and Regina King based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel. In A Man in Full, when Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker (Daniels) faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as he defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace. Hinton will play Henrietta White. Henrietta guides her husband, Roger (Aml Ameen), though a moment of soul-searching to protect what’s best for their family. Kelley serves as writer, executive producer and...
TV Fanatic
The Last of Us: HBO Sets Premiere Date for Highly Anticipated Drama
Are you ready to delve into the world of The Last of Us?. The nine-episode first season of the HBO's videogame adaptation debuts Sunday, January 15 at 9:00p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream in 4K on HBO Max. The Last of Us takes place 20 years...
