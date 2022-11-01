ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Monday, October 31st, 2022

(Iron County, MO) -- Witnesses on the scene in southeast Missouri’s Iron County reported that the suspect allegedly threatened to shoot a school bus and harm people. Law enforcement quickly arrived to the location and arrested the man. The Iron County Sheriffs Department says on Facebook that the suspect was found with an AR-15 rifle, a handgun and two loaded magazines. He faces several felonies. No injuries were reported.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Police close part of Clark Lane in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police have closed part of a major artery in east Columbia. Emergency dispatchers said in a public alert a little after 5 p.m. Wednesday that Clark Lane had been closed near Hanover Boulevard for a "police incident." No other details were given. Check back for updates to...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia woman charged with multiple felonies

CENTRALIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman was charged with two felonies and three misdemeanors after allegedly stealing and crashing a car. Rosalee Gross, 29, is charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident, causing more than $1,000 in damages, both felonies. She was also charged with carelessly operating The post Columbia woman charged with multiple felonies appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
bocojo.com

Southern Boone School District: Status Report

Interim Superintendent Dr. Tim Roth shared with the Boone County Journal his viewpoints on various topics involving the school district, four-day school weeks, future growth, strategic planning, and financial strength. Here are the topics and key points from that interview. Four-Day School Weeks: This format has become increasingly popular in...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Residents of Missouri District 10 to vote for a new senator

MISSOURI - Residents of Missouri Senate District 10 will vote for a new state Senator on Tuesday. Republican Travis Fitzwater or Libertarian Catherine Dreher will replace Republican Sen. Jeanie Riddle, who hit her term limit in the Missouri General Assembly. Fitzwater has served in the Missouri House as the representative...
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri NAACP issues cease-and-desist to Legal Missouri 2022

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri NAACP sent a cease-and-desist letter to Legal Missouri 2022 on Wednesday for several of its chapters as endorsers on its website. Legal Missouri 2022 is a group that supports a "yes" vote on Amendment 3 in the Nov. 8 election. If it passes, it would make recreational sales of marijuana The post Missouri NAACP issues cease-and-desist to Legal Missouri 2022 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

California Couple Killed in Moniteau County Crash

A California couple was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Moniteau County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 1988 Kenworth grain truck, driven by 26-year-old Benjamin A. Knipp of Tipton, was on US 50, west of Cross Lane Road (east of Tipton) just before 7 p.m., when Knipp started to make a left turn, when the Kenworth was struck in the rear by an eastbound 2017 Chrysler Pacifica, driven by 79-year-old Richard E. Manning of California. Richard and his passenger, 74-year-old Mary L. Manning of California, were pronounced dead at the scene by Moniteau County Coroner Brad Friedmeyer at 7:35 p.m.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

Buchheit plans to retain all Orscheln employees involved in Tractor Supply purchase

You’ll notice Buchheit signs in front of the Orscheln stores in Columbia, Jefferson City and Fulton. Southeast Missouri-based Buchheit has acquired 12 new stores, as part of Tractor Supply’s complicated purchase of Moberly-based Orscheln Farm and Home. Tractor Supply had to divest some stores, as part of the sale and per the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

State panel recommends three-year suspension for former Boone County prosecutor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) - A legal ethics panel asked that a former assistant Boone County prosecutor be suspended for three years. The Disciplinary Hearing Panel wrote on Oct. 26 that Morley Swingle should be banned from practicing law in Missouri indefinitely, with the earliest chance at applying for reinstatement coming in three years.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Community shares feedback to proposed park in northeast Columbia

COLUMBIA - Community members gave feedback about a plan to develop a northeast Columbia plat of land into a park Tuesday night. Columbia Parks and Recreation hopes to develop the land located at 2205 Whitegate Drive into a park. Parks staff said it will use the public's comments and modify plans to come up with something that the public wants.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy