The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Architect Morris Frederick Bell's work in Fulton, Missouri and well known work at the University of MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The Albert Bishop Chance House is a museum and garden open to the publicCJ CoombsCentralia, MO
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Monday, October 31st, 2022
(Iron County, MO) -- Witnesses on the scene in southeast Missouri’s Iron County reported that the suspect allegedly threatened to shoot a school bus and harm people. Law enforcement quickly arrived to the location and arrested the man. The Iron County Sheriffs Department says on Facebook that the suspect was found with an AR-15 rifle, a handgun and two loaded magazines. He faces several felonies. No injuries were reported.
Missouri high school football playoff brackets: Matchups for 2022 MSHSAA playoffs
The 2022 Missouri high school football playoffs are going strong. Here are the brackets and the matchups: MSHSAA CLASS 6 FOOTBALL BRACKET MSHSAA CLASS 5 FOOTBALL BRACKET MSHSAA CLASS 4 FOOTBALL BRACKET MSHSAA CLASS 3 FOOTBALL BRACKET MSHSAA CLASS 2 FOOTBALL BRACKET MSHSAA CLASS 1 FOOTBALL ...
abc17news.com
Police close part of Clark Lane in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police have closed part of a major artery in east Columbia. Emergency dispatchers said in a public alert a little after 5 p.m. Wednesday that Clark Lane had been closed near Hanover Boulevard for a "police incident." No other details were given. Check back for updates to...
Columbia woman charged with multiple felonies
CENTRALIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman was charged with two felonies and three misdemeanors after allegedly stealing and crashing a car. Rosalee Gross, 29, is charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident, causing more than $1,000 in damages, both felonies. She was also charged with carelessly operating The post Columbia woman charged with multiple felonies appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
bocojo.com
Southern Boone School District: Status Report
Interim Superintendent Dr. Tim Roth shared with the Boone County Journal his viewpoints on various topics involving the school district, four-day school weeks, future growth, strategic planning, and financial strength. Here are the topics and key points from that interview. Four-Day School Weeks: This format has become increasingly popular in...
KOMU
Residents of Missouri District 10 to vote for a new senator
MISSOURI - Residents of Missouri Senate District 10 will vote for a new state Senator on Tuesday. Republican Travis Fitzwater or Libertarian Catherine Dreher will replace Republican Sen. Jeanie Riddle, who hit her term limit in the Missouri General Assembly. Fitzwater has served in the Missouri House as the representative...
Missouri NAACP issues cease-and-desist to Legal Missouri 2022
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri NAACP sent a cease-and-desist letter to Legal Missouri 2022 on Wednesday for several of its chapters as endorsers on its website. Legal Missouri 2022 is a group that supports a "yes" vote on Amendment 3 in the Nov. 8 election. If it passes, it would make recreational sales of marijuana The post Missouri NAACP issues cease-and-desist to Legal Missouri 2022 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Howard County bridge to stay closed for more than a month
A bridge that was closed last week will remain closed for more than a month, the Missouri Department of Transportation said Wednesday. The post Howard County bridge to stay closed for more than a month appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri high speed chase turns into a drug bust
A man from Mexico, Mo., pleaded guilty to illegally possessing firearms and methamphetamine to distribute.
California Couple Killed in Moniteau County Crash
A California couple was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Moniteau County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 1988 Kenworth grain truck, driven by 26-year-old Benjamin A. Knipp of Tipton, was on US 50, west of Cross Lane Road (east of Tipton) just before 7 p.m., when Knipp started to make a left turn, when the Kenworth was struck in the rear by an eastbound 2017 Chrysler Pacifica, driven by 79-year-old Richard E. Manning of California. Richard and his passenger, 74-year-old Mary L. Manning of California, were pronounced dead at the scene by Moniteau County Coroner Brad Friedmeyer at 7:35 p.m.
939theeagle.com
Buchheit plans to retain all Orscheln employees involved in Tractor Supply purchase
You’ll notice Buchheit signs in front of the Orscheln stores in Columbia, Jefferson City and Fulton. Southeast Missouri-based Buchheit has acquired 12 new stores, as part of Tractor Supply’s complicated purchase of Moberly-based Orscheln Farm and Home. Tractor Supply had to divest some stores, as part of the sale and per the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).
kjluradio.com
Bond is set for Ozark man involved in fatal head-on crash on Jefferson City's west end
Bond is set for a southwest Missouri man charged with a fatal alcohol-related car accident in Jefferson City. On Monday, Cole County Judge Brian Stumpe set a $75,000 bond for Robert Harris, 58, of Ozark. He’d previously been held with no bond. Harris was arrested October 22 for causing...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man killed in Friday afternoon crash in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was killed in a Friday afternoon crash in Macon County. It happened around 3:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 63, three miles south of Macon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a northbound van driven by Gregory L. Porter,...
Historic Chariton County Jail and Sheriff's Residence in Keytesville, Missouri is over 100 years old
Update: According to the Chariton Historical Society: "The former jail, listed on the National Register of Historic Places was at one time to be restored, but it was later determined that it was in too bad of condition to keep and was later torn down." (Source.)
Columbia man charged with threat aimed at local movie screening makes court appearance
Columbia police have arrested a man accused of making a threat toward a screening of a local movie. The post Columbia man charged with threat aimed at local movie screening makes court appearance appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
State panel recommends three-year suspension for former Boone County prosecutor
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) - A legal ethics panel asked that a former assistant Boone County prosecutor be suspended for three years. The Disciplinary Hearing Panel wrote on Oct. 26 that Morley Swingle should be banned from practicing law in Missouri indefinitely, with the earliest chance at applying for reinstatement coming in three years.
abc17news.com
MU study finds high prevalence of COVID-19 and flu co-infections during 2021-2022 flu season
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Researchers from the University of Missouri School of Medicine have discovered a high prevalence of COVID-19 co-infections in Mid-Missouri during the 2021-2022 flu season, with a monthly co-infection rate as high as 48% among individuals with COVID-19. The findings come from 462 patients at MU Health Care...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION CLOSING RAILROAD CROSSING ON HIGHWAY 41 IN COOPER COUNTY
The Missouri Department of Transportation will be closing the railroad crossing on Missouri Route 41 in Cooper County on Thursday morning November 3, 2022. The crossing is north of the Lamine River. Repairs on the crossing are scheduled from November 3-5. Travelers are advised to use alternate routes while work...
thecomeback.com
Eli Drinkwitz asks Missouri fans to make ‘sacrifices’ for packed stadium
While much of the SEC talk centers around the Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee Volunteers, and Alabama Crimson Tide, the Missouri Tigers are hoping to make some noise through the remainder of the season. And that begins with a big crowd on Saturday when the Kentucky Wildcats come to town. The Tigers...
KOMU
Community shares feedback to proposed park in northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA - Community members gave feedback about a plan to develop a northeast Columbia plat of land into a park Tuesday night. Columbia Parks and Recreation hopes to develop the land located at 2205 Whitegate Drive into a park. Parks staff said it will use the public's comments and modify plans to come up with something that the public wants.
