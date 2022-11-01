A California couple was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Moniteau County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 1988 Kenworth grain truck, driven by 26-year-old Benjamin A. Knipp of Tipton, was on US 50, west of Cross Lane Road (east of Tipton) just before 7 p.m., when Knipp started to make a left turn, when the Kenworth was struck in the rear by an eastbound 2017 Chrysler Pacifica, driven by 79-year-old Richard E. Manning of California. Richard and his passenger, 74-year-old Mary L. Manning of California, were pronounced dead at the scene by Moniteau County Coroner Brad Friedmeyer at 7:35 p.m.

MONITEAU COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO