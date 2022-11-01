ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

NBC Sports

Draymond pinpoints bigger issue to Dubs' fouling problem

The Warriors through seven games are in a different world than where they and eveybody else expected them to be. After back-to-back losses to the Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons, two teams thought of as being near the bottom of the NBA, the Warriors come into their Tuesday night contest against the Heat in Miami with a 3-4 record.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Marcus Smart has passionate reaction to latest Ime Udoka report

If you were surprised and confused by Tuesday's report that suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was in line to take over as the Brooklyn Nets' head coach after Steve Nash's firing, you're not alone. Celtics guard Marcus Smart shared some very candid comments to The Boston Globe's Adam...
NBC Sports

Ja backs Warriors' Poole over controversial carry violations

In the Warriors' 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday at FTX Arena, Jordan Poole was called for three carrying violations at various points in the game. Afterward, Steve Kerr told reporters postgame that there needs to be consistency regarding carrying violations as "everybody" in the league carries the ball.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Steph upset over 'awful' overturned foul call vs. Heat

Steph Curry believes the refs in the Warriors' 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night at FTX Arena robbed him of three free throws that potentially could have tied the game late in the fourth quarter. "It's an awful call," Curry told reporters after the game. "What do...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Draymond, Kerr plead for consistency after JP carrying calls

Jordan Poole was called for more carry violations than the entire Miami Heat team in the Warriors’ 116-109 loss on Tuesday night at FTX Arena. The 23-year-old guard had a rough night, finishing with nine points on 3-of-10 shooting from the field and 1-of-7 from behind the arc. He also committed five turnovers, three of those being carry violations.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBA Analysis Network

Russell Westbrook Saving NBA Career With Lakers Bench Role

At some point in every professional athlete’s career, they come to a crossroads. It is later on in their career and they have to choose whether they want to adapt and change the way they play or risk falling out of the league as younger players look to take their spots. In the NBA, this is something we have seen some high-profile players suffer from.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

These highlights of Tacko Fall in China are a sight to behold

Tacko Fall wasn't able to latch on with an NBA team for the 2022-23 season, but don't be mistaken: He can still ball. The 7-foot-5 former Boston Celtics big man signed with the Xinjiang Flying Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association in August, and he's off to a hot start, leading the team in points (14.6), rebounds (8.3) and blocks (3.0) per game through nine contests.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Sixers down Wizards behind Harden’s historic night

The Philadelphia 76ers found themselves without Joel Embiid for the second time in the past three games, and yet, they secured their third straight win. Behind James Harden’s 17-assist performance, the Sixers defeated the Washington Wizards 118-111. The joint effort of Harden and Tyrese Maxey proved to be the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Report: Nets plan to hire Ime Udoka as head coach after firing Nash

We have quite the development on the NBA head coach front. The Brooklyn Nets plan to hire suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka as their new head coach after parting ways with Steve Nash on Tuesday, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports. Udoka is serving a season-long suspension in Boston...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Wizards’ young trio thrives in bench roles against 76ers

Having two of your franchise’s most recent top-10 draft picks come off the bench seems like a strange personnel strategy for a basketball team. But for the Washington Wizards, that strategy was a crucial component to what became a 121-111 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. Forward...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Kerr claims NBA email on carrying a 'rumor,' situation 'bizarre'

After the Warriors were baffled that Jordan Poole was called for three carrying violations in Golden State’s 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night, Steve Kerr learned there supposedly was an email sent out regarding officials cracking down on players carrying the basketball. Still confused, Kerr, Draymond...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

What we learned as Dubs lose despite Steph's triple-double

The Warriors showed considerably more life Tuesday night in the third game of their five-game road trip than they had in the first two. In the end, however, their old habits – namely turnovers – cost them and they walked out of FTX Arena in Miami with a 116-109 loss to the Heat.
FLORIDA STATE
ESPN

Siakam has 31 points, 12 boards, Raptors rout Hawks 139-109

TORONTO -- — Pascal Siakam had 31 points and 12 rebounds, Scottie Barnes scored a season-high 21 points and the Toronto Raptors routed the Atlanta Hawks 139-109 Monday night. “We weren’t ready to play and we got our (butt) kicked,” Atlanta’s Dejounte Murray said. Gary Trent...
ATLANTA, GA

