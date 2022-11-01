ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to heated Bill Belichick press conference

The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and the New England Patriots were one of the few teams to not make any moves prior to Tuesday’s deadline. Despite this, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was still asked questions on Wednesday about the team’s decision to not make any moves, which led to a contentious exchange with one reporter.
OK! Magazine

Had Enough: Gisele Bündchen Told Tom Brady She Is 'Gone For Good' If He Chooses NFL Career Over Family, Spills Source

Gisele Bündchen gave Tom Brady an ultimatum amid their marital woes — and it seems like the NFL legend has made his choice."Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good," an insider spilled to a news publication after Brady un-retired from the NFL earlier this year. "She doesn’t want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future," they added of why the supermodel wants her husband to step back from his career. "She is doing it for her family."The Tampa Bay...
The Spun

Ex-Patriots Player Disagrees With Quarterback Decision

The Patriots may have beat the Jets on Sunday, but many in Pats Nation still have questions about the team's quarterback situation. Mac Jones played okay in the 22-17 win, but it wasn't enough for calls for rookie Bailey Zappe to quiet down. During a recent appearance on NESN's "Ultimate...
Popculture

Tom Brady Admits Gisele Bündchen Divorce Spilled Into Football

Tom Brady recently opened up about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen and admitted the issues carried over onto the football field. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback recently appeared on the Let's Go! podcast with Jim Gray and talked about "giving all you can to the team" while dealing with challenges off the field.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patriots Trade Decision News

The New England Patriots are going to be keeping a wide receiver for at least the rest of this season. After some days of speculation, the Patriots are going to be keeping receiver Kendrick Bourne, per Jordan Schultz. Multiple teams have called on him, but that wasn't enough to get the Patriots to trade him.
The Spun

Tom Brady Addressed His Divorce From Gisele Monday

For the first time since he and Gisele Bundchen announced their divorce last week, Tom Brady spoke at length about his personal life on Monday. Brady went in-depth on what he's been going through during the latest episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast with Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald. The...
The Hollywood Gossip

Tom Brady Breaks Silence on Divorce: Gisele Who? I Have to Focus on FOOTBALL!

Last week, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen shocked the world by announcing that they had finalized their divorce. While there had been widespread reports of trouble in Tom and Gisele’s relationship, few imagined that the former couple had already agreed to legally end their marriage. The news came out...

