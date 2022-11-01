Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Man injured in Highway 99 crash in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A man was injured in a solo-vehicle crash on Highway 99 in Chico Thursday morning, according to the CHP. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on northbound Highway 99 just before East Avenue. The CHP said the driver of a Chevrolet SUV became drowsy before hitting the...
krcrtv.com
250 Redding Electric customers without power along Hilltop
REDDING, Calif. — At least 250 Redding Electric Utility (REU) customers were without power Thursday morning. According to the REU, the outage was impacting customers along Hilltop Drive north of the Mt. Shasta Mall. Power was expected to be restored around 11:45 a.m. No cause for the outage was...
actionnewsnow.com
1-lane traffic control in place in eastern Tehama County after logging truck rollover
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 2:43 P.M. UPDATE - One-way traffic control is in place on Highway 32 in eastern Tehama County following a big rig rollover, according to Caltrans District 2. Caltrans says the crash happened about four miles east of the Butte County line. The crash was reported just before...
krcrtv.com
Power Outage: Over 500 PG&E customers without power in Whitmore
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — BREAKING, NOV. 2:. Over 500 PG&E customers are without power in the Whitmore area of Shasta County, according to the company's site map. PG&E reports the outage started at 5:42 p.m. and is affecting 542 customers. Power is expected to last until at least 11 p.m. Wednesday night.
kymkemp.com
Massive Slide in Trinity County Crushes Excavator
Early this morning, a rock face crumpled and tons of large boulders collapsed onto an excavator that had been removing loose rock from the area and closed Canyon Creek Road north of Junction City off Hwy 299 in Trinity County. According to Panos Kokkas, Trinity County’s new Director of Transportation,...
actionnewsnow.com
Arson arrest made in early-morning Redding fire
REDDING, Calif. - A man was arrested for arson following an early morning fire in Redding on Tuesday, according to the Redding Fire Department. Firefighters said they arrested 42-year-old Charles Pratt after responding to a fire on Bechelli Lane. At about 12:30 a.m., firefighters responded to Cypress Avenue and Bechelli...
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Missing, at-risk Redding man found and returned to family
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, NOV. 2, 8:36 PM:. The Redding Police Department (RPD) said Bradley Goedecke has been located and has been returned to his family, safe and sound. Police are currently searching for a missing, at-risk man last seen on Wednesday morning. Officials with the Redding Police Department...
krcrtv.com
Redding Fire Department to keep burn bans in place until fire season ends
REDDING, Calif. — Despite finally seeing some rainy, fall weather, the Redding Fire Department (RFD) announced fire permits would remain banned until the 2022 fire season is over. It goes without saying, but fire seasons in California, in essence, do not end. So when can people in Redding anticipate...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Police find at-risk missing man
REDDING, Calif. UPDATE - Redding Police have found an at-risk man Wednesday afternoon. The police department said it was searching for 32-year-old Bradley Goedecke.
actionnewsnow.com
CHP: Man walking in I-5 lanes dies in collision Saturday night
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man walking north on Interstate 5 died after he was hit by a vehicle Saturday night in southern Shasta County, according to the CHP. The CHP said a 28-year-old man was driving a 1999 Ford F-250 north on Interstate 5 north of the Main Street on-ramp in Cottonwood.
krcrtv.com
City removes 41 tons of trash from Windchime Park in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — Following clean-up efforts at Windchime Park, city officials said their teams removed up to 41 tons of trash from the area. The cleanup began on Thurs., Oct. 27. In the end, the city's Public Works Operations and Maintenance crews removed a total of 285 cubic yards of trash weighing 82,000 lbs.
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies in Oregon find missing Tehama County woman's vehicle, search continues
SWEET HOME, Ore. (KEZI) - After finding a vehicle connected to a missing woman from Tehama County, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for the woman and is asking the public for tips. According to the LCSO, on October 29 deputies responded to reports of a...
actionnewsnow.com
Overnight fire burns near mobile homes north of Chico Airport
CHICO, Calif. - Firefighters put out a vegetation fire overnight in Chico that burned behind a group of mobile homes. The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. on Oasis Drive, off Hicks Lane. It burned about 2.5 acres north of the Chico Airport. A Butte County deputy said when they...
krcrtv.com
Sign with swastikas found burning outside Chico synagogue Wednesday afternoon
CHICO, Calif. — Police are investigating a hate crime at a local synagogue in Chico on Wednesday afternoon. Officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) said dispatchers received a call regarding a sign being burned in front of the Beth Israel synagogue, off of Hemlock Street, at around 4:15 p.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect in attempted robbery of Tri Counties Bank arrested
CHICO, Calif. - Police have arrested a suspect in an attempted bank robbery last week in Chico. Officers said they arrested 40-year-old Justin Miller on Wednesday afternoon at the Chico Police Department. On Thursday, police responded to the Tri Counties Bank on Pillsbury Road for a report of an attempted...
actionnewsnow.com
Robbery on Chico State bike path leaves some students concerned
CHICO, Calif. - Some students are concerned about their commute to and from campus after a Chico State student said he was robbed on a bike path nearby. The trail runs along the sports fields from West Sacramento to Warner Street in Chico. The student's girlfriend Isabella Requiro spoke with...
actionnewsnow.com
Police track down suspect in machete & sword attack
REDDING, Calif. - A man is behind bars accused of attacking two people with a machete and a sword in south Redding. Police had been looking for Eli Crowe since last week. Detectives tracked him down and arrested him Wednesday. The attack happened Thursday, Oct. 27 under the Clear Creek...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Police investigating vandalism at local synagogue
CHICO, Calif. - 9:47 P.M. UPDATE - Chico Police are investigating reports of vandalism that took place at the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Chico on Wednesday at approximately 4:45 p.m. Officers arrived on the scene and discovered that an unidentified suspect burned a sign in front of the synagogue...
krcrtv.com
Wintu remains found in Redding construction site; why they're concerned about time
REDDING, Calif. — Wintu remains were found at a local construction site and tribe members say they were not given proper time to shift through the dirt to look for all of the remains. Arthur Garcia is the cultural resource manager for the Northern California Wintu Tribe. He is...
2news.com
Caltrans Advises First Storm to Impact Mountain and Valley Travel
(November 1, 2022) Caltrans is alerting motorists to an incoming storm that may deliver up to a foot of snow in the Sierra and rain with strong winds in the Sacramento Valley area, making travel challenging this week. The first winter storm of the season is expected to deliver 12...
