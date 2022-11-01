Read full article on original website
Come help feed hungry kids by showing up for Project Joy on Friday
Project Joy can’t wait to bring people together at their fundraiser again Friday evening, for the first time since the pandemic began. Deb Roach, a volunteer with Project Joy, shared, “We’re hoping for a really big turnout. It’s a warm and cozy theme. It will be a great night for us.”
Spice & Tea Exchange now open in Lincoln Park
A new shop has opened in Duluth’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, the Spice & Tea Exchange. It’s opened by Dennis and Ashley Thielke. They offer dozens of loose-leaf tea blends, plus spices that are blended in-house, artisan sugars, and smoked salts. Dennis had gone into another Spice & Tea...
The Duluth Junk Hunt is returning to the DECC
November 3rd-5th the Duluth Junk Hunt is returning to the DECC. The event hosts 140+ booths of vintage finds and repurposed treasures. The Duluth Junk Hunt has been operating since 2012, Organizer Emily Broman says she loves to see people make discoveries. “They get really excited which is really fun they don’t really know what they are on the hunt for, but it’s really fun to see people get excited to find what they are looking for”, says Broman.
The DECC joins the vinyl craze with its new ‘Vinyl Happy Hour’
Every Tuesday 4:30pm-6:30pm through the end of November the DECC with be hosting their Vinyl Happy Hour. Held in the newly re-furnished Symphony Hall Mezzanine, all the music played comes from Executive Director Dan Hartman’s record collection. Hartman is excited to showcase all the vinyl he’s collected through the...
Thanksgiving Burrito is back at Burrito Union
You can now order the Thanksgiving burrito again at Burrito Union. As fans know, it’s piled high with turkey, house made cranberry salsa, sweet corn, stuffing, choice of mashed or sweet potatoes, plus a side of turkey gravy dip and tortilla chips. Someone had pre-ordered 20 for Tuesday morning,...
Giant pumpkins become monsters at Pier B
Two giant, carved monsters now sit on the lawn outside Pier B Resort. Mike Rudolph fashioned the monsters out of monster-sized pumpkins grown at Jerry’s Pumpkin Patch in Sturgeon Lake. Jerry Gibson said he’s been playing around with growing giant pumpkins for a decade, but he really got serious...
Section of Superior Street to close temporarily
The City of Duluth would like to notify residents of a temporary closure to a portion of Superior Street. Officials say a detour will be put in to place on Wednesday. Superior Street will be closed from N. Hawthorne Road to Congdon Park Drive. This is a temporary closure. Signs...
Weather Sketch: Coy
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
Prep Volleyball: Cloquet, Grand Rapids & Esko earn section championship berths
The Cloquet, Grand Rapids, and Esko volleyball teams each earned section semifinal wins Wednesday to advance to the championship games. In Section 7AAA, Cloquet downed Hermantown 3-1 (25-21, 19-25, 25-18, 25-13). In Grand Rapids the Thunderhawks beat North Branch 3-1 (25-13, 25-18, 29-31, 25-21) with Braya Laplant surpassing 2,000 career set assists.
Fire on Monday destroys home in Carlton County
A fire destroyed a home in Carlton County on Monday morning. According the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, at 9:24 a.m., authorities responded to a report of a structure fire in the 1100 block of Gault Road in Silverbrook Township, southwest of Wrenshall, Minn. According to the Sheriff’s office, the...
Justin Liles: Weather pattern is set to change
All of this nice weather is going to be ending soon. A cold front is set to arrive to our western viewing are tonight. The front will slowly work its way through the region Thursday and generate some light rain by the afternoon hours. There is a threat for thunderstorms in northwestern Wisconsin and parts of the north shore Thursday night. Cold air returns behind this front and some light snow is possible in our west-northwest viewing area.
Talking coffee and candidates on the Range
We are one week away from the election. And WDIO is bringing you an update about what voters are thinking about during this campaign season. Last week, we headed to the Sugar Shack in Virginia. McKayla Maickelson is the head barista. “My favorite thing is to make coffee. I like...
Northland voter priorities
The momentum leading up to Tuesday’s midterm elections has been building. We’ve been hearing from the candidates regarding their top priorities, but do their priorities line up with what Northland voters want done?. We took to the streets to get a sense of what you want from the...
Candidates announce plans to run for mayor of Two Harbors
An update about the special election for the mayor of Two Harbors. Robin Glaser announced Tuesday her intent to run. She is currently a Councilor at Large, and has been the mayor of the city before. Glaser told us her experience matters, and will help the city move forward. “The...
Duluth police investigating potential gun threat
Update: At approximately 8:50 p.m., 19-year-old Matthew Closson was arrested without incident at the 4500 block of Norwood St. The Duluth Police Department is requesting charges for Possession of an Illegal Firearm, Fleeing on Foot, and Attempted Murder. This was an isolated incident as both parties knew each other. No one was injured during this incident.
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boy’s soccer drops to DeLaSalle in state semifinals
The road to the state championship game ended for No. 3 Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boy’s soccer Tuesday as they fell 4-0 to No. 2 DeLaSalle in the Class AA semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. However the Lumberjacks’ (17-3) season isn’t over yet. They will play No. 5 Richfield (11-5-4) for third...
Traffic moves slowly around accident on I-35 near Mahtowa
A rollover accident on I-35 near the Atkinson Bridge stalled traffic for a time on Monday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the accident occured on the southbound lane of I-35 between Exit 235 and Exit 227 Carlton County Road 4 near Mahtowa. The accident occured around 4:30 p.m....
A Northland company is almost ready to activate more than 400 solar panels
Solar panels can be seen on homes and businesses, and now there is a business in the Northland with 438 solar power panels that are almost ready to be activated. Epicurean is a company known for its kitchen accessories, some of which might be in your home, and they are about to become home to the largest commercial solar array in the Twin Ports.
Car vs. semi crash on Highway 45
Crews are on scene of a crash involving a semi truck and another vehicle. Mutual aid was requested and provided by Carlton Fire, Carlton Ambulance, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance. The crash happened on Highway 45 in Cloquet right off I-35, headed towards Blaine Brothers. Law enforcement were on the scene to maneuver traffic.
Hibbing man pleads guilty to 2017 murder
A Hibbing man has pleaded guilty to a 2017 murder. The St. Louis County Attorney’s office says Blake Andrew Stangel, 53, entered a guilty plea to Second-Degree Intentional Murder, and First-Degree Aggravated Sale of a Controled Substance. In November 2017, authorities were notified when 71-year-old Courtney Fenske had not...
