We have been feeling the impact and after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic for some time now in all aspects of everyday life. When it comes to businesses and workplaces, so many have incorporated a telecommuting plan into business operations, while others have opted to close office locations completely, having all employees work remotely full time. A story in Forbes magazine earlier this year cited that projections indicate that by the end of 2022, 25% of all professional jobs in North America will be remote. With this, some businesses have even closed storefronts, moving to digital practices, and that is what happened to a local printing business in New Paltz recently.
If you're into stargazing across the Hudson Valley, November is going to be a great month for you. Yahoo Life broke down all the big events to look forward to in the skies in November. Events include the Taurids Meteor Shower that is expected to take place on November 4th and 5th. According to Yahoo, the Taurids Meteor Shower happens yearly and to catch a glimpse they suggest looking "toward the constellation Taurus just after midnight—that’s where many of the meteors will seem to originate."
