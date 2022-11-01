Read full article on original website
Related
Plans Approved to Replace Beloved Hudson Valley Diner
It's the end of an era for a local landmark with lots of great memories. Two major projects were approved this week that will replace one local eyesore and create a new mecca for pot smokers. The Town of New Paltz has approved two projects this week that have been...
Very Contagious Disease That Kills Infants Returns To New York, Hudson Valley
Three Hudson Valley infants have been diagnosed with a very contagious disease that officials fear is spreading again across New York. The Sullivan County Public Health Department has confirmed three unrelated cases of pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, among children less than 2 years of age in different geographic regions of the Sullivan County.
PDQ Printing New Paltz Quietly Closes Storefront, Digital Based Services Only
We have been feeling the impact and after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic for some time now in all aspects of everyday life. When it comes to businesses and workplaces, so many have incorporated a telecommuting plan into business operations, while others have opted to close office locations completely, having all employees work remotely full time. A story in Forbes magazine earlier this year cited that projections indicate that by the end of 2022, 25% of all professional jobs in North America will be remote. With this, some businesses have even closed storefronts, moving to digital practices, and that is what happened to a local printing business in New Paltz recently.
Uranus Will Shine Big and Bright Over The Hudson Valley in November
If you're into stargazing across the Hudson Valley, November is going to be a great month for you. Yahoo Life broke down all the big events to look forward to in the skies in November. Events include the Taurids Meteor Shower that is expected to take place on November 4th and 5th. According to Yahoo, the Taurids Meteor Shower happens yearly and to catch a glimpse they suggest looking "toward the constellation Taurus just after midnight—that’s where many of the meteors will seem to originate."
New York Lotto’s ‘Extraordinarily Rare’ Drawing A ‘Lottery Miracle’
Something just happened in New York State that may never happen again. This week it seems like many people have lotto fever! That's probably because of life-changing Powerball jackpots. Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $1.2 Billion for Wednesday Drawing. No one hit the Powerball jackpot on Monday which was valued at...
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 0