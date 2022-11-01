Read full article on original website
KLTV
First week early voting turnout numbers in East Texas down from last midterm
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Turnout for the first week of early voting in Smith and Gregg counties was down compared to the 2018 midterm election. In the first seven days of early voting, 27,415 people voted in person in Smith County. That’s down from the first week total in 2018 of 31,293.
Athens voters to decide on becoming sanctuary city for the unborn
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The City of Athens could soon be a sanctuary for the unborn, voters will decide next Tuesday whether to approve an ordinance outlawing abortion within city limits. There are more than 50 cities in Texas that are sanctuary cities for the unborn, an east Texas attorney explains the impact since abortion […]
ketr.org
Hunt County, Northeast Texas remember GOP’s Flynn
Longtime state representative Dan Flynn has died. A statement from his family said Flynn passed peacefully last Friday. He was 79. Flynn represented Texas House of Representatives District 2 in Austin for almost two decades. The district includes Hunt, Hopkins, and Van Zandt counties. A Republican, Flynn won his first term in the state legislature in 2002 when he defeated Democrat Danny Duncan. Flynn went on to win eight more general elections. Out of those eight races, Flynn only faced a Democratic opponent in two of them. Flynn’s run in Austin came to an end in 2020, when fellow Republican Bryan Slaton defeated Flynn in a GOP party primary that went to a runoff.
Smith County commissioners approve naming emergency operations center after Judge Jack Skeen Jr.
TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Commissioners Court on Tuesday approved naming the Smith County Emergency Operations Center in honor of Judge Jack Skeen Jr., who has served Tyler, Smith County and the state for over 50 years. Skeen, who has served as the 241st District Court judge since...
Trial for suspended Smith County constable accused of theft could be held in under 2 weeks
TYLER, Texas — The trial for suspended Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris accused of stealing and abusing his power while serving an eviction notice could be held in under two weeks. Traylor-Harris is charged with official oppression and property theft by a public servant. He posted bail with a...
Smith County OKs $3.7 million in COVID-19 federal funding to improve city of Winona sewer system
WINONA, Texas — Smith County commissioners approved on Tuesday to use almost $3.7 million in federal COVID-19 funding to pay for a water/sewer project allowing the city of Winona's wastewater to be treated at the East Texas Municipal Utility District. Smith County has received over $45 million in American...
Gov. Abbott Has Six-Point Lead Over O’Rourke, New Poll Shows
A new University of Texas at Tyler poll shows Gov. Greg Abbott has a six-point lead over Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. The poll surveyed 973 likely Texas voters, between Oct. 17th and Oct. 24th. In the past few weeks, most polls have shown Abbott has the upper hand, with...
ktbb.com
Beto O’Rourke appears to be gaining ground on Governor Abbott
TYLER — The race to be the next governor of Texas appears to be tightening up, at least according to the latest poll out of the University of Texas at Tyler. Just a month ago, Governor Abbott held a 9-point lead, according to the UT Tyler September poll of registered voters. Now when polling likely voters, O’Rourke gains ground. Gov. Abbott now holds a 6-point lead 50-percent to 44. UT Tyler Political Science Professor Mark Owens says the top two issues for Texans are the border and the economy, which does favor Gov. Abbott. Lt. Governor Dan Patrick has a 9-point lead over Democrat Mike Collier. Democrat Rochelle Garza is just 4 points back of Attorney General Ken Paxton.
Smith County Commissioners approve using $3.7 million of ARPA funding for Winona water, sewer project
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Commissioners Court approved an agreement on Tuesday with the City of Winona and East Texas Municipal Utility District (ETMUD) to pay for a water and sewer project. The $3.7 million project will be paid for using ARPA funding. “I was convinced that this was the last water/sewer project […]
KLTV
Credit union rescues VFW from roof problems
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Their building was in bad shape, on the verge of shutting down, until the Upshur County VFW got an eleventh hour reprieve, thanks to a benefactor who came to the rescue. The Gilmer VFW post 6715 was established 76 years ago, but in 2022, they were...
KLTV
Longview ISD board moves forward on negotiations with abused students' families
KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Lorenz Maycher about the coming East Texas Pipe Organ Festival which Will be held in Kilgore for the first time since 2019. KLTV was given access to the Ramey House following a Saturday afternoon fire. The house's third floor sustained the majority of the fire damage while the lower floors, including the basement, sustained water damage.
East Texas Rising: How the local job market adapted to the pandemic
TYLER, Texas — More Texans are working than ever before, and the economy in East Texas has more than recovered all the jobs that were lost due to the coronavirus pandemic. But experts say the local job market can feel like a boom and a bust at the same time.
26-Year-Old Nina L. Allen Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Harrison County (Harrison County, TX)
According to the Texas Department Of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Harrison County on Sunday. The crash happened on I-20 after striking a stalled vehicle that was involved in another crash.
1,200 people attend first Trunk or Treat Latino Calaveritas event in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — *Editor's Note: Video above not related to article. Food trucks, trunk or treats, vendors, and East Texans dressed in costumes filled Downtown Tyler for the first annual Trunk or Treat Latino Calaveritas Sunday afternoon. Within two weeks after the Tyler Rose Parade, organizer Paulina Pedroza planned...
City of Rusk issues boil water notice for certain areas
RUSK, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued for the Rusk Rural Water Supply Company. The notice was issued due to a break in the main line and is only affecting customers in the following areas: CR 1608, CR1609 and CR 1630. Those customers are being advised...
East Texas native listed by Forbes as one of America’s wealthiest
TEXAS (KETK) – East Texas native Kelcy Warren has been named as one of Forbes 400 wealthiest Americans. Warren, a White Oak High School graduate, was listed as the 227 wealthiest American by Forbes with a real-time net worth of $4.8 billion as of Wednesday. He co-founded pipeline company Energy Transfer in 1996 with fellow […]
KLTV
Investigation reveals fire at Overton church building started in kitchen
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - The fire that destroyed the Overton First Baptist Church Family Life Center has been under investigation until now. Rusk County Emergency Management Coordinator Terry Linder said their investigation is now complete. He said the cause of the fire has been labeled as undetermined, but they concluded...
Local nonprofit raises more than $30K for Longview ISD
LONGVIEW, Texas — Local nonprofit organization Simple Bare Necessities held their second annual 'Race for Dignity' 5K fun run on Oct. 22 and raised more than $30,000 to provide hygiene products for underprivileged kids in Longview ISD. Over 150 people came to support, which included Longview ISD high school...
1 Longview Teen Among 22 Who Went Missing in Texas in October
Its never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. No matter the circumstance, a family is missing their kid and needs your help in finding them. That includes in Longview where a 16-year-old has been missing since October 8.
East Texas business owners establish new foundation supporting the beauty industry
TYLER, Texas — A group of beauty business owners gathered the morning of Oct. 20 to announce a new collaboration known as the "East Texas Beauty Industry Foundation." The foundation was created by publicist LoToyia Jordan and Lash Studio 214 Beauty & Training Academy owner LaCrecia Steward, will help relieve the financial burden aspiring cosmetologists in under-served areas may face.
