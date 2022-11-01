ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

ketr.org

Hunt County, Northeast Texas remember GOP’s Flynn

Longtime state representative Dan Flynn has died. A statement from his family said Flynn passed peacefully last Friday. He was 79. Flynn represented Texas House of Representatives District 2 in Austin for almost two decades. The district includes Hunt, Hopkins, and Van Zandt counties. A Republican, Flynn won his first term in the state legislature in 2002 when he defeated Democrat Danny Duncan. Flynn went on to win eight more general elections. Out of those eight races, Flynn only faced a Democratic opponent in two of them. Flynn’s run in Austin came to an end in 2020, when fellow Republican Bryan Slaton defeated Flynn in a GOP party primary that went to a runoff.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Beto O’Rourke appears to be gaining ground on Governor Abbott

TYLER — The race to be the next governor of Texas appears to be tightening up, at least according to the latest poll out of the University of Texas at Tyler. Just a month ago, Governor Abbott held a 9-point lead, according to the UT Tyler September poll of registered voters. Now when polling likely voters, O’Rourke gains ground. Gov. Abbott now holds a 6-point lead 50-percent to 44. UT Tyler Political Science Professor Mark Owens says the top two issues for Texans are the border and the economy, which does favor Gov. Abbott. Lt. Governor Dan Patrick has a 9-point lead over Democrat Mike Collier. Democrat Rochelle Garza is just 4 points back of Attorney General Ken Paxton.
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Credit union rescues VFW from roof problems

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Their building was in bad shape, on the verge of shutting down, until the Upshur County VFW got an eleventh hour reprieve, thanks to a benefactor who came to the rescue. The Gilmer VFW post 6715 was established 76 years ago, but in 2022, they were...
GILMER, TX
KLTV

Longview ISD board moves forward on negotiations with abused students' families

KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Lorenz Maycher about the coming East Texas Pipe Organ Festival which Will be held in Kilgore for the first time since 2019. KLTV was given access to the Ramey House following a Saturday afternoon fire. The house's third floor sustained the majority of the fire damage while the lower floors, including the basement, sustained water damage.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

City of Rusk issues boil water notice for certain areas

RUSK, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued for the Rusk Rural Water Supply Company. The notice was issued due to a break in the main line and is only affecting customers in the following areas: CR 1608, CR1609 and CR 1630. Those customers are being advised...
RUSK, TX
KLTV

Investigation reveals fire at Overton church building started in kitchen

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - The fire that destroyed the Overton First Baptist Church Family Life Center has been under investigation until now. Rusk County Emergency Management Coordinator Terry Linder said their investigation is now complete. He said the cause of the fire has been labeled as undetermined, but they concluded...
OVERTON, TX
CBS19

Local nonprofit raises more than $30K for Longview ISD

LONGVIEW, Texas — Local nonprofit organization Simple Bare Necessities held their second annual 'Race for Dignity' 5K fun run on Oct. 22 and raised more than $30,000 to provide hygiene products for underprivileged kids in Longview ISD. Over 150 people came to support, which included Longview ISD high school...
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

1 Longview Teen Among 22 Who Went Missing in Texas in October

Its never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. No matter the circumstance, a family is missing their kid and needs your help in finding them. That includes in Longview where a 16-year-old has been missing since October 8.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

East Texas business owners establish new foundation supporting the beauty industry

TYLER, Texas — A group of beauty business owners gathered the morning of Oct. 20 to announce a new collaboration known as the "East Texas Beauty Industry Foundation." The foundation was created by publicist LoToyia Jordan and Lash Studio 214 Beauty & Training Academy owner LaCrecia Steward, will help relieve the financial burden aspiring cosmetologists in under-served areas may face.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

CBS19

