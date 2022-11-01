ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTUL

Creek County deputies arrest 71-year-old alleged home intruder

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 1, Creek County Sheriff's Office responded to a home invasion in Kiefer. The intruder allegedly broke through the front door, grabbed the homeowner, and asked for a ride. Deputies say the homeowner was able to free herself when she told...
CREEK COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest burglary suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they received a report of a burglary near 15th and Utica on October 15. The victim reported that tools, keys, NASA coins, and other items were stolen from his garage when someone broke in. The victim's security cameras were able...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

52-year-old Stilwell woman dies after Adair County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One woman is dead following an Adair County crash according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. On November 1 just before 8 a.m., 52-year-old Connie Clark of Stilwell was driving a 2010 Hyundai Elantra southbound on US-59 near Bethel Road when she struck a 49-year-old Spiro man driving a 2019 Peterbilt heading northbound.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Arkansas man dies in Rogers County collision

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Arkansas man has died after a deadly crash in Rogers County on Oct. 15, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers are still investigating exactly what happened to cause the collision but said the crash involved two cars on Highway 88 about five miles north of Inola, Okla.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest man, woman for alleged burglary, assault

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Yesterday evening Tulsa police were called to a home near 31st and Memorial for a burglary. Once officers arrived, the victim pointed out a man and woman saying they had broken into her home. TPD identified the two as Chris Costello and Elizabeth Varner and...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

McLain High School deadly shooting suspect pleads not guilty

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Ni'avien Golden pleaded not guilty in court on November 1. Golden, 16, is suspected of a shooting that took place at a McLain High School homecoming game on Sept. 30. He has been charged with three counts of shooting with intent to kill and one...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Victim identified in Tulsa's 65th homicide

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the 65th homicide victim in 2022 as 53-year-old JeanPaul Marquis. Marquis was found near 550 North Boston Avenue on Oct. 27 with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police arrested 20-year-old Jahiem...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa County reinstates burn ban

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Commissioners have approved a burn ban for Tulsa County until Nov. 7. Tulsa County was in a burn ban for much of October following a dry period with no rain, but was lifted Oct. 24 after Tulsa received about an inch in rain.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Missing Oklahoma teens found safe in Gainesville, Florida

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two runaway teens from Oklahoma have been safely found in Florida. Stillwater police said Persia Lalehparvaran, 15, and her cousin, Tsegan Jones, 13, were located in Gainesville, Florida. Police said the teens were released back to their family. The pair had been missing since Sunday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for person suspected of cashing fraudulent checks

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit is seeking help from the public in identifying a person of interest. Police say this person is suspected of presenting herself as the victim and cashing numerous fraudulent checks at multiple financial institutions. Anyone with information on this...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police confiscate large amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department recently confiscated a large amount of illegal drugs off of Tulsa streets. Officers with the Tulsa Police Special Investigations Division recovered 330 grams of fentanyl, 90 grams of methamphetamine and $11,500. Police say that's approximately 170,000 doses of fentanyl. Due to...
TULSA, OK

