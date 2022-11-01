Read full article on original website
Creek County deputies arrest 71-year-old alleged home intruder
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 1, Creek County Sheriff's Office responded to a home invasion in Kiefer. The intruder allegedly broke through the front door, grabbed the homeowner, and asked for a ride. Deputies say the homeowner was able to free herself when she told...
3 additional child-sized burials found during excavation work at Oaklawn Cemetery
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Since last Wednesday, 24 burials have been found at Oaklawn Cemetery as the second excavation work is underway. Hand excavation of four burials is being done in the western block. One from that block, which was buried in a simple coffin, was exhumed this afternoon...
Tulsa police arrest burglary suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they received a report of a burglary near 15th and Utica on October 15. The victim reported that tools, keys, NASA coins, and other items were stolen from his garage when someone broke in. The victim's security cameras were able...
Tulsa police arrest third suspect in Broken Arrow Expressway deadly shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police have made a third arrest in connection to a murder on the Broken Arrow Expressway. On July 31, Terek Chairs, 17, was driving on the highway when he was shot. His passenger was also shot six times and transported to the hospital. Chairs...
52-year-old Stilwell woman dies after Adair County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One woman is dead following an Adair County crash according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. On November 1 just before 8 a.m., 52-year-old Connie Clark of Stilwell was driving a 2010 Hyundai Elantra southbound on US-59 near Bethel Road when she struck a 49-year-old Spiro man driving a 2019 Peterbilt heading northbound.
Arkansas man dies in Rogers County collision
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Arkansas man has died after a deadly crash in Rogers County on Oct. 15, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers are still investigating exactly what happened to cause the collision but said the crash involved two cars on Highway 88 about five miles north of Inola, Okla.
Tulsa police arrest man, woman for alleged burglary, assault
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Yesterday evening Tulsa police were called to a home near 31st and Memorial for a burglary. Once officers arrived, the victim pointed out a man and woman saying they had broken into her home. TPD identified the two as Chris Costello and Elizabeth Varner and...
One dead, one in critical condition after Pittsburg County crash, OHP says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One person is dead following a crash in Pittsburg County. On October 29, around 7:30 p.m. a 56-year-old Indianola man was driving a Polaris Ranger on a side-by-side trail northwest of Quinton. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says he failed to negotiate a curve, drove off the...
McLain High School deadly shooting suspect pleads not guilty
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Ni'avien Golden pleaded not guilty in court on November 1. Golden, 16, is suspected of a shooting that took place at a McLain High School homecoming game on Sept. 30. He has been charged with three counts of shooting with intent to kill and one...
Victim identified in Tulsa's 65th homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the 65th homicide victim in 2022 as 53-year-old JeanPaul Marquis. Marquis was found near 550 North Boston Avenue on Oct. 27 with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police arrested 20-year-old Jahiem...
Tulsa County reinstates burn ban
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Commissioners have approved a burn ban for Tulsa County until Nov. 7. Tulsa County was in a burn ban for much of October following a dry period with no rain, but was lifted Oct. 24 after Tulsa received about an inch in rain.
Tulsa police looking to identify person of interest in identity theft case
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit is looking to identify a person of interest they believe is related to a case of identity theft. The person seen in the photos were able to access bank accounts of the victim and obtain large amounts of cash.
Missing Oklahoma teens found safe in Gainesville, Florida
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two runaway teens from Oklahoma have been safely found in Florida. Stillwater police said Persia Lalehparvaran, 15, and her cousin, Tsegan Jones, 13, were located in Gainesville, Florida. Police said the teens were released back to their family. The pair had been missing since Sunday.
Suspect arrested for shooting with intent to kill, victim suffers three bullet wounds
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On November 1, just past noon, officers were dispatched to East 3rd Street and South Lewis Avenue concerning a shots fired call. Police say they received numerous calls stating that a man wearing a black hoodie was armed with a rifle. Callers also reported the man was unloading a full magazine in a silver Nissan.
Tulsa police searching for person suspected of cashing fraudulent checks
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit is seeking help from the public in identifying a person of interest. Police say this person is suspected of presenting herself as the victim and cashing numerous fraudulent checks at multiple financial institutions. Anyone with information on this...
Tulsa City Council votes to redevelop Woodland Hills Mall, hopes to welcome Scheels
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa City Council unanimously approved the adoption of the Woodland Hills Economic Development Project Plan Wednesday, which is aimed at funding the redevelopment of the westernmost portion of Woodland Hills Mall. The Project Plan will be funded through the supporting sales tax increment district,...
Tulsa police confiscate large amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department recently confiscated a large amount of illegal drugs off of Tulsa streets. Officers with the Tulsa Police Special Investigations Division recovered 330 grams of fentanyl, 90 grams of methamphetamine and $11,500. Police say that's approximately 170,000 doses of fentanyl. Due to...
Osage County deputies searching for person who allegedly stole mail from mailboxes
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Osage County Sheriff's Office is searching for an individual suspected of stealing mail. Deputies say that on Oct. 3, the pictured vehicle was seen near West 53rd Street North looking into mailboxes and taking mail. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's office...
Joy Hofmeister's Hometown Tour Bus to make stops in Green Country ahead of midterms
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State Superintendent and gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister will be making multiple stops in Green Country Wednesday for her Hometown Tour Bus ahead of next week's election. Her first stop will be at 8 a.m. today at Broken Arrow's Veterans Park, then she'll head to...
Bartlesville police seize over 4 pounds of meth, 12 firearms in narcotic search warrant
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department Community Impact Team served narcotic search warrants on Oct. 26 and 27. This resulted in the seizure of 4.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 243 grams of mushrooms, 1.5 pounds of marijuana, 12 firearms, 400 illicit pills, and $1,237 in cash. These seizures...
