Colorado State

Southern Colorado celebrates spooky season in style

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Whether you took the kiddos out for some trick-or-treating, bounced around a local trunk-or-treat, or visited your favorite monster bash, you joined thousands of others in celebrating the spookiest time of the year!

Civilians aren’t the only ones partaking in the witching hour, though. Police Departments, Coroner’s Offices, schools, and Sheriff’s Offices all shared their festive outfits on social media this Halloween, and there was no shortage of creativity, humor, and of course, fright!

View the gallery of Halloween 2022 photos below:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ebaDj_0itsog0W00
    The Coroner’s Ball hosted by Leon Kelly, M.D. Courtesy: El Paso County Coroner
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LVN3z_0itsog0W00
    The Coroner’s Ball hosted by Leon Kelly, M.D. Courtesy: El Paso County Coroner
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U8jze_0itsog0W00
    The Coroner’s Ball hosted by Leon Kelly, M.D. Courtesy: El Paso County Coroner
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32l7SA_0itsog0W00
    The Coroner’s Ball hosted by Leon Kelly, M.D. Courtesy: El Paso County Coroner
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bqf1h_0itsog0W00
    The Coroner’s Ball hosted by Leon Kelly, M.D. Courtesy: El Paso County Coroner
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Thvgo_0itsog0W00
    Employees of the Pueblo Police Department dressed up for Halloween, Courtesy: PPD
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ATtTL_0itsog0W00
    Employees of the Pueblo Police Department dressed up for Halloween, Courtesy: PPD
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SIr4k_0itsog0W00
    Employees of the Pueblo Police Department dressed up for Halloween, Courtesy: PPD
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NBLfz_0itsog0W00
    Employees of the Pueblo Police Department dressed up for Halloween, Courtesy: PPD
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fgJlS_0itsog0W00
    Courtesy: PPD
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J7Mq2_0itsog0W00
    Undersheriff, Volunteer Coordinator, and Background Investigations, Courtesy: EPSO
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EXP91_0itsog0W00
    Records Unit, Courtesy: EPSO
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JyByo_0itsog0W00
    Dispatch, Courtesy: EPSO
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K0XVY_0itsog0W00
    Intake Unit, Courtesy: EPSO
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X7smA_0itsog0W00
    Concealed Handgun Permits, Courtesy: EPSO
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bJ8kS_0itsog0W00
    Technology Services, Courtesy: EPSO
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MhkS9_0itsog0W00
    Accreditation, Courtesy: EPSO
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q92g4_0itsog0W00
    Evidence Unit, Courtesy: EPSO
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ayCv9_0itsog0W00
    Halloween at Evans Elementary School, Courtesy: Evans Elementary School
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20oOeA_0itsog0W00
    Halloween at Evans Elementary School, Courtesy: Evans Elementary School
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fC0ze_0itsog0W00
    Halloween at Evans Elementary School, Courtesy: Evans Elementary School
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ndYDR_0itsog0W00
    Halloween at Evans Elementary School, Courtesy: Evans Elementary School
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QN37a_0itsog0W00
    Courtesy: Colorado Springs School District 11
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bqXAI_0itsog0W00
    Courtesy: Colorado Springs School District 11
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MrjbY_0itsog0W00
    Courtesy: Colorado Springs School District 11
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19jmkh_0itsog0W00
    Frontier Elementary Trunk or Treat
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X5J7X_0itsog0W00
    Frontier Elementary Trunk or Treat
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rAGyi_0itsog0W00
    Frontier Elementary Trunk or Treat
