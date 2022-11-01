ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

ClutchPoints

Jonah Williams, 3 Bengals most responsible for Week 8 loss vs. Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals seem cursed when playing against their in-state rivals. The Bengals once again fell to the Cleveland Browns, 32-13, on the road in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. This fourth loss kept the Bengals at solo second place in the AFC North. Here we will look at Jonah Williams and three other Bengals most responsible for their Week 8 loss vs. the Browns.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bengals Assistant Coach Announced Dead

CINCINNATI — Tragic news for the Bengals coaching staff. Offensive Analyst Adam Zimmer has passed away. He was 38 years old. Zimmer joined the Bengals staff this season after coaching with his dad, Mike, on the Minnesota Vikings staff over the past eight seasons. He served as an assistant...
WLWT 5

Report: Bengals cornerback suffers season-ending injury

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is suspected to have suffered a season-ending injury in Monday night's loss to the Cleveland Browns. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Awuzie will have an MRI Tuesday to confirm if he suffered an ACL injury. This content is imported from Twitter....
brownsnation.com

3 Things We Learned In Browns Win Over Bengals

The Cleveland Browns scored a decisive Week 8 win over the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals on the Halloween edition of Monday Night Football. The final score was 32-13. Here are three things we learned (or relearned) from this Week 8 victory. 1. The Browns Can Hold A Lead. We...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Falcons BREAKING: RB Cordarrelle Patterson Returns to Practice; Playing vs. Chargers?

The Atlanta Falcons will be getting a significant boost to their rushing attack ahead of Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Chargers. After being placed on injured reserve due to "minor" knee surgery following a Week 4 victory over the Cleveland Browns, Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson has officially been designated to return, giving the team a 21-day window to activate him from injured reserve.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

NFL Draft Profile: Tavion Thomas, Running Back, Utah Utes

A sturdy back with excellent feet and the vision to press the hole and burst to make it count. Definition of a big back. Tall for the position with mass throughout the upper body and posterior chain. Initial quickness and footwork shine, especially given the high-cut nature of his frame. Easy sightlines that he leverages into correct gaps for gains. Sees the cutback and has the agility to hit it and go. Significant growth as a power back from 2021 to 2022. See the added physicality at all three levels of the defense. Contact balance, stiff arms, and the capability to break arm tackles all saw upgrades. Primarily an early down back that is alleviated in obvious passing situations. Yet to see a homerun hit in terms of explosive runs, leaving questions about his long speed. Thomas has a colossal frame that drags defenders and wears down defenses over the course of a game. His mixture of quickness and power allocates yards in both gap and zone run plays. He's largely limited to an early down role, with little utility on passing downs, placing constraints on his overall projection.
FOX Sports

Bumbling Bengals look to 'flush away' bad loss to Browns

CINCINNATI (AP) — Playing without Ja’Marr Chase, the Cincinnati Bengals had a rough night. One that could have ramifications for the rest of the season. Cincinnati lost its best cornerback when Chidobe Awuzie departed in the first half of Monday's ugly 32-13 loss at Cleveland because of a right knee injury. The 27-year-old Awuzie left the stadium on crutches, and coach Zac Taylor said the injury appears to be severe.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Broncos Add OLB Zach McCloud Amid Chubb Trade Rumors

As the Denver Broncos mull a blockbuster trade involving Bradley Chubb, the team bought some insurance at outside linebacker. The Broncos signed rookie OLB Zach McCloud to its practice squad, agent Brett Tessler announced Tuesday, hours before the NFL trade deadline. What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Henry’s Awards Haul Equaled Only by Elite QBs

NASHVILLE – Derrick Henry might not be in a class by himself. But when it comes to the NFL’s weekly awards, his only company is a pair of the league’s best quarterbacks. When Henry was named AFC Player of the Week on Wednesday for his performance in Sunday’s 17-10 victory over the Houston Texans, it marked the fifth straight season he has won at least one such award. The only others who can say the same are Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who each have won two such awards this season.
