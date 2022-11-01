Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
Related
Bengals suffer embarrassing, demoralizing loss in Cleveland in prime time
CLEVELAND –– Heading into Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns, the Cincinnati Bengals’ biggest concern looked like it would be how they’d try to replace the production of wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. As the Bengals lost, 32-13, at First Energy Stadium, it turned out that the Bengals’ issues go much deeper than that. ...
What went wrong in the Bengals’ 32-13 loss to the Browns on Monday Night Football: By the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Bengals were dominated by the Browns in a 32-13 loss on Monday Night Football. Jacoby Brissett and Nick Chubb had their way, while the Bengals’ offense was stagnant without Ja’Marr Chase. Not many people expected a Browns blowout win, as the two teams had...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Look: Bengals QB Joe Burrow Wears Funny Halloween Fit Ahead of Monday Night Football
CLEVELAND — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is known for having unique pregame outfits. The 25-year-old kept it simple on Monday ahead of Cincinnati's primetime matchup against the Browns. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!. You May Also...
Jonah Williams, 3 Bengals most responsible for Week 8 loss vs. Browns
The Cincinnati Bengals seem cursed when playing against their in-state rivals. The Bengals once again fell to the Cleveland Browns, 32-13, on the road in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. This fourth loss kept the Bengals at solo second place in the AFC North. Here we will look at Jonah Williams and three other Bengals most responsible for their Week 8 loss vs. the Browns.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals Assistant Coach Announced Dead
CINCINNATI — Tragic news for the Bengals coaching staff. Offensive Analyst Adam Zimmer has passed away. He was 38 years old. Zimmer joined the Bengals staff this season after coaching with his dad, Mike, on the Minnesota Vikings staff over the past eight seasons. He served as an assistant...
Browns' Myles Garrett dresses as Vecna of 'Stranger Things' before 'MNF' vs. Bengals
CLEVELAND ― Browns fans have seen some strange things, but All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett wearing a Vecna costume to FirstEnergy Stadium is a first. A Halloween fanatic, Garrett dressed as the big bad from the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things” before the Browns (2-5) faced the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) on “Monday Night...
Yardbarker
Cleveland Browns Sign two Cornerbacks to Active Roster Ahead of Bengals Game
Cleveland Browns have made some roster moves ahead of Monday Night Football with the Cincinnati Bengals. With Denzel Ward out, the Browns have added two cornerbacks to the active roster. Both Herb Miller and Thomas Graham Jr. were sent to the active roster. Miller has appeared in 12 games with...
Burrow sacked, Bengals pummeled by Browns in 32-13 loss
Joe Burrow and the Bengals got buried on Halloween
WKYC
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland Browns 'played to all of their potential' in blowout of Cincinnati Bengals
CLEVELAND — Well, it finally happened. It finally happened. The Browns played to all of their potential in a Monday-night wipeout of the Bengals, dominating Joe Burrow and Cincinnati — who came into Cleveland red-hot — 32-13. That four-game losing streak is over. That losing streak at...
Browns GM Andrew Berry Hopes Bengals Game Springs Browns Into Second Half
General manager Andrew Berry hopes the Bengals game is what the Browns can be this year. He talked on defensive improvements and more.
WLWT 5
Report: Bengals cornerback suffers season-ending injury
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is suspected to have suffered a season-ending injury in Monday night's loss to the Cleveland Browns. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Awuzie will have an MRI Tuesday to confirm if he suffered an ACL injury. This content is imported from Twitter....
brownsnation.com
3 Things We Learned In Browns Win Over Bengals
The Cleveland Browns scored a decisive Week 8 win over the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals on the Halloween edition of Monday Night Football. The final score was 32-13. Here are three things we learned (or relearned) from this Week 8 victory. 1. The Browns Can Hold A Lead. We...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons BREAKING: RB Cordarrelle Patterson Returns to Practice; Playing vs. Chargers?
The Atlanta Falcons will be getting a significant boost to their rushing attack ahead of Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Chargers. After being placed on injured reserve due to "minor" knee surgery following a Week 4 victory over the Cleveland Browns, Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson has officially been designated to return, giving the team a 21-day window to activate him from injured reserve.
cleveland.com photographers’ favorite photos from thrilling Browns win over Cincinnati Bengals
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- No nightmares for Cleveland Browns fans Monday night when they drifted off to sleep, if they were able to sleep at all, after watching their team dominate the Cincinnati Bengals during a Halloween night prime time game at home. Some Browns players strutted into FirstEnergy Stadium in...
Yardbarker
Bengals Defensive Starter Feared to Suffer Season Ending Injury Against Browns
The Cincinnati Bengals are taking another major loss following the one they took in Cleveland on Monday evening. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is believed to have suffered a torn ACL in week 8, according to a report. Awuzie was hurt on a play defending Browns wideout Amari Cooper. Cooper caught five...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Tavion Thomas, Running Back, Utah Utes
A sturdy back with excellent feet and the vision to press the hole and burst to make it count. Definition of a big back. Tall for the position with mass throughout the upper body and posterior chain. Initial quickness and footwork shine, especially given the high-cut nature of his frame. Easy sightlines that he leverages into correct gaps for gains. Sees the cutback and has the agility to hit it and go. Significant growth as a power back from 2021 to 2022. See the added physicality at all three levels of the defense. Contact balance, stiff arms, and the capability to break arm tackles all saw upgrades. Primarily an early down back that is alleviated in obvious passing situations. Yet to see a homerun hit in terms of explosive runs, leaving questions about his long speed. Thomas has a colossal frame that drags defenders and wears down defenses over the course of a game. His mixture of quickness and power allocates yards in both gap and zone run plays. He's largely limited to an early down role, with little utility on passing downs, placing constraints on his overall projection.
FOX Sports
Bumbling Bengals look to 'flush away' bad loss to Browns
CINCINNATI (AP) — Playing without Ja’Marr Chase, the Cincinnati Bengals had a rough night. One that could have ramifications for the rest of the season. Cincinnati lost its best cornerback when Chidobe Awuzie departed in the first half of Monday's ugly 32-13 loss at Cleveland because of a right knee injury. The 27-year-old Awuzie left the stadium on crutches, and coach Zac Taylor said the injury appears to be severe.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos Add OLB Zach McCloud Amid Chubb Trade Rumors
As the Denver Broncos mull a blockbuster trade involving Bradley Chubb, the team bought some insurance at outside linebacker. The Broncos signed rookie OLB Zach McCloud to its practice squad, agent Brett Tessler announced Tuesday, hours before the NFL trade deadline. What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Talks ‘Full Circle Journey’ Ahead of Vikings Matchup
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke will feel all kinds of nostalgia on Sunday as he takes on the Minnesota Vikings. Heinicke started his NFL journey with the Vikings as an undrafted free again in 2015. On Sunday, he returns in what calls a 'full circle' moment. “A little full circle...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Henry’s Awards Haul Equaled Only by Elite QBs
NASHVILLE – Derrick Henry might not be in a class by himself. But when it comes to the NFL’s weekly awards, his only company is a pair of the league’s best quarterbacks. When Henry was named AFC Player of the Week on Wednesday for his performance in Sunday’s 17-10 victory over the Houston Texans, it marked the fifth straight season he has won at least one such award. The only others who can say the same are Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who each have won two such awards this season.
Comments / 0