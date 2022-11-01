ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Ground, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WWEEK

Once the King of West Burnside Dives, The Matador Has Sat Empty for Much of a Decade

Address: 1967 W Burnside St. Square footage: 3,087 (bar only) Market value: $12.4 million (the whole structure) Until its closure Sept. 12, 2014, The Matador occupied an exalted position among the dive bars that line West Burnside. (The collection includes the Marathon Taverna, Tony’s Tavern—now the Wildwood Saloon—and Kingston Sports Bar & Grill.)
PORTLAND, OR
montecristomagazine.com

Get to Know Vancouver’s New Michelin-Starred Restaurants

For the first time, the Michelin Guide has come to Vancouver, recognizing eight restaurants with a coveted Michelin star and another 12 with a Bib Gourmand award for casual dining. We dug into our archives to find the background, stories, personalities, and secrets behind some of the one-star winners. Masayoshi.
VANCOUVER, WA
pdxfoodpress.com

Lebanese & Mediterranean Restaurant, Nicholas, Reopens Gresham

PORTLAND, Ore. (NOV. 1, 2022) – Beloved Portland restaurant, Nicholas, has reopened its newly-remodeled location at 323 N. Main Ave. in Gresham, now open daily for lunch and dinner. The refreshed space now offers a full bar with specialty Lebanese cocktails, an updated interior with added booths to enhance group experiences, as well as new colors, lighting and design accents.
GRESHAM, OR
Metro

A new beginning in Forest Grove: Steve’s story

Bylined articles are written by Metro staff and do not necessarily represent the opinions of Metro or the Metro Council. Learn more. Three months ago, Steve was spending his nights in a field in rural Washington County. When his wife passed away from cancer seven years before, things started to unravel for him, leading to years of homelessness. A medical condition prevented him from working and he found it difficult to be around other people. “I spent a long time being by myself in the field, depressed.”
FOREST GROVE, OR
KGW

Clark County auditor candidate sharing false claims about election fraud

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — Nationwide, typically mundane races such as county auditor positions have attracted increased interest due to unfounded claims about widespread voter fraud. That includes this election in Clark County, where voters will choose who will supervise elections for the next four years. Candidate Brett Simpson is...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Portland Tenants Win Fight Against 50% Rent Hike, Gonzalez Accuses Hardesty of Libel, and Brazil Elects Leftist President

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Happy Halloween, nerds! It's going to...
PORTLAND, OR
ibwhsmag.com

Four Popular Portland Concert Venues, Ranked

Concerts are a great way to unwind, let off steam and enjoy your favorite musical artists. Portland in particular is known for its diverse music scene and historic venues. Here are some of the most popular venues in and around Portland, ranked. Roseland Theater. The Roseland Theater is a small...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Portland’s Dying Mall Was Haunted by Ghouls

If you thought the scariest place in Portland on Halloween night was a dying mall, well, you might have been right. Many of Lloyd Center’s storefronts are empty, but on Oct. 31 the shopping plaza was packed with all sorts of monsters, witches and ghouls. Some were there for...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

The story of the first man legally hanged in Clark County

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. The Old City Cemetery in Vancouver, Washington is believed to be one of the city’s oldest cemeteries. Established in 1867, it’s home to more than 8,000 plots and it’s the final resting spot of Edward Gallagher, who is said to be the first man who was legally hanged in Clark County.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
psuvanguard.com

Jo Ann Hardesty is the only politician in Portland that I trust

I know, I know—we are all getting sick and tired of the election talk. Election season has been in full swing and seems to grow longer each cycle as more money and more vitriol seep into the already toxic process. Here in Portland, the city council race between incumbent...
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

In loving memory of Walter Andersen: 1952-2022

Walter “Butch” Andersen died on Oct. 15, 2022, at home in Longview after a long battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Born in Denver, Colorado, in 1952, Butch moved with his family to Battle Ground as a child and lived in the area most of his life. He met his wife, Jane, in high school and served several years in the Army during Vietnam. Butch was a welder who loved fishing, Star Wars, his favorite TV shows and his family. He had an unparalleled love of life, a rascally sense of humor and extreme determination.
LONGVIEW, WA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘People are mad’: Portland votes on government changes

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Portland’s official slogan is “The City That Works,” but after a tumultuous few years, many residents feel the city is anything but that. Homelessness and gun violence are surging and parts of downtown are struggling, unable to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and the racial justice protests that gripped the city in 2020.
PORTLAND, OR

