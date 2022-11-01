Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Sends a Hitman to Kill His Wife, but She Strangled Her AttackerTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County residents concerned over postcards urging them to voteEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Election Day quickly approaching in Oregon as voters continue to return ballotsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: 25 Oregon mayors gather to discuss plans to address homeless crisis and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Police recover woman's stolen car with puppy inside, PPS facing $1.18M lawsuitEmily ScarviePortland, OR
WWEEK
Once the King of West Burnside Dives, The Matador Has Sat Empty for Much of a Decade
Address: 1967 W Burnside St. Square footage: 3,087 (bar only) Market value: $12.4 million (the whole structure) Until its closure Sept. 12, 2014, The Matador occupied an exalted position among the dive bars that line West Burnside. (The collection includes the Marathon Taverna, Tony’s Tavern—now the Wildwood Saloon—and Kingston Sports Bar & Grill.)
montecristomagazine.com
Get to Know Vancouver’s New Michelin-Starred Restaurants
For the first time, the Michelin Guide has come to Vancouver, recognizing eight restaurants with a coveted Michelin star and another 12 with a Bib Gourmand award for casual dining. We dug into our archives to find the background, stories, personalities, and secrets behind some of the one-star winners. Masayoshi.
thereflector.com
Battle Ground High School Drama Club returns with ‘A Christmas Carol’
The Battle Ground High School Drama Club is ready to reignite the Christmas spirit with it’s rendition of “A Christmas Carol.”. The play, which was first performed at the school in 2015, is spearheaded by drama teacher Stephan “Cash” Henry. Henry said most of the set...
Spruce Goose flew – barely – 75 years ago; McMinnville aviation museum launches year-long celebration
The Spruce Goose – the Hughes H-4 Hercules, the Hughes Flying Boat – is the most famous military aircraft never used. Conceived during World War II by dashing entrepreneur Howard Hughes, it was the world’s largest military transport plane – six times larger than any other aircraft at the time.
pdxfoodpress.com
Lebanese & Mediterranean Restaurant, Nicholas, Reopens Gresham
PORTLAND, Ore. (NOV. 1, 2022) – Beloved Portland restaurant, Nicholas, has reopened its newly-remodeled location at 323 N. Main Ave. in Gresham, now open daily for lunch and dinner. The refreshed space now offers a full bar with specialty Lebanese cocktails, an updated interior with added booths to enhance group experiences, as well as new colors, lighting and design accents.
Annual king tide forecast for the Oregon Coast
A timeline for Oregon’s seasonal king tides, the highest tide levels of the year, has been published by the Oregon King Tides Project.
Metro
A new beginning in Forest Grove: Steve’s story
Bylined articles are written by Metro staff and do not necessarily represent the opinions of Metro or the Metro Council. Learn more. Three months ago, Steve was spending his nights in a field in rural Washington County. When his wife passed away from cancer seven years before, things started to unravel for him, leading to years of homelessness. A medical condition prevented him from working and he found it difficult to be around other people. “I spent a long time being by myself in the field, depressed.”
KGW
Clark County auditor candidate sharing false claims about election fraud
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — Nationwide, typically mundane races such as county auditor positions have attracted increased interest due to unfounded claims about widespread voter fraud. That includes this election in Clark County, where voters will choose who will supervise elections for the next four years. Candidate Brett Simpson is...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Portland Tenants Win Fight Against 50% Rent Hike, Gonzalez Accuses Hardesty of Libel, and Brazil Elects Leftist President
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Happy Halloween, nerds! It's going to...
ibwhsmag.com
Four Popular Portland Concert Venues, Ranked
Concerts are a great way to unwind, let off steam and enjoy your favorite musical artists. Portland in particular is known for its diverse music scene and historic venues. Here are some of the most popular venues in and around Portland, ranked. Roseland Theater. The Roseland Theater is a small...
KGW
Halloween display in Northeast Portland draws crowds
This homeowner's Halloween display in Northeast Portland's Alameda neighborhood includes a 'scare tunnel.' The owner says hundreds of people show up each year.
WWEEK
Portland’s Dying Mall Was Haunted by Ghouls
If you thought the scariest place in Portland on Halloween night was a dying mall, well, you might have been right. Many of Lloyd Center’s storefronts are empty, but on Oct. 31 the shopping plaza was packed with all sorts of monsters, witches and ghouls. Some were there for...
The story of the first man legally hanged in Clark County
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. The Old City Cemetery in Vancouver, Washington is believed to be one of the city’s oldest cemeteries. Established in 1867, it’s home to more than 8,000 plots and it’s the final resting spot of Edward Gallagher, who is said to be the first man who was legally hanged in Clark County.
Witches storm the Willamette River for stand-up paddleboard event in Portland (photos)
Hundreds of witches clad in black, along with some warlocks and sorcerers, took to the Willamette River Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, wielding paddles instead of broomsticks, and conjured hocus pocus for the fifth annual Portland Stand Up Paddleboard Witches on the Willamette, also known as SUP WOW. Most paddleboarders started...
psuvanguard.com
Jo Ann Hardesty is the only politician in Portland that I trust
I know, I know—we are all getting sick and tired of the election talk. Election season has been in full swing and seems to grow longer each cycle as more money and more vitriol seep into the already toxic process. Here in Portland, the city council race between incumbent...
thereflector.com
In loving memory of Walter Andersen: 1952-2022
Walter “Butch” Andersen died on Oct. 15, 2022, at home in Longview after a long battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Born in Denver, Colorado, in 1952, Butch moved with his family to Battle Ground as a child and lived in the area most of his life. He met his wife, Jane, in high school and served several years in the Army during Vietnam. Butch was a welder who loved fishing, Star Wars, his favorite TV shows and his family. He had an unparalleled love of life, a rascally sense of humor and extreme determination.
‘People are mad’: Portland votes on government changes
PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Portland’s official slogan is “The City That Works,” but after a tumultuous few years, many residents feel the city is anything but that. Homelessness and gun violence are surging and parts of downtown are struggling, unable to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and the racial justice protests that gripped the city in 2020.
thereflector.com
Letter to the editor: Sue Marshall is dedicated to protecting our greater good
I am deeply grateful that Sue Marshall is working so hard on behalf of our community. Sue is exactly the type of voice, heart, lived experience and vision we need at the county, state and national level. Her candidacy is giving many the hope that comes with her rational, actionable solutions.
Taylor Swift isn’t coming to Portland on tour, but you can still go see her nearby-ish
Bad news for local Swifties: Taylor Swift announced her “Eras” tour in support of her newest album “Midnights” on Tuesday morning, and it doesn’t include a stop in Portland or anywhere in the state of Oregon. Why are you doing this to us, Taylor? Is...
