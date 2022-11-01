ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Austin

South Austin SWAT call ends with suspect in custody

UPDATE: Police say the subject from a SWAT call in South Austin has been taken into custody on a federal warrant. Further details were not immediately available. The Austin Police Department's SWAT team has been called out. It's happening in South Austin in the 2300 block of Durwood, in a...
CBS Austin

Police identify two men killed in SE Austin head-on crash

Police have identified two men who were killed last month in a head-on crash in Southeast Austin. It happened Thursday, Oct. 20, on the 5900 block of East Stassney Lane, near the intersection with Teri Road. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 7:30 p.m.
kwhi.com

AUSTIN WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY THURSDAY MORNING

An Austin woman was arrested early Thursday morning after the report of a suspicious person was received. Brenham Police report that early Thursday morning at 1:25, Officer Bryan Morong responded to the 700 block of South Park Street in reference to a suspicious person wandering around in the area. After investigation, Silvia Leon Torress, 37 of Austin, was taken into custody for Criminal Mischief between $100 and $750 after it was determined that she had broken out a storm door of a residence in the area. Torress was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
KXAN

Records: Man attempts to break into APD HQ

A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor after he attempted to break into the main headquarters of the Austin Police Department on Friday, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
CBS Austin

Fatal NE Austin rollover crash victim ID'd

Police have identified the man killed last weekend in a two-vehicle rollover crash in Northeast Austin. It happened Sunday, Oct. 30, in the 1000 block of East Yager Lane, near the intersection with Copperfield Drive. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 9:30 p.m. Investigators...
newsradioklbj.com

Suspect apprehended in apartment standoff

Police responded to a call Monday evening at 5 p.m. reporting a gunshot inside a Northwest Austin apartment complex. The suspect reportedly threatened to shoot himself, fired the weapon then refused to come out when law enforcement surrounded the apartment. The standoff lasted until 8:40 p.m. when SWAT took the...
CBS Austin

Pedestrian named from fatal collision on I-35

Police have identified the pedestrian who was killed last week after being hit by a truck on I-35 in Central Austin. It happened Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the northbound lanes of I-35 near the intersection with 51st Street. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the collision at around...
CBS Austin

Woman struck and killed by pickup truck in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A woman died after being hit and killed by a pickup truck in Williamson County early Wednesday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash that happened at the intersection of Amberglen Boulevard and W. Parmer Lane in northwest Austin. DPS said...
KVUE

One dead following collision in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A fatal crash in Williamson County left one person dead early Wednesday morning. At around 7 a.m. on Nov. 2, a person was involved in a collision on Parmer Lane and Amberglen Boulevard. Williamson County Department of Public Safety was on the scene. Details are...
KVUE

Teen dies at hospital 3 days after police found him shot inside a car

AUSTIN, Texas — A teen died at a local hospital three days after Austin police found him shot inside a crashed vehicle on Oct. 23. The Austin Police Department said on Sunday, Oct. 23, at approximately 4:52 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 8000 block of Tisdale Drive. At the scene, officers found a vehicle crashed into a utility pole. Inside the vehicle was a juvenile driver who had been shot.
CBS Austin

WilCo deputies seize over 60lbs of marijuana after traffic stop

Deputies in Williamson County made a major marijuana bust last week after a traffic stop on I-35. It happened Tuesday, Oct. 25. The WilCo Sheriff's Office says deputies pulled a vehicle over on the interstate highway and later discovered approximately 63 pounds of marijuana concealed in luggage. A 32-year-old Austin-area...
