Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sorry, Austin. A new study named this small town in Texas the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Related
SWAT response in south Austin concluded
The Austin Police Department said one person was in custody after its SWAT unit responded to the south Austin area Wednesday afternoon.
CBS Austin
South Austin SWAT call ends with suspect in custody
UPDATE: Police say the subject from a SWAT call in South Austin has been taken into custody on a federal warrant. Further details were not immediately available. The Austin Police Department's SWAT team has been called out. It's happening in South Austin in the 2300 block of Durwood, in a...
CBS Austin
Police identify two men killed in SE Austin head-on crash
Police have identified two men who were killed last month in a head-on crash in Southeast Austin. It happened Thursday, Oct. 20, on the 5900 block of East Stassney Lane, near the intersection with Teri Road. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 7:30 p.m.
kwhi.com
AUSTIN WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY THURSDAY MORNING
An Austin woman was arrested early Thursday morning after the report of a suspicious person was received. Brenham Police report that early Thursday morning at 1:25, Officer Bryan Morong responded to the 700 block of South Park Street in reference to a suspicious person wandering around in the area. After investigation, Silvia Leon Torress, 37 of Austin, was taken into custody for Criminal Mischief between $100 and $750 after it was determined that she had broken out a storm door of a residence in the area. Torress was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
Records: Man attempts to break into APD HQ
A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor after he attempted to break into the main headquarters of the Austin Police Department on Friday, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
CBS Austin
Fatal NE Austin rollover crash victim ID'd
Police have identified the man killed last weekend in a two-vehicle rollover crash in Northeast Austin. It happened Sunday, Oct. 30, in the 1000 block of East Yager Lane, near the intersection with Copperfield Drive. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 9:30 p.m. Investigators...
newsradioklbj.com
Suspect apprehended in apartment standoff
Police responded to a call Monday evening at 5 p.m. reporting a gunshot inside a Northwest Austin apartment complex. The suspect reportedly threatened to shoot himself, fired the weapon then refused to come out when law enforcement surrounded the apartment. The standoff lasted until 8:40 p.m. when SWAT took the...
CBS Austin
Pedestrian named from fatal collision on I-35
Police have identified the pedestrian who was killed last week after being hit by a truck on I-35 in Central Austin. It happened Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the northbound lanes of I-35 near the intersection with 51st Street. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the collision at around...
Pedestrian killed in crash in southern Williamson County
A pedestrian was killed in a crash in southern Williamson County Wednesday morning, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office confirmed.
CBS Austin
Woman struck and killed by pickup truck in Williamson County
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A woman died after being hit and killed by a pickup truck in Williamson County early Wednesday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash that happened at the intersection of Amberglen Boulevard and W. Parmer Lane in northwest Austin. DPS said...
CBS Austin
Police identify person of interest involved in attempted kidnapping near UT campus
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has identified a person of interest involved in an attempted kidnapping that occurred early Sunday morning near the University of Texas at Austin campus. Police say it happened in the 2700 block of Nueces Street on October 30 at around 4:05 a.m.
One dead following collision in Williamson County
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A fatal crash in Williamson County left one person dead early Wednesday morning. At around 7 a.m. on Nov. 2, a person was involved in a collision on Parmer Lane and Amberglen Boulevard. Williamson County Department of Public Safety was on the scene. Details are...
Georgetown man with no next of kin to be cremated. What happens to unclaimed indigent remains?
At Tuesday's commissioners court meeting, commissioners considered authorizing the cremation of Gait in accordance with Texas Health and Safety Code.
CBS Austin
APD: Juvenile injured in North Austin shooting later died at local hospital
Police say a juvenile who was found shot in a car in North Austin later died from his wounds at a local hospital. The suspected shooter, also a juvenile, has been arrested. Because of they are minors, the suspect and the victim's names have not been released. The shooting happened...
Teen dies at hospital 3 days after police found him shot inside a car
AUSTIN, Texas — A teen died at a local hospital three days after Austin police found him shot inside a crashed vehicle on Oct. 23. The Austin Police Department said on Sunday, Oct. 23, at approximately 4:52 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 8000 block of Tisdale Drive. At the scene, officers found a vehicle crashed into a utility pole. Inside the vehicle was a juvenile driver who had been shot.
Austin Police investigating attempted kidnapping near UT campus
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male last seen wearing an orange shirt and black pants.
APD investigates suspicious death in St. Johns area
The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in the St. Johns area Monday afternoon.
Police investigating homicide after finding juvenile shot inside crashed car
APD responded to a shooting around 4:52 p.m. on Oct. 23 in the 8000 block of Tisdale Dr. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle crashed into a utility pole. Officers found the driver, a juvenile, had been shot.
CBS Austin
WilCo deputies seize over 60lbs of marijuana after traffic stop
Deputies in Williamson County made a major marijuana bust last week after a traffic stop on I-35. It happened Tuesday, Oct. 25. The WilCo Sheriff's Office says deputies pulled a vehicle over on the interstate highway and later discovered approximately 63 pounds of marijuana concealed in luggage. A 32-year-old Austin-area...
Texas man charged with over 20 counts of aggravated burglary in Austin area
Austin Police arrested Brian Degrate, 33, for his connection to at least 16 robberies in North Austin, and charged him with 21 counts of aggravated robbery.
Comments / 0