ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Ground, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thereflector.com

Battle Ground Scout installs awning at food bank

Ethan Shaffer is known to volunteer his time in the community. Shaffer, who holds the rank of a Life Scout in Troop 14, wanted to take his efforts a step further by installing an awning at the entrance of the North County Community Food Bank in Battle Ground. As part...
BATTLE GROUND, WA
Gresham Outlook

Downtown Gresham hosts spooky, safe trick-or-treat

Hundreds of costumed kids braved the gloomy rain in search of sugary treats Monday, Oct. 31.Children across East Multnomah County donned their costumes and ventured out on the spookiest night of the year in search of sugary treats. Downtown Gresham held its annual Safe Trick-or-Treat Monday, Oct. 31, hosted by the Historic Downtown Gresham Business Association, along Main Avenue. Despite driving rain and gloomy skies, hundreds of kids walked the street followed by brave parents holding up umbrellas against the elements. There were goblins and ghouls; superheroes and princesses; video game heroes and villains; horror icons like Michael Meyers and Ghostface; animals and aliens; firefighters, police officers and astronauts; and more as Gresham residents showed off their creative side. The local businesses set up awnings and employees passed out candy and toys. Many were dressed in spectacular outfits of their own. There was Halloween music playing; festive decorations from a downtown business contest; and community-carved jack-o-lanterns at the Gresham History Museum. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below {loadposition sub-article-01}
GRESHAM, OR
clarkcountylive.com

Huge Garage and Vintage Sale Kicks Off Holiday Shopping Season

Fall is on the calendar, fun is in the air, and fantastic bargains are yours to be found. The date is set for the fall NW’s Largest Garage and Vintage Sale – Saturday, November 5, 2022 – at the Clark County Event Center at the Fairgrounds. There will be hundreds of booths in a comfortable indoor environment, so there is bound to be loads of good stuff and great deals from which to choose.
RIDGEFIELD, WA
KOIN 6 News

Oregon Zoo offers free admission for military on Veterans Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Veterans Day is next Friday, Nov. 11, and the Oregon Zoo is celebrating by offering free admission for military members, whether they’re veterans or active personnel. Military members will receive up to six total tickets, for them as well as any family members who accompany them to the zoo. Anyone with […]
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Someone Is Ripping Off Arcades and Photo Booths Across Portland

Since this spring, someone has been breaking into photo booths, vending machines, and arcade games in bars across Portland and stealing the cash inside. The amount stolen isn’t much—but it’s causing thousands of dollars in damage to the machines and migraine headaches for the owners. “It’s a...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Halloween break-in causes $5k damage to Gresham deli

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - Several people broke into Mr. J’s Deli-Mart and Video Lottery in Gresham early on Halloween morning and police are still looking for the suspects. Security video shows one suspect in the driver’s seat of what police say is a small black Chevy SUV while two people attempt to break a door on the corner of Halsey Street and 162 Avenue. A suspect crawls through the broken door and goes straight for the register.
GRESHAM, OR
The Oregonian

Fire rips through roof of house in NE Portland; no one injured in blaze: Portland Fire & Rescue

An attic fire burst through the roof of a house in Northeast Portland on Wednesday morning, lighting up the sky on the block. Firefighters arrived at the house, near Northeast 144th Avenue and Fremont Street, shortly after 7 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue reported. With the roof engulfed in flames, the crew attacked the fire from the “main level of the residence,” including running a hose through a “scuttle hole” from the garage to the attic.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Three People Who Have Called a Northeast Portland Motel Shelter Home for the Past Year Fear Its Impending Closure

As WW reported last week, a motel shelter in Northeast Portland housing more than 40 people will return in December to its previous use as a COVID-19 isolation space. Denis Theriault, spokesman for the Joint Office of Homeless Services, says COVID outbreaks at shelters have limited capacity across the entire system. The Joint Office did not offer specifics about the drop in capacity but said there have been 23 outbreaks across the shelter system since May.
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Battle Ground announces closure of Southeast Grace Avenue

Southeast Grace Avenue will be closed starting on Nov. 1 between Southeast 35th Street and Eaton Boulevard. The closure is anticipated to last three to four weeks, according to the City of Battle Ground. The area will be closed for thru-traffic, but access will remain open for residents and delivery and service providers in the impacted area.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
Metro

A new beginning in Forest Grove: Steve’s story

Bylined articles are written by Metro staff and do not necessarily represent the opinions of Metro or the Metro Council. Learn more. Three months ago, Steve was spending his nights in a field in rural Washington County. When his wife passed away from cancer seven years before, things started to unravel for him, leading to years of homelessness. A medical condition prevented him from working and he found it difficult to be around other people. “I spent a long time being by myself in the field, depressed.”
FOREST GROVE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy