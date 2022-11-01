Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Sends a Hitman to Kill His Wife, but She Strangled Her AttackerTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County residents concerned over postcards urging them to voteEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Election Day quickly approaching in Oregon as voters continue to return ballotsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: 25 Oregon mayors gather to discuss plans to address homeless crisis and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Police recover woman's stolen car with puppy inside, PPS facing $1.18M lawsuitEmily ScarviePortland, OR
thereflector.com
Trunk or treat event brings Halloween fun to Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Center
The Ridgefield community came out in droves for some spooky, Halloween-themed fun on Saturday, Oct. 29, as Alyssa Curran Realty Group, the Ridgefield National Honor Society and parents hosted a trunk or treat party. Trunks in the parking lot of the Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex were decked out in a...
thereflector.com
Battle Ground Scout installs awning at food bank
Ethan Shaffer is known to volunteer his time in the community. Shaffer, who holds the rank of a Life Scout in Troop 14, wanted to take his efforts a step further by installing an awning at the entrance of the North County Community Food Bank in Battle Ground. As part...
kptv.com
Vancouver family’s dog returned after few leads with help of nonprofit
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Although it may be the season for fear and fright, one Vancouver family got far more of it than they would have liked when their dog went missing for days. Blake Hickmon, who owns the dog with his partner, Mary Crichton, explained the dog’s name is...
Downtown Gresham hosts spooky, safe trick-or-treat
Hundreds of costumed kids braved the gloomy rain in search of sugary treats Monday, Oct. 31.Children across East Multnomah County donned their costumes and ventured out on the spookiest night of the year in search of sugary treats. Downtown Gresham held its annual Safe Trick-or-Treat Monday, Oct. 31, hosted by the Historic Downtown Gresham Business Association, along Main Avenue. Despite driving rain and gloomy skies, hundreds of kids walked the street followed by brave parents holding up umbrellas against the elements. There were goblins and ghouls; superheroes and princesses; video game heroes and villains; horror icons like Michael Meyers and Ghostface; animals and aliens; firefighters, police officers and astronauts; and more as Gresham residents showed off their creative side. The local businesses set up awnings and employees passed out candy and toys. Many were dressed in spectacular outfits of their own. There was Halloween music playing; festive decorations from a downtown business contest; and community-carved jack-o-lanterns at the Gresham History Museum. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below {loadposition sub-article-01}
KGW
Halloween display in Northeast Portland draws crowds
This homeowner's Halloween display in Northeast Portland's Alameda neighborhood includes a 'scare tunnel.' The owner says hundreds of people show up each year.
clarkcountylive.com
Huge Garage and Vintage Sale Kicks Off Holiday Shopping Season
Fall is on the calendar, fun is in the air, and fantastic bargains are yours to be found. The date is set for the fall NW’s Largest Garage and Vintage Sale – Saturday, November 5, 2022 – at the Clark County Event Center at the Fairgrounds. There will be hundreds of booths in a comfortable indoor environment, so there is bound to be loads of good stuff and great deals from which to choose.
Oregon Zoo offers free admission for military on Veterans Day
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Veterans Day is next Friday, Nov. 11, and the Oregon Zoo is celebrating by offering free admission for military members, whether they’re veterans or active personnel. Military members will receive up to six total tickets, for them as well as any family members who accompany them to the zoo. Anyone with […]
WWEEK
Two Blocks of Street Running Along Laurelhurst Park Will Become Pickleball Courts and a Skateboard Half-Pipe
Last month, WW reported that the city was pondering whether to turn a street running along Laurelhurst Park into pickleball courts, a skatepark or another recreational activity. For years, it has been occupied on and off by tents. Now, it’s official: Portland Parks & Recreation, which will soon take over...
WWEEK
Someone Is Ripping Off Arcades and Photo Booths Across Portland
Since this spring, someone has been breaking into photo booths, vending machines, and arcade games in bars across Portland and stealing the cash inside. The amount stolen isn’t much—but it’s causing thousands of dollars in damage to the machines and migraine headaches for the owners. “It’s a...
Garage explodes in Vancouver house fire
A Vancouver home has been leveled from a fire that officials say may have stemmed from an explosion in the garage.
kptv.com
Halloween break-in causes $5k damage to Gresham deli
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - Several people broke into Mr. J’s Deli-Mart and Video Lottery in Gresham early on Halloween morning and police are still looking for the suspects. Security video shows one suspect in the driver’s seat of what police say is a small black Chevy SUV while two people attempt to break a door on the corner of Halsey Street and 162 Avenue. A suspect crawls through the broken door and goes straight for the register.
Fire rips through roof of house in NE Portland; no one injured in blaze: Portland Fire & Rescue
An attic fire burst through the roof of a house in Northeast Portland on Wednesday morning, lighting up the sky on the block. Firefighters arrived at the house, near Northeast 144th Avenue and Fremont Street, shortly after 7 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue reported. With the roof engulfed in flames, the crew attacked the fire from the “main level of the residence,” including running a hose through a “scuttle hole” from the garage to the attic.
WWEEK
Three People Who Have Called a Northeast Portland Motel Shelter Home for the Past Year Fear Its Impending Closure
As WW reported last week, a motel shelter in Northeast Portland housing more than 40 people will return in December to its previous use as a COVID-19 isolation space. Denis Theriault, spokesman for the Joint Office of Homeless Services, says COVID outbreaks at shelters have limited capacity across the entire system. The Joint Office did not offer specifics about the drop in capacity but said there have been 23 outbreaks across the shelter system since May.
kptv.com
Truck driving on rims, throwing sparks stopped by spike strips in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office arrested a driver after receiving reports of a truck driving on its rim without a tire on Wednesday. Deputies responded around 1 a.m. to the 15900 block of NE 76th Street after callers reported the Ford F-250 throwing sparks and gouging the pavement.
kptv.com
Multiple cars keyed during night of vandalism in Vancouver neighborhood
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - People in the Hough neighborhood of Vancouver are left to foot the bill after their vehicles were targeted by vandals. They say they came outside to their cars to find that someone had scratched large symbols into the paint. Janet, who lives right across the street...
KGW
Wicked West Ep. 2: The Hanging Holiday
Edward Gallagher was the first man to be legally hanged in Clark County, Washington, as punishment for the murder of a local farmer. He died in 1890 at the age of 27.
Frustration among Portland bars and restaurants amid frequent break-ins
PORTLAND, Ore. — A boarded up door at PDX Sliders is evidence of an early morning break-in late last week. "Very frustrating," said Ryan Rollins, who owns the popular eatery on Southeast Division Street. Restaurant security video shows one person acting as a lookout during the break-in while a...
End waste this Halloween with Trick or Trash
Millions of pounds of candy will be handed out this Halloween. Unfortunately, one side effect is that most of those candy wrappers will end up in landfills, and even our waterways and oceans.
thereflector.com
Battle Ground announces closure of Southeast Grace Avenue
Southeast Grace Avenue will be closed starting on Nov. 1 between Southeast 35th Street and Eaton Boulevard. The closure is anticipated to last three to four weeks, according to the City of Battle Ground. The area will be closed for thru-traffic, but access will remain open for residents and delivery and service providers in the impacted area.
Metro
A new beginning in Forest Grove: Steve’s story
Bylined articles are written by Metro staff and do not necessarily represent the opinions of Metro or the Metro Council. Learn more. Three months ago, Steve was spending his nights in a field in rural Washington County. When his wife passed away from cancer seven years before, things started to unravel for him, leading to years of homelessness. A medical condition prevented him from working and he found it difficult to be around other people. “I spent a long time being by myself in the field, depressed.”
