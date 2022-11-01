Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
AZFamily
ICE: Man accused of breaking into Hobbs’ Phoenix campaign office had expired student visa
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The man accused of breaking into gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs’ Phoenix campaign office had his legal status in the country run out, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is looking for him, officials said on Wednesday. According to ICE, Daniel Mota hasn’t maintained his status as a registered student, and ICE’s fugitive operations team is trying to find him. He is from Portugal and came to the U.S. in 2018. ICE said it found out about Mota’s violations after he was arrested on Thursday. He was released on his own recognizance after being booked into jail.
AZFamily
Phoenix mother accused of faking child’s cancer uncovered as serial scammer
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix mother has been accused of fraud after pretending her baby had brain cancer to rip off donors on GoFundMe. Police said Monique Coria made out with thousands of dollars and spent donated cash on luxury items like a Gucci wallet and a $600 dollar blow dryer. Arizona’s Family has learned of two more fraudulent schemes allegedly carried out by Coria. Karissa Sanchez became friends with Coria in July of 2021. She said Coria told her that she worked for Live Nation ticket company and had the connection for cheap tickets. “She could get a discounted price,” Sanchez said. “She could get $800 dollar tickets for $300.”
AZFamily
Man dead after shooting involving officers in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead after a shooting involving Phoenix officers on Wednesday afternoon. It happened in the parking lot of a strip mall near 37th Avenue and McDowell Road around 4:30 p.m. Sgt. Philip Krynsky with Phoenix Police says someone in the area called...
AZFamily
Man accused of posing as utility worker in string of burglaries at Phoenix homes
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A New Jersey man is accused of pretending to be a utility worker before going inside Phoenix residents’ homes and stealing their personal items. Police say 29-year-old Anthony Miguel was arrested for the string of burglaries on Sunday afternoon. Arizona’s Family previously reported a story about a thief, who investigators later identified as Miguel, who was posing as a utility worker checking for water contamination. Yoshiko Buckmaster was among those who had sentimental items reportedly stolen by Miguel. The widow says Miguel was wearing a badge, posing as an employee with Arizona Water Services before he snuck into her bedroom and stole jewelry given to her by her late husband. Family members confirmed with Arizona’s Family on Tuesday that Miguel was the one that went into Buckmaster’s home.
AZFamily
Former police officer takes stand to testify on motive in 'Canal Murders" case
On New Year’s Eve in 1980, the Redmond family was getting ready to host their holiday party when things took a drastic turn. 'Zombie Hunter's' first victim takes the stand during Tuesday's trial. Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:52 PM MST. |. Celeste Bentley told the courtroom Bryan Patrick...
AZFamily
Alleged fake utility worker arrested for string of burglaries at Phoenix homes
Just a week until election day, Kari Lake, the GOP candidate for running to become the next AZ Governor, lays out her plan for Arizona if she wins the election. Mesa officials recommended that there be limits on the number of drive-thru’s, including no more than two drive-thru’s can be located next to one another.
AZFamily
Phoenix man accused of secretly recording teen girl, others inside changing rooms
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is accused of secretly recording a teen girl and others inside changing rooms after police found videos on his phone last Friday. Around 7 p.m., police say 53-year-old Juan Eusebio-Hernandez was recording a 16-year-old girl in a changing room at a clearance store near 16th Street and Camelback Road. Court documents say the teen girl was in the room when she noticed an iPhone leaning behind some shoes, looking through the divider. She then reportedly noticed the screen wasn’t turning off and saw it was recording. She then told her mom, who alerted asset protection staff.
AZFamily
1 dead, 2 others hospitalized after a stairwell shooting in a Mesa apartment complex
Tempe Papa John's Pizza, Chandler bakery among those hit with health code violations. A Tempe Papa John's Pizza was cited for keeping foods at unsafe temperatures and a Chandler bakery had cooked meat not cooling properly. Former President Barack Obama speaks at Phoenix rally. Updated: 41 minutes ago. |. Former...
AZFamily
Mother of missing ‘Baby Gabriel’ legally changes identity as case continues receiving attention
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a true crime case that’s gripped the Valley for more than 12 years — ‘Baby Gabriel’ went missing from Tempe just after Christmas in 2009. His mother, Elizabeth Johnson, first claimed she killed the baby, then said she gave him away to a couple at a park. He’s never been seen again, and this is still an open investigation, but now Elizabeth has taken new steps in court to try to make the story go away by changing her identity.
AZFamily
Two Phoenix officers placed on leave after video shows alleged excessive force
Deputies say a lot of the weapons were reported stolen and the bunker may have been built ten years ago. 3 patients at Arizona State Hospital accused of assaulting staff. Officials say three patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff. Phoenix police...
AZFamily
Shooting inside Mesa pizzeria leaves man dead, 2 others hurt
Tempe Papa John's Pizza, Chandler bakery among those hit with health code violations. A Tempe Papa John's Pizza was cited for keeping foods at unsafe temperatures and a Chandler bakery had cooked meat not cooling properly. Former President Barack Obama speaks at Phoenix rally. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Former...
AZFamily
Man dead, one detained after shooting at west Phoenix apartment complex
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road in west Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. Phoenix police officers say they found the man shot inside a car when they arrived at the complex. Paramedics declared the man dead on the scene. Officers say they detained a man in the apartment parking lot who claims he was involved in the shooting.
AZFamily
2 teens arrested after street racing crash in Phoenix left 4 dead, including Lyft driver
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Police say they found and arrested the two teenagers who were reportedly racing just before a deadly crash that killed four on July 22 in Phoenix. Investigators said they were able to identify both drivers of the racing vehicles as a teenage girl and a...
AZFamily
Accused wrong-way driver arrested after 3 GCU students die
Officials say three patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff. Phoenix police officers on leave after video shows alleged excessive force during arrest. Updated: 7 minutes ago. |. Phoenix police say two officers are on leave after video shows them in a...
AZFamily
Former Mesa police officer released from security guard position at a Valley high school
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A former Mesa police officer accused of sexual misconduct had been working as a security guard at a Valley high school. Arizona’s Family first reported on Officer Young Chang last week. After that story aired, Gilbert Public Schools District confirmed they parted ways with...
AZFamily
2 people injured after shooting inside Mesa pizza restaurant
Tempe Papa John's Pizza, Chandler bakery among those hit with health code violations. A Tempe Papa John's Pizza was cited for keeping foods at unsafe temperatures and a Chandler bakery had cooked meat not cooling properly. Former President Barack Obama speaks at Phoenix rally. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Former...
AZFamily
Phoenix firefighter dies in northern Arizona car crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own, after a firefighter was killed in a crash just over a month ago in northern Arizona. On Thursday, the fire department announced that 35-year-old Chris Carter died on Sept. 23 in a...
AZFamily
Man dead, 2 others hurt after shooting inside Mesa pizza restaurant
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say one man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting inside a Mesa pizza restaurant on Wednesday evening. Another man inside the restaurant was also injured by shrapnel. Just before 5 p.m., officers received several 911 calls about shots fired from inside the Desert Peaks Pizza & Grille near Recker and McKellips roads.
AZFamily
Phoenix mother allegedly collected $11K through fake GoFundMe, claimed baby had brain cancer
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix mother is accused of setting up a fake GoFundMe, claiming her baby girl had brain cancer to collect thousands of dollars to pay bills and buy luxury items. Police say 28-year-old Monique Alexis Coria was taken into custody on Oct. 17. On Oct. 5,...
AZFamily
8-year-old girl dies after road rage shooting
Chang denies any sexual contact with the woman while on the job. Tempe mayor, police chief respond to calls for increased short-term rental regulations. Tempe Mayor Corey Woods expects the property owners and renters of the Airbnb will be fined. Woman accused of faking baby's cancer for money. Updated: 35...
