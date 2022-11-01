Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kait 8
City bringing upgrades to popular river spot
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A popular swimming spot on the Spring River will soon receive a much-needed addition. Hardy Beach in Sharp County will soon be home to a bathroom and cold shower. Mayor Ernie Rose said the building would allow a clean place for people to use the bathroom...
Kait 8
Buzzworthy coffee shop opens in Craighead County
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new locally owned coffee shop opened for business Tuesday in Lake City. According to co-owners Bradley and Leah Hamilton and Wayne Black, the Busy Bean held its grand opening on Nov. 1 at its new location across the street from Jordan’s Quick Stop on Highway 18.
Kait 8
Jonesboro organization to hold resource fair for homeless
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An area non-profit organization will hold a resource fair for the homeless. A media release from The HUB announced the resource fair on Tuesday, Nov. 8, will provide prizes, food, health and education information, employment assistance, and more. The event will be held at 711 Union...
Kait 8
Be a ‘Santa to a Senior’ this ho-ho-holiday
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - You’re never too old for a visit from Santa Claus. To ensure everyone has a very merry Christmas this year, Home Instead will collect gifts for more than 200 Jonesboro seniors in need. The company, which provides in-home health care, is partnering with local non-profit...
Kait 8
Thieves targeting trucking companies
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Truckers are responsible for keeping America moving but they have a tough time doing their job without tires on their big rigs. According to a Jonesboro police incident report, on Tuesday night a group of thieves stole 25 18-wheeler tires from two area businesses. Curtis Capps,...
talkbusiness.net
Joanne Cash to host event at Cash family home in Dyess
Arkansas Heritage Sites at Arkansas State University will host “Back Home with Joanne Cash Yates,” on Saturday (Nov. 5), in front of the Cash family home at the Historic Dyess Colony in Dyess. The event will feature a performance by Joanne Cash Yates, sister of the late Johnny...
Kait 8
Longtime Nettleton school employee dies
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A community is in mourning as a longtime Nettleton Public Schools employee has died. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, officials announced administrative assistant Brooke Landrum died. Brooke’s husband Jon Landrum said she was diagnosed with breast cancer in September. The school district has asked residents...
Kait 8
Southside wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/28/22)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week for NEA games played on October, 28th, 2022. 4,739 votes were cast on the kait8.com sports page. Southside (2,597) beats Valley View (1,964) by 633 votes, Brookland (178) was 3rd. Isaac Wallis blocks the punt, Blayne Warden scoops and scores. The Southerners beat Batesville 35- 21 in the first ever meeting of the Independence County foes.
Big River Trail spurs additional investment in West Memphis
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — On the heels of Big River Crossing's sixth anniversary, Big River Park Conservancy announced continued investment in the Big River Trail system. According to a release, West Memphis secured $2.2 million in CMAQ (Congestion Mitigation Air Quality) funding for the Big River Trail and $700,000 in matching funds provided by the West Memphis Advertising Promotion Commission.
talkbusiness.net
8 Mile Creek Trail opens in Paragould
The city of Paragould recently celebrated the official opening of the 8 Mile Creek Trail at the Rotary Park Trailhead. Plans for the trail began in 2016 when the Greene County Future Fund began working with the city of Paragould for initiatives that could improve the quality of life in Greene County.
Kait 8
Low-cost vaccine clinic for pets to be held
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – If you need to get your pets vaccinated, there’s a clinic in Jonesboro with your name on it. On Saturday, Nov. 12, Dr. Laura Dacus, DVM will be providing vaccines for pets who need them from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Arkansas law requires...
Kait 8
Haunts: Senath Light and Crybaby Bridge
SENATH, Mo. (KAIT) - A short drive across the Arkansas border sits Senath, Missouri. A town with the slogan “Cotton Country”, but also a town where scary rumors float around or even light up the sky. “I’ve never seen the light, but I’ve talked to a lot of...
Kait 8
Finding answers for seniors’ healthcare
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Seniors with questions about health coverage can find the answers they need at home. The East Arkansas Agency on Aging is, according to Director of Purchased Services Melissa Prater, a one-stop shop when it comes to answering and finding resources for the elderly. “We will link...
Kait 8
Nov. 2: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. It’ll be hard to tell we had showers overnight to start the day. Dry and warm weather is expected today with passing clouds at times. Highs get back into the 70s and a...
Kait 8
Suspect arrested following stabbing
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police have arrested a woman suspected in a Wednesday night stabbing. D’Naysia Evanesha Larry, 23, of Jonesboro is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center on a charge of first-degree battery. According to the initial incident report, officers responded to an apartment...
Kait 8
Lottery tickets selling in high numbers ahead of billion-dollar drawing
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Looking to get lucky with the lottery, many in Arkansas got their tickets to try and walk away with the $1.2 billion jackpot. The Powerball jackpot has many throughout Northeast Arkansas hitting the store and testing their luck like Trena Spinner. “Well, it would be great...
Kait 8
$500M rebar steel company to locate mini mills in Mississippi County
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Northeast Arkansas will soon be the home to two new mini rebar steel mills for sustainable scrap metal recycling and steel production. According to Talk Business & Politics, the newly formed $500 Million Company will sit on over 600 acres of property outside Osceola. The project will include space for an expanded Mississippi River port facility, a direct Class 1 railroad connection, and a planned adjacent solar installation.
City of West Memphis seeking answers after three women killed in one month
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of West Memphis is looking for answers after at least three women were shot and killed in the span of a month. The incidents were unrelated, but all happened within a few miles of each other. West Memphis Deputy Police Chief Brent Bradley is...
Kait 8
Two arrested for theft by receiving in storage break-in
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) – A pair of Jonesboro residents are behind bars after Brookland police said they stole about $45,000 from a storage facility. According to a news release, Donald McKinney and Brandy Langston were arrested for one count each of theft by receiving greater than $25,000. On Saturday,...
Kait 8
HALLOWEEN SAFETY: Tips on a safe, fun trick-or-treating with the family
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With many expected to trick-or-treat for Halloween, law enforcement is doing what they can to make sure participants are safe. While heading out in large numbers is always a good idea, Jason Myers with the Jonesboro Police Department said it is equally important to stay visible because when it gets darker, it’s harder for drivers to see pedestrians.
Comments / 0