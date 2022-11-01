Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
Mother of murdered San Antonio man pleads for information
SAN ANTONIO — It’s been six years since a San Antonio man was brutally murdered. Guadalupe Cantu’s killer has never been caught and loved ones are desperately hoping the case doesn’t go cold. Wednesday night, Cantu’s mother went on camera for the first time to share...
A San Antonio father and son were given sentences for participating in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol
SAN ANTONIO — A father and son from San Antonio were sentenced Wednesday after entering the U.S. Capitol with a mob on January 6, 2021, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. Chance Anthony Uptmore was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 36 months of...
KTSA
Teens fist-fighting along FM 78 shot by passing car, 2 wounded
Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar said two teens, 18 and 15, were fist-fighting on the sidewalk of FM 78 near Converse between Walzem and Crestway at around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday when someone in a small white sedan shot at both of them. Both were injured in the shooting. The 15-year-old...
Vigil for Erik Cantu held Tuesday as San Antonio teen's recovery continues
SAN ANTONIO — Near the spot where a 17-year-old was shot by a former San Antonio Police Department officer, the calls for justice only got louder Tuesday. A vigil for Erik Cantu was held nearly a month to the day since the incident, at the McDonald’s off Blanco Road and West Avenue.
KSAT 12
Fight between teens ends in gunfire on Northeast Side, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – Two teens have been taken to the hospital after a shooting on the city’s Northeast Side, according to Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. At around 2 p.m., BCSO responded to an active shooting scene in the 8200 block of FM 78. Deputies say a 15-year-old...
San Antonio-area car salesman sent customer's personal photos to himself, police say
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities are searching for potential victims whose mobile photos may have been accessed by a local car salesman. Officials with the San Antonio Police Department say 25-year-old Connor McFarland Griffin was arrested on invasive visual recording charges, having allegedly accessed "intimate photos from a customer's phone" while at work before sending them to himself.
KTSA
San Antonio car salesman arrested for sending intimate photos from customer phones to himself
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 25 year old car salesman used a customer’s phone to access their photos, find the more intimate pics, then sent them to himself. Connor McFarland Griffin, who worked at several dealerships in San Antonio and Schertz, was arrested by the San Antonio Police Department’s Human Exploitation Unit Tuesday afternoon.
KTSA
Prank call leads to lockdown at San Antonio High School
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A prank call set off a lockdown at a San Antonio high school Monday afternoon. Someone called in to report an active shooter situation at Central Catholic High School on North St. Mary’s. San Antonio Police Officers arrived and didn’t find any shooting...
Midnight Rodeo in San Antonio was more than just a building to some people
SAN ANTONIO — An iconic dancehall is demolished. Midnight Rodeo is now just a pile of rubble. The massive fire was no easy task for firefighters, which destroyed the legendary nightspot. From dark-to-day, crews spent hours putting out the flames that tore through the building. The smoke filled the...
Wear The Gown: San Antonio mother and nurse tells story of her child battling RSV
SAN ANTONIO — Right now across Bexar County a huge uptick in RSV cases is among young children. With RSV, the flu, and COVID all flying around, getting your child medical care as soon as possible if they become sick is of the utmost importance. "She started showing symptoms...
Woman playing with gun shoots baby at Halloween party, police say
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police said a woman was mishandling a gun when it fired, hitting an 18-month-old boy in the chest. Eloisa Fraga, 33, was arrested Monday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Bexar County court records. The parents brought the child,...
Fired San Antonio cop who shot unarmed teenager, 17, in McDonald's parking lot had approached him the night before, officials claim - but refuse to reveal why
A San Antonio police officer who shot an unarmed teenage boy several times in a McDonalds had tried to pull him over the night before, according to police records. Rookie cop James Brennand, 25, shot Erik Cantu, 17, on October 2 while he was eating his fast food in his car with a female companion in Texas.
KTSA
Fight leads to stabbing at home on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for the person stabbed a man at a home on the West side. KSAT-12 reports police were called to the 2300 block of West Poplar at around 3 A.M. Wednesday. The victim and his attacker both live in the house and...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio mother sentenced to life in prison for death of her 4-year-old daughter
SAN ANTONIO -- A Bexar County Jury sentenced 39-year-old Jessica Briones to life in prison on Tuesday for causing the death of her daughter. On Monday Briones was found guilty of the 2017 murder of her 4-year-old daughter Olivia. The jury took only an hour of deliberation to return that guilty verdict.
KSAT 12
SAPD seeking information in fatal ambush of teen outside North Side home
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in arresting the person who fatally shot a 17-year-old on the North Side two years ago. Darnilio Garza was ambushed around 4:30 a.m. on July 31, 2020, in the 7600 block of McCullough...
BREAKING NEWS: Nine are arrested after four were shot in San Antonio then taken to Houston hotel where they escaped and called cops on 'human smuggling operation'
Four people were shot in a suspected human smuggling incident in West Houston, police said. Police said they detained nine individuals who were discovered at a Motel 6 on Wednesday. Four people escaped from the motel, with two running to a nearby iHop saying they were a part of a...
KTSA
Child shot by woman who was mishandling a gun at a Halloween party
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An 18 month old child is in the hospital after he was injured by a woman who was playing with a gun at a Halloween party. KSAT-12 reports 33 year old Eloisa Fraga had the gun Sunday and fired it while reportedly mishandling it.
KSAT 12
Smoke may have prevented man from escaping burning bedroom, mom says
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The mother of a man who had to be rescued from a fire in his North Side home early Thursday morning believes thick smoke is what kept him from escaping on his own. That woman told KSAT 12 News off-camera that she suspects the smoke...
KTSA
Bexar County Deputy interrupts inmate suicide attempt
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Bexar County Jail inmate is on life support after his suicide attempt was stopped by a Deputy. It was around 3 A.M. Wednesday when the Deputy was conducting face to face observation checks. According to a release from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the Deputy was working ahead of schedule when he spotted the inmate as he attempted to take his own life.
KSAT 12
Former BCSO deputy arrested after allowing jail inmate to post Instagram videos with his cellphone
SAN ANTONIO – A former Bexar County sheriff’s deputy was arrested Wednesday after an investigation revealed he allowed jail inmates to use his cellphone to make social media videos, Facetime calls and phone calls. Matthew Pacheco, 21, was arrested without incident at his home and charged with prohibited...
Comments / 1