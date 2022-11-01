ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTSA

Teens fist-fighting along FM 78 shot by passing car, 2 wounded

Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar said two teens, 18 and 15, were fist-fighting on the sidewalk of FM 78 near Converse between Walzem and Crestway at around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday when someone in a small white sedan shot at both of them. Both were injured in the shooting. The 15-year-old...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio-area car salesman sent customer's personal photos to himself, police say

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities are searching for potential victims whose mobile photos may have been accessed by a local car salesman. Officials with the San Antonio Police Department say 25-year-old Connor McFarland Griffin was arrested on invasive visual recording charges, having allegedly accessed "intimate photos from a customer's phone" while at work before sending them to himself.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Prank call leads to lockdown at San Antonio High School

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A prank call set off a lockdown at a San Antonio high school Monday afternoon. Someone called in to report an active shooter situation at Central Catholic High School on North St. Mary’s. San Antonio Police Officers arrived and didn’t find any shooting...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Daily Mail

Fired San Antonio cop who shot unarmed teenager, 17, in McDonald's parking lot had approached him the night before, officials claim - but refuse to reveal why

A San Antonio police officer who shot an unarmed teenage boy several times in a McDonalds had tried to pull him over the night before, according to police records. Rookie cop James Brennand, 25, shot Erik Cantu, 17, on October 2 while he was eating his fast food in his car with a female companion in Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Bexar County Deputy interrupts inmate suicide attempt

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Bexar County Jail inmate is on life support after his suicide attempt was stopped by a Deputy. It was around 3 A.M. Wednesday when the Deputy was conducting face to face observation checks. According to a release from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the Deputy was working ahead of schedule when he spotted the inmate as he attempted to take his own life.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

