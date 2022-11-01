ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WLNS

Whitmer, Dixon make final pushes ahead of election

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Whitmer rallied voters in Lansing on Tuesday, touting her record over the last 4 years. “We’ve made progress for when it comes to education, roads, public safety, our fundamental rights are in this ballot too, right? Everything from our voting rights to our reproductive rights,” said Whitmer. Another topic? Claims […]
LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan voters speak out on absentee voting, election for governor

LANSING — For Troy resident Richard Peluso, a Republican, showing up at the polls on Election Day is part of one's civic duty, unless voters have good reasons why they can't. For Oak Park resident Michelle Spencer, a Democrat who remembers waiting in line for hours to vote for former President Barack Obama in 2008, attacks on early voting and absentee voting are in many cases attempts to inconvenience and disenfranchise urban residents generally and Black voters...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Gov. Whitmer labels top Michigan GOP candidates 'conspiracy theorists'

Grand Rapids — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told reporters Tuesday the standard-bearers of the Michigan Republican Party for 2022 are "all election deniers and conspiracy theorists," but GOP leaders argued it was Whitmer who had been telling lies. Whitmer made the comments during a campaign stop in Grand Rapids,...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan Election Results: 6th Congressional District

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The race for Michigan's 6th Congressional District features a familiar face in a different number - but running to represent many of the same people. This November will be the first general election when Michigan voters cast their ballots in the state's newly drawn districts.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan Election Results: Governor's race - Gretchen Whitmer vs Tudor Dixon

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The governor race between Democrat Incumbent Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Challenger Tudor Dixon is Michigan's most consequential statewide election in four years and one of the most significant races in the 2022 Midterm race. Whitmer has been in office for major policy changes like auto...
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC News

Democratic ad hits GOP's Tudor Dixon for conspiracy theories

CLAWSON, Mich. — A new ad from a group affiliated with the Democratic Governors Association casts Tudor Dixon, the Republican candidate for governor in Michigan, as a conspiracy theorist who denies election results and sympathizes with the Jan. 6 rioters. “You already know Tudor Dixon would outlaw abortion,” the...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan Election Results: Dana Nessel vs. Matt DePerno in race for attorney general

(FOX 2) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is facing off against Republican Matt DePerno for the seat in the November general election. Find more election results here. Nessel was elected attorney general in 2018 and assumed office in January 2019. She previously worked as an assistant prosecutor in the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. After leaving that role, she opened her own law firm.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

What Exactly Will Proposal 3 Bring to Michigan?

The Dobbs decision by the United State Supreme Court ended federally legal abortion nationwide. The decision is now on the states and Michigan decides next week. On the ballot, it’s Proposal 3, Reproductive Freedom for All. More than $50 million has been spent on this campaign for and against...
MICHIGAN STATE

