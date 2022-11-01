Read full article on original website
Related
Whitmer rallies supporters in Muskegon Heights as polls tighten in governor race
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Whitmer Campaign rallied supporters in Muskegon Heights alongside a slate of other prominent democratic hopefuls Tuesday morning. The appearance, a leg of the campaign’s ‘Getting Things Done Tour,’ saw dozens of supporters, staffers and community leaders in attendance. Whitmer, introduced by...
Flint judge dismisses Republican lawsuit seeking appointment of more GOP election workers
A Genesee County judge dismissed a Republican lawsuit Wednesday seeking a court ruling ordering Flint election officials to hire additional GOP election workers for the upcoming Nov. 8 midterm. The Michigan GOP and Republican National Committee filed the legal challenge last Friday, alleging that Flint election administrators violated Michigan election...
Detroit News
Michigan election could swing in Kent County, where history, momentum collide
Grand Rapids — Michigan Democrats are hoping Kent County, a one-time GOP stronghold and home to powerful Republican financiers such as the DeVos family, will provide a set of historic victories Tuesday with a seat in Congress and control of the state Legislature up for grabs. While Republicans said...
POLL: Whitmer holds strong lead over Dixon one week before election
If veteran Michigan pollster Richard Czuba's survey for the Detroit News is correct, the governor over challenger Tudor Dixon, who has some good news regarding older voters who vote in large numbers.
Whitmer, Dixon make final pushes ahead of election
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Whitmer rallied voters in Lansing on Tuesday, touting her record over the last 4 years. “We’ve made progress for when it comes to education, roads, public safety, our fundamental rights are in this ballot too, right? Everything from our voting rights to our reproductive rights,” said Whitmer. Another topic? Claims […]
Michigan voters speak out on absentee voting, election for governor
LANSING — For Troy resident Richard Peluso, a Republican, showing up at the polls on Election Day is part of one's civic duty, unless voters have good reasons why they can't. For Oak Park resident Michelle Spencer, a Democrat who remembers waiting in line for hours to vote for former President Barack Obama in 2008, attacks on early voting and absentee voting are in many cases attempts to inconvenience and disenfranchise urban residents generally and Black voters...
Detroit News
Gov. Whitmer labels top Michigan GOP candidates 'conspiracy theorists'
Grand Rapids — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told reporters Tuesday the standard-bearers of the Michigan Republican Party for 2022 are "all election deniers and conspiracy theorists," but GOP leaders argued it was Whitmer who had been telling lies. Whitmer made the comments during a campaign stop in Grand Rapids,...
New poll workers raising concerns in Michigan, other states
A shortage of poll workers has concerned local election officials in some parts of the country as the midterm elections approach. Not so in Michigan.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Election Results: 6th Congressional District
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The race for Michigan's 6th Congressional District features a familiar face in a different number - but running to represent many of the same people. This November will be the first general election when Michigan voters cast their ballots in the state's newly drawn districts.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Election Results: Governor's race - Gretchen Whitmer vs Tudor Dixon
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The governor race between Democrat Incumbent Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Challenger Tudor Dixon is Michigan's most consequential statewide election in four years and one of the most significant races in the 2022 Midterm race. Whitmer has been in office for major policy changes like auto...
NBC News
Democratic ad hits GOP's Tudor Dixon for conspiracy theories
CLAWSON, Mich. — A new ad from a group affiliated with the Democratic Governors Association casts Tudor Dixon, the Republican candidate for governor in Michigan, as a conspiracy theorist who denies election results and sympathizes with the Jan. 6 rioters. “You already know Tudor Dixon would outlaw abortion,” the...
One-on-one with Republican AG Candidate Matt DePerno ahead of Midterm Election
Our Brian Abel sat down one-on-one with Republican Attorney General Candidate Matt DePerno ahead of the election.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Election Results: Jocelyn Benson vs. Kristina Karamo in secretary of state race
(FOX 2) - Michigan's official who oversees every election in the state, including the 2022 midterms, is herself up for re-election as Jocelyn Benson is seeking another term vs Republican challenger Kristina Karamo. Results will begin coming in at 8 p.m. Nov. 8. Benson was elected in the historic 2018...
See the number of absentee ballots turned in so far in your Michigan town
About 23.1% of Michigan’s registered voters have requested an absentee ballot for the Nov. 8 election – which totals to nearly 1.9 million people – as of Monday, Oct. 31. More than 1.1 million people have already turned in their ballot, according to the Michigan Secretary of...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Election Results: Dana Nessel vs. Matt DePerno in race for attorney general
(FOX 2) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is facing off against Republican Matt DePerno for the seat in the November general election. Find more election results here. Nessel was elected attorney general in 2018 and assumed office in January 2019. She previously worked as an assistant prosecutor in the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. After leaving that role, she opened her own law firm.
What Exactly Will Proposal 3 Bring to Michigan?
The Dobbs decision by the United State Supreme Court ended federally legal abortion nationwide. The decision is now on the states and Michigan decides next week. On the ballot, it’s Proposal 3, Reproductive Freedom for All. More than $50 million has been spent on this campaign for and against...
How you can spoil an absentee ballot in Michigan and the deadline to do it
If you submitted your ballot, you are able to change your vote for whatever reason. It's called spoiling your ballot.
Millions of dollars have been poured into Michigan ballot questions, governor’s race
There are eight days left until Michigan’s general election, and campaign finance disclosures released Friday may give insight into potential frontrunners in the time leading up to Tuesday, Nov. 8. Since the primary election, Democratic candidates in key state level races continue to have a cash advantage over their...
The key cities, counties that helped Whitmer swing Michigan blue in 2018
In 2018, Gretchen Whitmer had to find about 130,000 new votes. That was roughly the margin of victory for Republican Gov. Rick Snyder over Democrat Mark Schauer in 2014.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Election Results: Ballot Proposal 3 to add abortion to state constitution
(FOX 2) - As the Supreme Court was debating Roe v. Wade, supporters of abortion in Michigan were already working on a ballot drive to put the issue of abortion on the ballot in November. The Reproductive Freedom for All ballot drive was already gathering signatures in advance of the...
Comments / 0