Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Upcoming Unbaptism leads Christians to renounce ChristCheryl E PrestonTyler, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Duncanville Boys Basketball Team Stripped of 2022 Title for Rules ViolationLarry LeaseDuncanville, TX
Taylor Swift Returning to Dallas for Two ShowsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Inspired by Michael Myers and Halloween: The Story of Jake EvansNikAledo, TX
Related
fwtx.com
City Tells Miniature Train Operator to Put Caboose in Gear
The city of Fort Worth has put the operator of the venerable Forest Park miniature train on notice to get its caboose in gear. The city has notified Forest Park Rides Inc. that it is in default of its contract with the city. The contract allows 60 days to address contractual breaches. If Forest Park Rides, based in Haltom City, doesn’t return the “beloved amenity of the city,” as Council member Elizabeth Beck described it, to operational, the city can terminate the contract immediately.
Fort Worth trying to get a nearly 75-year-old mini-train back on track
The city of Fort Worth announced yesterday that it’s trying to get a nearly 75-year-old mini-train back on track. City leaders announced that they’d given the company that owns and operates the Forest Park train 60 days to re-start operations.
WFAA
Fort Worth miniature train faces ultimatum to get up and running
The Forest Park Miniature Train has been a staple of Fort Worth. But it's currently off the tracks.
One person struck and killed by traffic on I-20 in Fort Worth
One person has died after being struck by traffic on I-20 in south Fort Worth last night. Police got the 911 calls just before 10 p.m. and rolled to west-bound I-20 just before I-35.
City of Fort Worth leaders urge Forest Park mini-train operator to reinstate service
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Since the late 50s, people have enjoyed riding the green and yellow Forest Park Miniature Train by the Fort Worth Zoo.The five-mile round trip begins in Forest Park, crosses the Trinity River and enters Trinity Park. The train turns around near the Lancaster Bridge, then returns to its starting point on Colonial Parkway.But that tradition halted in March of 2022, when the little engine that could, just couldn't anymore due to equipment issues. Now city officials are taking steps to ensure the beloved miniature train will chug once again."It's our sincere hope that the contractor will return the...
Fort Worth city leaders give Forest Park train an ultimatum: reopen or lose your contact
FORT WORTH, Texas — For more than 60 years, the Forest Park Miniature Train has been an iconic attraction near the Fort Worth Zoo. Now, overgrown grass surrounds its railroad tracks and the old train sits idle. It hasn’t been running since March 2022. The city of Fort...
Attorney for Fort Worth man shot and killed by police shares how they were trying to help their client
WEATHERFORD, Texas — Fort Worth Criminal Defense Attorney Phillip Hall hopes to learn more about the police shooting death of his client Raymundo Duran III. He expected to see Duran in court this week. Hall is a partner and criminal defense attorney at the downtown Fort Worth law firm...
fox4news.com
Man killed by Fort Worth police in Parker County identified
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the gunman killed by Fort Worth police Tuesday in Parker County. Raymundo Duran II, 30, had an outstanding warrant for felony domestic violence. The Fort Worth Police Department’s fugitive unit and the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force...
Woman, 2 children hit by SUV near Fort Worth elementary school, police say
SAGINAW, Texas — A woman and two children were hit by a vehicle near an elementary school in northwest Fort Worth on Thursday morning, police said. Police said none of their injuries were life-threatening, and all three victims were conscious and considered in stable condition. The crash happened near...
Motorcyclist killed while waiting in traffic in Cedar Hill
A killer is on the run in Cedar Hill where a motorcyclist was gunned down at a stop sign Wednesday. Police report the victim was stopped at the intersection of Bear Creek Road and South Duncanville Road.
Public consumption of alcohol might get banned around West Seventh Street in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Carrying around a drink in public could get you in trouble soon in one of Fort Worth's busiest entertainment districts. A new ordinance would ban open containers and public consumption of alcohol across dozens of blocks in the West Seventh district. The proposal comes as a report to city councilmembers shows crime in the area is up 15% through the first 10 months of the year over 2021. Public intoxication arrests are up 8%. Carrying around an open container is not generally against the law in Texas. However, cities can ban it in specific areas,...
WFAA
Dallas police show new video from inside Methodist Hospital where fatal shooting happened
The suspect, Nestor Hernandez, can be seen walking through the hallway. Then, the fatal shooting of two hospital employees happened.
fox4news.com
3 hit while crossing street near Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD elementary school
SAGINAW, Texas - A mother and two children were hurt after being hit by an SUV near an elementary school in north Fort Worth. It happened around 7:15 a.m. Thursday just as students were arriving at Comanche Springs Elementary School. The school is in the Eagle Mountain Saginaw Independent School...
fox4news.com
Motorcyclist dragged by Dallas hit-and-run driver
DALLAS - Dallas police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who dragged a motorcyclist for about a block early Thursday morning. Police said someone in a Cadillac car hit the motorcycle on Cedar Springs Road, southeast of Dallas Love Field, around 1 a.m. The motorcyclist fell off the bike and...
WFAA
DFW weather: Upgraded risk of severe weather for parts of North Texas on Friday
The biggest risks this Friday will be damaging winds, quarter-sized hail and an isolated tornado. Here's the latest on timing.
Zoning change could bring Sprouts grocery store to Oak Cliff
DALLAS — Numerous H-E-B grocery stores are planned to open around DFW. Meanwhile, Dallas is trying to pass a zoning change to bring a Sprouts store to Oak Cliff, an area in need of another grocery store. The first information meeting for the new plan was held Tuesday evening...
Wanted man shot by Fort Worth officer in Parker County
A wanted man is dead after being shot by police in Parker County Tuesday night. The Parker County Sheriff’s Office reports that Fort Worth police and the US Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force were searching for a man
Collapse in Dallas-Fort Worth home sales worse than Great Recession
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The downturn in home sales in Dallas-Fort Worth exceeds the collapse in sales experienced during the worst of the Great Recession, according to just-released figures from North Texas Real Estate Information Services. Closed home...
Fort Worth Shoe Store Owner’s Preventative Security Measures Trick Burglars
The joke’s on these fellas. Chad Steward, the owner of the shoe store Laced Connection in Fort Worth shared a video on Facebook of three individuals who broke into the store last Friday morning (October 28). In the clip, you see the burglars feverishly stuffing shoe boxes into large black garbage bags.
travelyouman.com
Burger Lake Fort Worth (Everything You Need To Know)
The finest water parks are those produced by nature itself; forget the artificial ones. Burger’s Lake, a spring-fed swimming hole on the outskirts of Fort Worth, serves as a prime example. This vintage swimming area includes activities for swimmers of all ages, including sandy beaches, many diving boards, a 20-foot-high slide, and a 25-foot trapeze that swings over the water. The 30-acre park offers swimming as well as tennis and volleyball facilities, grills, picnic tables, and concession kiosks. And despite the short distance from Dallas (only 45 minutes from the city center), this aquatic marvel justifies the journey. From May 28 until August 14, 2022, the Lake is accessible every day; after that, it’s only open on weekends until Labor Day.
Comments / 3