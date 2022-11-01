ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

City Tells Miniature Train Operator to Put Caboose in Gear

The city of Fort Worth has put the operator of the venerable Forest Park miniature train on notice to get its caboose in gear. The city has notified Forest Park Rides Inc. that it is in default of its contract with the city. The contract allows 60 days to address contractual breaches. If Forest Park Rides, based in Haltom City, doesn’t return the “beloved amenity of the city,” as Council member Elizabeth Beck described it, to operational, the city can terminate the contract immediately.
City of Fort Worth leaders urge Forest Park mini-train operator to reinstate service

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Since the late 50s, people have enjoyed riding the green and yellow Forest Park Miniature Train by the Fort Worth Zoo.The five-mile round trip begins in Forest Park, crosses the Trinity River and enters Trinity Park. The train turns around near the Lancaster Bridge, then returns to its starting point on Colonial Parkway.But that tradition halted in March of 2022, when the little engine that could, just couldn't anymore due to equipment issues. Now city officials are taking steps to ensure the beloved miniature train will chug once again."It's our sincere hope that the contractor will return the...
Man killed by Fort Worth police in Parker County identified

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the gunman killed by Fort Worth police Tuesday in Parker County. Raymundo Duran II, 30, had an outstanding warrant for felony domestic violence. The Fort Worth Police Department’s fugitive unit and the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force...
Public consumption of alcohol might get banned around West Seventh Street in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Carrying around a drink in public could get you in trouble soon in one of Fort Worth's busiest entertainment districts. A new ordinance would ban open containers and public consumption of alcohol across dozens of blocks in the West Seventh district. The proposal comes as a report to city councilmembers shows crime in the area is up 15% through the first 10 months of the year over 2021. Public intoxication arrests are up 8%. Carrying around an open container is not generally against the law in Texas. However, cities can ban it in specific areas,...
Motorcyclist dragged by Dallas hit-and-run driver

DALLAS - Dallas police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who dragged a motorcyclist for about a block early Thursday morning. Police said someone in a Cadillac car hit the motorcycle on Cedar Springs Road, southeast of Dallas Love Field, around 1 a.m. The motorcyclist fell off the bike and...
Zoning change could bring Sprouts grocery store to Oak Cliff

DALLAS — Numerous H-E-B grocery stores are planned to open around DFW. Meanwhile, Dallas is trying to pass a zoning change to bring a Sprouts store to Oak Cliff, an area in need of another grocery store. The first information meeting for the new plan was held Tuesday evening...
DALLAS, TX
Burger Lake Fort Worth (Everything You Need To Know)

The finest water parks are those produced by nature itself; forget the artificial ones. Burger’s Lake, a spring-fed swimming hole on the outskirts of Fort Worth, serves as a prime example. This vintage swimming area includes activities for swimmers of all ages, including sandy beaches, many diving boards, a 20-foot-high slide, and a 25-foot trapeze that swings over the water. The 30-acre park offers swimming as well as tennis and volleyball facilities, grills, picnic tables, and concession kiosks. And despite the short distance from Dallas (only 45 minutes from the city center), this aquatic marvel justifies the journey. From May 28 until August 14, 2022, the Lake is accessible every day; after that, it’s only open on weekends until Labor Day.
