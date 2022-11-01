FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Carrying around a drink in public could get you in trouble soon in one of Fort Worth's busiest entertainment districts. A new ordinance would ban open containers and public consumption of alcohol across dozens of blocks in the West Seventh district. The proposal comes as a report to city councilmembers shows crime in the area is up 15% through the first 10 months of the year over 2021. Public intoxication arrests are up 8%. Carrying around an open container is not generally against the law in Texas. However, cities can ban it in specific areas,...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO