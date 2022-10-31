Read full article on original website
Remains Found In Southeastern Colorado Identified As Missing McAllen Woman
Human remains found in southeastern Colorado in 1988 have been identified by investigators as those of a missing woman from McAllen. Nora Elia Castillo was first reported missing by her daughter in 1996. She told investigators in Baca County, Colorado that her mother had disappeared years earlier. A DNA sample...
Autopsy: Takeoff Died From Gunshot Wounds To Head, Torso
(AP) — Authorities say rapper Takeoff died from gunshot wounds to the head and torso following a shooting outside a private party at a downtown Houston bowling alley. Wednesday’s announcement following an autopsy comes as police are still seeking the public’s help in tracking down the person or persons responsible for the rapper’s death a day earlier. Takeoff’s primary cause of death is listed as “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm” and his manner of death was called homicide.
Houston Cops Seek Shooters In Migos Rapper Takeoff’s Slaying
(AP) — The fatal shooting of the 28-year-old rapper Takeoff has Houston police asking for the public’s help in identifying the who opened fire outside a bowling alley early Tuesday, killing the member of the Grammy-nominated trio Migos and wounding two other people. Kirsnick Khari Ball was one...
Abbott Speaks Of Border Issues In Bexar County Campaign Appearance
Governor Greg Abbott is discussing the border and other issues in the closing week of the campaign. He was in Bexar County on Thursday to address a crowd in a local business in Von Ormy. Appearing with Abbott was State Representative John Lujan. The governor spoke of illegal immigrants and...
Official: Man Who Made Synagogue Threat Has Been Identified
(AP)–A law enforcement official says that federal agents have identified the man they believe posted a broad online threat against synagogues in New Jersey but that they do not believe he was planning to carry out a specific plot. The official said Friday that the man was questioned by...
Texas Could Receive $276M From CVS Opioid Settlement
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says the state is signing on to a five-billion-dollar settlement with CVS Pharmacy over the company’s reported part in the opioid crisis. Paxton announced on Wednesday that Texas is joining the multistate opioid settlement. CVS was accused of inadequately monitoring opioid prescriptions. If other...
Abbott Campaigns In Mission
Governor Greg Abbott is making a few last-minute campaign stops as early voting wraps up in Texas. The governor campaigned in Mission yesterday, stopping by a local restaurant to speak with supporters. Today is the last day of early voting in the state, with Election Day set for Tuesday. The...
Hundreds Of Candidates In Texas Declared Elected Because They’re Unopposed
A third of the Texas Legislature and hundreds of candidates for state offices are already the winners of their elections, and have been for nearly two-months. Texas Secretary of State John Scott stated in September that ten state Senate candidates and 58 Texas House candidates were “declared elected” because they were running unopposed.
Voter Turnout Still Low Compared To 2018
With three days left to go in early voting, state officials are still seeing lagging turnout compared to the last midterm election. About 19-percent of Texas voters have cast their ballots so far, a decline of nine-percent from this point in 2018. The early voting period ends this Friday, with Election Day next Tuesday.
As Housing Prices Surge, Rent Control Is Back On The Ballot
(AP) — Cities and counties across the country are pushing measures aimed at stabilizing or controlling rents at a time when housing prices are skyrocketing. Voters in Orange County, Florida, and several California cities are asking voters to approve ballot measures that would cap rent increases. Supporters argue it’s...
