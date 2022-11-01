ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and the end of a football era

The Fifa World Cup begins this November 20th, in Qatar. While the date is a celebration for many, it also represents the end of a golden era of football, and the start of a new phase. This world cup, the international careers of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo...
Xavi calls on Barcelona to bee professional against Viktoria Plzen

Barcelona boss Xavi will not be lowering the standards for his side ahead of their Champions League clash away at Viktoria Plzen tomorrow. La Blaugrana go to the Czech Republic for the final game of their Champions League campaign this season with their fate in the competition already decided. Barcelona...
Ronaldo, Messi and others likely playing at last World Cup

FILE - Argentina's player Lionel Messi celebrates his goal during the second half of an international friendly soccer match against Jamaica on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File) BERLIN (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are among a handful of players hoping for...
Arturo Vidal sends violent warning to Real Madrid during Libertadores celebration

Real Madrid have plenty on their mind before they take to the Club World Cup, at a some point, not yet decided, in 2023. However they do know one of their potential rivals. The South American representative from the Copa Libertadores will be Flamengo, after the Brazilian side won their second tournament in four years, their third appearance in a final over that period.
Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Nets decision to fire Steve Nash

Steve Nash was regarded as one of basketball’s brightest young coaches when the Brooklyn Nets hired him in September 2020. He’s out just over two years later, a pair of failed seasons, never-ending drama and wholly dispiriting beginning to 2022-23 prompting Nash’s mutually agreed upon departure from Brooklyn. Nash, obviously, wasn’t the Nets’ only problem. […] The post Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Nets decision to fire Steve Nash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jordan Poole resets Warriors 3PT record not even Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson matched

The Golden State Warriors are on a tailspin, having just lost their third game in a row in a 116-109 defeat at the hands of Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat Tuesday night in South Beach. But if there’s anything noteworthy for the Warriors about that game, it would be the fact that Jordan Poole […] The post Jordan Poole resets Warriors 3PT record not even Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson matched appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The reason Ime Udoka was never going to coach Celtics again

There was always a chance Joe Mazzulla would prove himself up to the task as the Boston Celtics head coach in 2022-23, making it much easier for the front office to part ways with Ime Udoka upon season’s end. Now that he’s set to become head coach of the Brooklyn Nets less than an hour after the team parted ways with Steve Nash, though, it’s become abundantly clear retaining Udoka beyond his one-season suspension was never in the Celtics’ plans.
Mavs star Luka Doncic seriously just matched a Wilt Chamberlain record from 61 years ago

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic scored his seventh straight 30-point game to start the season, and sure enough, he made history in the process. On Wednesday against the Utah Jazz, the Mavs star finished with 33 points on top of five rebounds and 11 assists. And according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, Doncic is just the first player since Wilt Chamberlain to score 30 or more points in the first seven games of the season. Chamberlain did it twice in his career, with the last one being 61 years ago during the 1962-63 season.
AC Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic calls Kylian Mbappe ‘a child’ for re-signing with Paris St-Germain

One soccer star was no fan of Kylian Mbappe’s decision to re-sign with Paris St-Germain and recently claimed the move lacked discipline. In May, the French superstar and the Ligue 1 champions agreed on a massive three-year contract extension. The deal will make the 23-year-old superstar the highest-paid player in the sport annually, as he is reportedly set to earn $110 million from the club in base salary and his signing bonus.
Kylian Mbappe Shattered a Historic Lionel Messi Champions League Record

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe once again made history in his UEFA Champions League career. Mbappe was a standout performer in PSG’s 2-1 Champions League away group stage win over Juventus on matchday six, chipping in with two goal contributions in the contest. The French forward opened up the scoring in the match with a thunderous goal in the first half, which was the seventh goal of his ongoing Champions League campaign.
Trae Young, other athletes react to death of Migos’ Takeoff

The sports world was shocked when the tragic news arose this morning that Takeoff, one of the three members of the rap group Migos, was shot dead in Houston. Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and other athletes reacted to the reports of the 28 year old’s passing, which occurred at 2:30 a.m. according to TMZ. […] The post Trae Young, other athletes react to death of Migos’ Takeoff appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It’s an awful call’: Stephen Curry blasts refs for Jimmy Butler overturn in loss vs. Heat

The Miami Heat outlasted the Golden State Warriors 116-109 on Tuesday in South Beach, sending the defending champions to a third straight loss. Golden State remains winless away from home over two weeks into regular season as a result, careless turnovers and occasionally poor shot selection wasting an effort that surely would’ve been good enough […] The post ‘It’s an awful call’: Stephen Curry blasts refs for Jimmy Butler overturn in loss vs. Heat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
