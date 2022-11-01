Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and the end of a football era
The Fifa World Cup begins this November 20th, in Qatar. While the date is a celebration for many, it also represents the end of a golden era of football, and the start of a new phase. This world cup, the international careers of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo...
Lakers Twitter crying tears of joy after Matt Ryan shot, Pelicans upset
Los Angeles Lakers fans couldn’t hide their delight after witnessing the team win their second game of the season and their first back-to-back victories. While it may not have been that beautiful, as they needed Matt Ryan to save them against the New Orleans Pelicans, it’s still a W and that’s what matters.
Yardbarker
Xavi calls on Barcelona to bee professional against Viktoria Plzen
Barcelona boss Xavi will not be lowering the standards for his side ahead of their Champions League clash away at Viktoria Plzen tomorrow. La Blaugrana go to the Czech Republic for the final game of their Champions League campaign this season with their fate in the competition already decided. Barcelona...
AOL Corp
Ronaldo, Messi and others likely playing at last World Cup
FILE - Argentina's player Lionel Messi celebrates his goal during the second half of an international friendly soccer match against Jamaica on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File) BERLIN (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are among a handful of players hoping for...
Yardbarker
Arturo Vidal sends violent warning to Real Madrid during Libertadores celebration
Real Madrid have plenty on their mind before they take to the Club World Cup, at a some point, not yet decided, in 2023. However they do know one of their potential rivals. The South American representative from the Copa Libertadores will be Flamengo, after the Brazilian side won their second tournament in four years, their third appearance in a final over that period.
‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Nets decision to fire Steve Nash
Steve Nash was regarded as one of basketball’s brightest young coaches when the Brooklyn Nets hired him in September 2020. He’s out just over two years later, a pair of failed seasons, never-ending drama and wholly dispiriting beginning to 2022-23 prompting Nash’s mutually agreed upon departure from Brooklyn. Nash, obviously, wasn’t the Nets’ only problem. […] The post Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Nets decision to fire Steve Nash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics icon Paul Pierce drops Truth bomb on Ime Udoka stepping in for Steve Nash as new Nets HC
More than a few folks were taken by surprise by the Brooklyn Nets’ decision to fire Steve Nash on Tuesday. As it turns out, however, Boston Celtics icon Paul Pierce knew all along. The Hall of Famer took to Twitter to share his thoughts on these recent developments, saying...
Jordan Poole resets Warriors 3PT record not even Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson matched
The Golden State Warriors are on a tailspin, having just lost their third game in a row in a 116-109 defeat at the hands of Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat Tuesday night in South Beach. But if there’s anything noteworthy for the Warriors about that game, it would be the fact that Jordan Poole […] The post Jordan Poole resets Warriors 3PT record not even Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson matched appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ime Udoka to replace Steve Nash as Nets’ head coach
The Brooklyn Nets plan to hire former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka as head coach after the team announced Tuesday they had mutually agreed to part ways with Steve Nash. Shams Charania reported the move:. “The Brooklyn Nets plan to hire Ime Udoka as their new head coach, sources tell...
Why Nets are hiring Ime Udoka despite improper relationship controversy with Celtics
The Brooklyn Nets did the unthinkable, hiring Boston Celtics suspended head coach Ime Udoka to be their new leader just a couple of months after the news that he was having an affair with a Boston team staffer broke. So why would the Nets want anything to do with Udoka, who was suspended for the entire season by the Celtics, after this embarrassing ordeal?
Manchester United report: Red Devils tipped to land 'the next Wayne Rooney'
Manchester United are looking at a future beyond Cristiano Ronaldo – now one ex-striker has noted that they will be at the front of the queue for a wonderkid
The reason Ime Udoka was never going to coach Celtics again
There was always a chance Joe Mazzulla would prove himself up to the task as the Boston Celtics head coach in 2022-23, making it much easier for the front office to part ways with Ime Udoka upon season’s end. Now that he’s set to become head coach of the Brooklyn Nets less than an hour after the team parted ways with Steve Nash, though, it’s become abundantly clear retaining Udoka beyond his one-season suspension was never in the Celtics’ plans.
Mavs star Luka Doncic seriously just matched a Wilt Chamberlain record from 61 years ago
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic scored his seventh straight 30-point game to start the season, and sure enough, he made history in the process. On Wednesday against the Utah Jazz, the Mavs star finished with 33 points on top of five rebounds and 11 assists. And according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, Doncic is just the first player since Wilt Chamberlain to score 30 or more points in the first seven games of the season. Chamberlain did it twice in his career, with the last one being 61 years ago during the 1962-63 season.
AC Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic calls Kylian Mbappe ‘a child’ for re-signing with Paris St-Germain
One soccer star was no fan of Kylian Mbappe’s decision to re-sign with Paris St-Germain and recently claimed the move lacked discipline. In May, the French superstar and the Ligue 1 champions agreed on a massive three-year contract extension. The deal will make the 23-year-old superstar the highest-paid player in the sport annually, as he is reportedly set to earn $110 million from the club in base salary and his signing bonus.
Yardbarker
Kylian Mbappe Shattered a Historic Lionel Messi Champions League Record
Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe once again made history in his UEFA Champions League career. Mbappe was a standout performer in PSG’s 2-1 Champions League away group stage win over Juventus on matchday six, chipping in with two goal contributions in the contest. The French forward opened up the scoring in the match with a thunderous goal in the first half, which was the seventh goal of his ongoing Champions League campaign.
Trae Young, other athletes react to death of Migos’ Takeoff
The sports world was shocked when the tragic news arose this morning that Takeoff, one of the three members of the rap group Migos, was shot dead in Houston. Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and other athletes reacted to the reports of the 28 year old’s passing, which occurred at 2:30 a.m. according to TMZ. […] The post Trae Young, other athletes react to death of Migos’ Takeoff appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The ‘sad’ Victor Oladipo injury update amid Heat’s sluggish start to season
The Miami Heat aren’t looking like the contender of past years so far, currently sitting at 4-5. They’ve struggled to adapt without defensive stalwart PJ Tucker and to make matters worse, guard Victor Oladipo has yet to play a single game in 2022-23. Unfortunately, that isn’t likely to...
‘It’s an awful call’: Stephen Curry blasts refs for Jimmy Butler overturn in loss vs. Heat
The Miami Heat outlasted the Golden State Warriors 116-109 on Tuesday in South Beach, sending the defending champions to a third straight loss. Golden State remains winless away from home over two weeks into regular season as a result, careless turnovers and occasionally poor shot selection wasting an effort that surely would’ve been good enough […] The post ‘It’s an awful call’: Stephen Curry blasts refs for Jimmy Butler overturn in loss vs. Heat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Juventus vs Paris Saint-Germain - Champions League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Juventus and PSG team news and predictions ahead of their Champions League clash.
