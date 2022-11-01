Read full article on original website
Winter weather whips western Montana
Winter weather is creeping its way into western Montana, with forecasts predicting Missoula to see lower temperatures than West Yellowstone next week. Wednesday brought colder conditions along with some snow to higher elevations from the south end of Flathead Lake up through Kalispell. Snow dusted the mountains surrounding Missoula valley.
TSOS Will Have New Hard-Sided Shelters at Their New Site
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - For nearly three years, the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space tent encampment has been located just off Highway 93 South near the Buckhouse Bridge. KGVO News recently spoke to Jim Hicks, Executive Director of the Hope Rescue Mission about their plans for new hard-sided shelters in the location near the Missoula Justice Center off East Broadway, planned for December.
Chick-fil-A to open Nov. 10 in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Chick-fil-A is scheduled to open on Nov. 10 in Missoula. The Missoula location is located at 2880 N. Reserve.
Montana youth mental health needs on the rise
MISSOULA, Mont. — This story references suicide and suicidal ideation. If you or someone you know needs help, call 988 or 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Young people in Montana were twice as likely to die by suicide than in the rest of the...
Sleeping in Your Car in Montana? Here’s Some Advice
If you take a drive around any of Montana's larger cities, you'll likely find areas where cars, RVs, and camp trailers are parked with people living inside of them. The cost of renting or buying a home in Montana has become increasingly unreasonable in recent years. Many people simply can't afford to live in places like Bozeman or Missoula anymore. You may have even noticed people living in their vehicles along neighborhood streets. It's quite sad, to say the least.
Missoula Co. opens matching grants for recreation sites
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County is accepting applications for a matching grant program that will help enhance public recreation sites. Staff will award $50,000 for community-driven projects. Missoula County released the following information:. The Missoula County Parks, Trails & Open Lands Program is now accepting applications for its annual...
Salish Native Paul Charlo Posing With Rifle and Little Boy
Salish Native Paul Charlo Posing With Rifle and Little Boy Historic Photo ...
Soggy Leaves? Missoula Leaf Cleanup Won’t Start Until Next Week
2022 is turning into a year when the weather isn't cooperating with the plan to clean up leaves in the City of Missoula. The city had already made a decision to postpone leaf collection by one week, and now it appears that means the start will coincide with the first real week of winter weather.
Crash blocks Eastside Highway in Hamilton
MISSOULA, Mont. — A crash is blocking Eastside Highway near Fairgrounds Road in Hamilton. Traffic on Fairgrounds Road is being diverted and not allowed to turn onto Eastside Highway. The incident happened just after 5 p.m. No word yet on the number of vehicles involved or whether there were...
Montana’s Most Famous Cowgirl Appeals for Fairgrounds Levy
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The iconic 90-year-old Ramona Holt, known as ‘Montana’s Most Famous Cowgirl’, appeared on the KGVO Talk Back show on Monday to advocate for the fairgrounds levy on the general election ballot. A Respected Horsewoman Appeals for the Fairgrounds Levy. Holt appeared with...
Slideoffs, hazardous road conditions reported on U.S. 93 near Polson
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a spun out semi is causing partial blockage of U.S. 93 at mile marker 64, near Polson. Viewers have also sent in video of multiple slideoffs on Polson Hill.
Man Threatens Multiple People With a Gun in Downtown Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 29, 2022, at approximately 7:07 p.m., a person called 911 to report that she observed a vehicle with a surfboard on top and a temporary registration tag weaving in traffic. She said the vehicle stopped at the intersection of Brooks and South. The...
Is This Montana’s Newest Popular Outdoor Sport? It’s Wild
This is the one sport I would never imagine would be popular in Montana but call me surprised. Montanans will make any excuse to go outside and have fun. Whether it's to go kayaking, fishing, or golfing, there are several options during the beautiful summer months. What about during the winter? Montana s limited by the elements, but several folks will go cross-country skiing, snowboarding, skiing, and ice fishing. Now we have one more outdoor craze you might want to try.
3 Montana School Districts to Buy Electric Buses
(TNS) — Bigfork School District is one of three Montana school districts to receive federal funding to purchase an electric bus. The district received $395,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program to purchase the bus. Clinton and Fairfield school districts also received funding through the federal...
Power outage restored in Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Mont. - There is a power outage affecting the area of Highway 93 and Woodside Cutoff in Corvallis Tuesday. According to an alert, the outage is causing a stoplight to be out. Crews are aware of the issue and they are working to fix the outage. People should be...
UM soccer enters Big Sky Conference tournament
BOZEMAN, Mont. — After finishing the season 6-6-6 and 3-4-1 in conference play, Montana soccer turns their attention to the postseason starting on Wednesday. All matches are held on the University of Northern Colorado campus in Greeley. The tournament will feature the top six teams in the conference. Montana...
Arlee School District asks voters to approve bonds
KALISPELL, MONT. — The Arlee School District is going big for this year’s election -- the district is putting forward two bonds totaling $9 million. The Arlee superintendent says the bonds would fund expanding the kindergarten through second grade building to include third through sixth grade, as the current building is unsafe, outdated and running out of space.
Investigation into Clinton homicide continues
Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of an assault in the 5600 block of Donovan Creek Road in Clinton on Sept. 25.
Martin City woman cited for animal cruelty; Clinton man recalls similar incident
Layne Spence recalls how a hunter shot and killed his malamute while he was cross country skiing near Missoula, nine years ago.
UM to celebrate 50th anniversary of Title IX
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX this week. Events wil focus on equality, access and justice. Title IX prevents sex-based descrimination in federally-funded educational settings. Full press release. MISSOULA – The University of Montana will commemorate the...
