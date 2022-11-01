These local parents are checking their kids candy for Fentanyl this Halloween

KILGORE, Texas ( KETK ) – For years we have heard about people tampering with Halloween candy, but now officials are worried about treats laced with fentanyl. Warning them to triple check their children’s hauls at the end of the night.

“Make sure everything is safe before they eat it,” said Woody Wooddell, White Oak Resident.

Woody Wooddell lives in White Oak and says checking his children’s candy is top priority on Halloween.

“I know there’s always been the fear of like people messing with candy, like putting stuff in it, obviously what’s been on the news is fentanyl, right cause it’s super potent so it can be dangerous right.” Woody Wooddell

Parents just want to make sure their children’s treats are safe to eat.

“I do check my kids candy at the end of the night,” said Gena Andrews, Kilgore resident.

Gena Andrews from Kilgore says she does a thorough review.

“Just to make sure it hasn’t been tampered with, I throw away anything that has been broken open or looks like it might have been opened and then sealed back, just because you never know these days what people are doing.” Gena Andrews

Parents are doing it for one reason. “For safety, for safety purposes,” said Andrews. Wooddell makes sure he knows who is giving out the candy as well.

“We only do it in neighborhoods that are close to where we live like people that we know live there,” Wooddell said.

He adds that his family opted out of trick or treating house to house, and instead are attending trunk or treats.

“I feel like events like this with the trunk or treats you know is safe, you know it’s people that the city has let come here,” Wooddell said.

Parents just wanting to make sure their children can still have fun while being safe.

