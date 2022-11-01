Read full article on original website
Affordability in Austin: How have previous housing bonds addressed the issue?
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin city leaders want voters to approve a $350 million affordable housing bond. That is nearly all the affordable housing money voters approved in 2006, 2013 and 2018 bonds combined. The KVUE Defenders looked into how that money has been utilized, how much debt Austin taxpayers...
Austin City Council approves financing, development support for Colony Park project
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published in May 2020. On Thursday, the Austin City Council approved funding and support items for the Colony Park Sustainable Community. The City plans to develop the Colony Park project on a 208-acre site near Colony Loop Drive and Loyola...
Changes in Taylor to add more than 300 parking spaces, landscaping, signs in downtown
Among updating parking, landscaping and wayfinding signage, the project will bring a permanent streetscape to the northwest corner of the intersection of Main and Second streets in Taylor.
Effort to designate West Austin house historic fails at Council
At its regular meeting last week, City Council did not pass an item that would have designated West Austin’s Delisle House a historic landmark. Before the vote, Mayor Steve Adler explained that the measure would need a nine-vote supermajority to pass on all three readings. The final vote was 3-7-1, so the measure did not pass.
Ordinance providing wiggle room for Austin renters to start this month
AUSTIN, Texas — On Nov. 7, the right-to-cure ordinance will take effect in Austin. The right to cure requires landlords to give tenants a seven-day notice before an eviction notice. "There are many Austinites who live paycheck to paycheck," said District 2 Austin City Councilmember Vanessa Fuentes. "When you...
Your Austin Energy bill goes up starting Tuesday, another hike looming
Energy leaders to go over the proposed base rate increase, as is required by the city every five years.
‘Felt like a prisoner inside my own home’: Austin resident feels blocked in by construction
Dirt, construction workers and a whole lot of noise — that's how Alicia Taliaferro describes the scene right outside her house in northeast Austin.
Austin community coalition says it has raised 90% of $515M goal to combat homelessness
AUSTIN, Texas — FindingHomeATX, a private and public coalition group, said it has raised 90% of its $515 million goal needed to house 3,000 people experiencing homelessness. The coalition said its goal will add new affordable housing units and build a "more advanced homelessness response system." Funding from partners...
Fired Kingsland librarian files wrongful termination complaint
Fired Kingsland librarian Suzette Baker filed a wrongful termination complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Assisted by civil rights attorney Iris Halperin of Rathod Mohamedbhai LLC in Denver, Baker filed her complaint on Sept. 16. She was fired from the Kingsland Branch Library on March 9. The causes...
How early voting is shaping up in Travis County
Travis County has 38 voting locations open for early voting and will have 167 locations on Election Day.
LIST: Veterans Day 2022 events in Central Texas
Here's a list of different events across Central Texas to commemorate Veterans Day.
Amazing Magnets opens new Round Rock headquarters
Amazing Magnets, a designer, manufacturer and distributor of magnetic-related devices and products, officially opened its new headquarters at 1992 Steam Way, Round Rock, on Oct. 6. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Amazing Magnets, a designer, manufacturer and distributor of magnetic-related devices and products, officially opened its new headquarters at 1992 Steam Way,...
Austin's famous Broken Spoke could receive historical designation from the City
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's iconic Broken Spoke could soon be a named a historical landmark by the City. The Austin City Council will vote to make the designation official later this week. The dance hall, located at 3201 S. Lamar Blvd, has been open since 1964 and many famous...
First-time voters share why they decided to register and vote this November
AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting for midterm elections ends Nov. 4 and many Texans are casting ballots for the first time. Outreach groups in the Austin area are also working hard to make sure all voters have their voices heard. "I'm canvassing. I'm knocking doors, just talking to neighbors,...
Texas Lottery generates billions in sales with some going to public schools, veterans
CEDAR PARK, Texas — On Wednesday, thousands of people played the Powerball at locations throughout Texas hoping to win over a billion dollars. That included a store in Cedar Park where a million-dollar ticket was sold on Monday. “Somebody came and just bought the ticket and won literally one...
An RV resort, a nail salon and more businesses setting up shop in Buda, Kyle
Airstream of Austin opened Oct. 20 at 15855 S. I-35, Buda, selling and buying new and used RVs. (Courtesy Airstream of Austin) 1. Airstream of Austin held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 20 to celebrate the new facility at 15855 S. I-35, Buda. The existing lot was demolished, and the RV retailer broke ground in September 2021 on the larger, upgraded facility that now has almost 20 shop bays. Airstream of Austin sells new and used RVs in a range of sizes for any adventure and also purchases used RVs. 512-312-1478. www.airstreamofaustin.com.
Rabid fox found, killed in Hays County
The Hays County Sheriff's Office warned people Tuesday about a rabid fox found in Woodcreek last week. That town is just northwest of Wimberley off Highway 12.
Participants receive first payments from Austin’s guaranteed income program
These taxpayer funds will give $1,000 a month to 85 families or individuals facing extreme financial hardship.
Aura High Pointe is approved to build 333 apartments off bypass
This is the approved site plan of Aura High Pointe Village apartment complex off the new bypass at 6701 RM 620 North, near the 2222 intersection. The 65-acre site is to have five buildings including two four-story, two three-story and a single story clubhouse. The Aura High Pointe project site...
Rabid fox found outside home in Hays County
WIMBERLEY, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) released a warning to residents after a rabid fox was found and later killed in Wimberley on Friday. According to the HCSO, the fox was found on Oct. 28 around 10:30 a.m. outside a home on Westwood Drive. HCSO later dispatched, or euthanized, the fox and sent it to the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) for testing.
