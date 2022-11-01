ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manor, TX

Austin Monitor

Effort to designate West Austin house historic fails at Council

At its regular meeting last week, City Council did not pass an item that would have designated West Austin’s Delisle House a historic landmark. Before the vote, Mayor Steve Adler explained that the measure would need a nine-vote supermajority to pass on all three readings. The final vote was 3-7-1, so the measure did not pass.
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Fired Kingsland librarian files wrongful termination complaint

Fired Kingsland librarian Suzette Baker filed a wrongful termination complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Assisted by civil rights attorney Iris Halperin of Rathod Mohamedbhai LLC in Denver, Baker filed her complaint on Sept. 16. She was fired from the Kingsland Branch Library on March 9. The causes...
LLANO COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Amazing Magnets opens new Round Rock headquarters

Amazing Magnets, a designer, manufacturer and distributor of magnetic-related devices and products, officially opened its new headquarters at 1992 Steam Way, Round Rock, on Oct. 6. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Amazing Magnets, a designer, manufacturer and distributor of magnetic-related devices and products, officially opened its new headquarters at 1992 Steam Way,...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

An RV resort, a nail salon and more businesses setting up shop in Buda, Kyle

Airstream of Austin opened Oct. 20 at 15855 S. I-35, Buda, selling and buying new and used RVs. (Courtesy Airstream of Austin) 1. Airstream of Austin held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 20 to celebrate the new facility at 15855 S. I-35, Buda. The existing lot was demolished, and the RV retailer broke ground in September 2021 on the larger, upgraded facility that now has almost 20 shop bays. Airstream of Austin sells new and used RVs in a range of sizes for any adventure and also purchases used RVs. 512-312-1478. www.airstreamofaustin.com.
BUDA, TX
fourpointsnews.com

Aura High Pointe is approved to build 333 apartments off bypass

This is the approved site plan of Aura High Pointe Village apartment complex off the new bypass at 6701 RM 620 North, near the 2222 intersection. The 65-acre site is to have five buildings including two four-story, two three-story and a single story clubhouse. The Aura High Pointe project site...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Rabid fox found outside home in Hays County

WIMBERLEY, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) released a warning to residents after a rabid fox was found and later killed in Wimberley on Friday. According to the HCSO, the fox was found on Oct. 28 around 10:30 a.m. outside a home on Westwood Drive. HCSO later dispatched, or euthanized, the fox and sent it to the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) for testing.
HAYS COUNTY, TX

