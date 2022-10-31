ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabine Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Update: Natchitoches Police identify suspect in St. Maurice Lane shootings

The Natchitoches Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Ashton Phillips (B/M, 19 y.o.a. of Natchitoches). An arrest warrant has been issued for Ashton Phillips who is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property. If...
kjas.com

Sabine County deputies searching for wanted burglary suspect

The Sabine County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for help in locating a wanted person. According to the department, they’re searching for 38-year-old Charla Sowell, who is named in an arrest warrant for Burglary. The woman’s social media says that she is a native of Pineland who currently lives in the Black Ankle Community, about 5 miles east of San Augustine.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
kalb.com

Boyce motorcyclist killed in crash on HWY 28 West

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Boyce motorcyclist was killed in a crash that occurred on Louisiana Highway 28 West near White Oak Lane on Nov. 2, 2022. Louisiana State Police said just before 6 a.m. a 16-year-old was driving west on HWY 28 West and attempted to turn left onto White Oak Lane, resulting in a collision with a motorcycle driven by Nickolas Nichols, 41.
BOYCE, LA
Natchitoches Times

NPSO arrests for Oct. 13-23, 2022

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or by administrative action. Photos obtained from Natchitoches Times database or those exempt from the mugshot bill ••Mugshot requested but not provided •FTA-failure to appear, •CDS-Controlled Dangerous Substance. Harold McSween, 34 (wm), DWI...
MyArkLaMiss

Winn Parish man dies in Natchitoches Parish crash

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 31, 2022, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 84. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 42-year-old Thomas Kennedy of Winnfield, La. During the investigation, officials discovered that a 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by Kennedy, was westbound on US Highway […]
WINN PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Beauregard authorities searching for stolen utility vehicles

Fields, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance following the theft of several utility vehicles from a residence in the Fields Community. Authorities say deputies responded to a theft on Austin Tillery Rd. on Oct. 31, 2022. The owner reported the...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KSLA

Winn Parish man killed when pickup, tractor-trailer rig collide

NATCHITOCHES PARISH — A Winn Parish man died when a pickup and a tractor-trailer rig collided early Halloween morning. The wreck happened about 7:08 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31 on U.S. Highway 84 east of the Natchitoches Parish village of Clarence. Louisiana State Police says the crash claimed the life...
WINN PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Louisiana police respond to two deadly Halloween crashes in NELA

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating two deadly crashes, one in Natchitoches Parish and one in Winn Parish, that happened in the morning hours of Halloween. LSP responded to a two-vehicle crash around 7 a.m. on U.S. 84 east of Clarence. Officials say the victim, Thomas Kennedy...
WINN PARISH, LA
KTBS

DeSoto nurse pleads guilty; doctor pleads not guilty

SHREVEPORT, La. -- DeSoto Parish nurse Debra Ezernack Craig knew she was guilty before a federal grand jury indicted her last week. She had already signed a plea agreement with the government and testified before the grand jury. Craig, 66, of Converse, made that admission public Tuesday morning with a...
CONVERSE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on US 71 After Her Vehicle Overturned into a Bayou

Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on US 71 After Her Vehicle Overturned into a Bayou. Louisiana – On October 31, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that at around 7:30 a.m., LSP Troop E responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. 71 at the Natchitoches Parish and Winn Parish line. Kelly Allen, 44, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KSLA

Natchitoches woman dies when truck hits guardrail, overturns into bayou

WINN PARISH — A Natchitoches Parish woman died when her pickup overturned into a bayou, authorities said. Killed in the crash about 7:27 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31 on U.S. Highway 71 near the Natchitoches-Winn parish line was 44-year-old Kelly Allen, of Natchitoches, according to Louisiana State Police. Preliminary investigation...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KTBS

DeSoto LPN to enter plea to federal indictment

SHREVEPORT, La. – A DeSoto Parish nurse indicted last week in federal court is scheduled to plead guilty Tuesday to prescription pill fraud charges, according to a court minute entry. The plea comes as Debra Craig, 65, of Converse, and Dr. Jeffrey Evans, 65, of Mansfield, the physician she...
MANSFIELD, LA
newtoncountynews.net

Aggravated Robbery at Bon Wier Station

On Friday, October 28, 2022, at 10:16 p.m. the Newton County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the scene of a reported robbery at the Texas Country Stop, Citgo gas station in Bon Wier. Upon arrival the deputies met the store owner who reported that he had been robbed at...
BON WIER, TX
KTBS

$14M bid submitted for heavily traveled north DeSoto road project

STONEWALL, La. – The obstacle course that’s also known as state Highway 3276 in north DeSoto Parish is finally scheduled for a major overhaul. A project to mill, patch and overlay and add new drainage the highway was among 11 projects statewide to be bid Friday. The price tag: $14.3 million.
STONEWALL, LA
scttx.com

SH 87 South Near CR 2050 Scene of Major Crash Incident

November 2, 2022 - Emergency crews responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash Monday, October 31, 2022, on State Highway 87 South just over one mile from Shelbyville near CR 2050. Center Fire Department personnel were requested to assist with Jaws-of-Life in helping to extricate the passenger from the vehicle....
SHELBYVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy