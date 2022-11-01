ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ album sells over million copies in a week

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Taylor Swift’s latest album “Midnights” album has sold over a million copies in a week and she has also become the first artist to claim all top ten spots on the Billboard Hot 100.

Tracking service Luminate said, according to the New York Times, that Swift in the first week of her “Midnights” album’s release has sold roughly 1,578,000 albums in the United States. It was the biggest weekly take for an album since Adele’s “25″ dropped in 2015.

It is Swift’s fifth album to sell at least a million copies in one week, according to the NYT.

Billboard reported that Swift surpassed Drake who held the previous record with nine of the top 10 sounds in a week back in September 2021. The Beatles were also on this list, holding the top five spots on the chart in 1964 and Drake broke that record. This made Swift the first artist in history to claim this spot. Swift tweeted the significance of making history, according to Billboard.

“10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album???” Swift tweeted.

Swift’s number one song was “Anti-Hero,” according to Billboard. It was followed by “Lavender Haze,” and “Maroon”.

Swift’s latest album came out on Oct. 21 with 13 tracks – her lucky number. She later released an additional seven tracks, becoming one of the biggest album launches in the last seven years, according to the AP.

According to Billboard per the AP, Swift reportedly now ties with Barbra Streisand for the female artist with the most number one albums.

