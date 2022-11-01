Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kennewick police arrest 14-year-old for murder on 5th Avenue
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old male on suspicion of first-degree murder regarding the person found dead in their car around the 1100 block of W 5th Avenue on October 29, according to a press release from Sergeant Joe Santoy. Police were originally called...
Victim identified in Kennewick shooting, crash
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The 19-year-old found dead with gunshots around the 1100 block of W 5th Avenue on October 29 has been identified by the Benton County Coroner’s Office. Bill Leach tells us Julian Chavez lived around the East Kennewick and Finley area. An autopsy will be done...
Bomb Squad clears suspicious device in Adams County car with crime connections
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. — The Tri-City Bomb Squad responded to the 300 block of Reynolds Road on November 2 to assist the Adams County Sheriff’s Office after they found a possible explosive in a car related to a suspect, according to Sheriff Dale Wagner. Deputies were searching for...
Police report illegal card skimmers at Richland Walmart
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland Police Department has reported incidents involving credit card skimmers at the Walmart location in Richland. Card skimming is a fraud technique that tampers with card readers in order to track peoples’ card information. Several readers at the Richland Walmart had skimmer covers, designed to fit on top of actual card readers and look legitimate, according to RPD.
One dead, one in hospital following head-on crash in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. – One person is being taken to the hospital following a fatal head-on collision around 4th Avenue and Stearman Avenue, according to Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department. First responders arrived to the head-on collision between a pickup truck and a car around 5:15 p.m., reporting...
Pass the leash ceremony held in Pendleton
The East Oregon Correctional Institute held a pass-the-leash ceremony today in Pendleton. Joy St. Peter the director of the Joys of Living Assistant Dogs says “it’s a labor of love.”. JLAD is a non-profit organization dedicated to training and raising assistance dogs and putting them in positions of...
Native American elders to be honored at Heritage University
TOPPENISH, Wash. — For Native American Heritage Month in November, Heritage University is honoring Native American elders for contributions to the Yakama people and community. The four elders being honored this year are Gil Calac, Carrie Schuster, Ted Strong and Tallulah Pinkham. Heritage provided profiles on each recipient. Chimshowa...
Local teenagers give their opinions and their knowledge ahead of local elections
PROSSER, Wash. – Elections are a week away and three local teenagers spoke with me about their understanding of elections and how interested they are in the candidate races. Housel Middle School seventh grade student Carlos Hernandez says he knows about politics and the election from his parents. Hernandez...
Columbia Basin College honors former volleyball coach after final regular season game
PASCO, Wash. – Columbia Basin College swept Blue Mountain Community College in their final regular season volleyball match on Wednesday. Afterwards, the players held their traditional Sophomore Night Ceremony for the CBC graduates leaving the team after this season. Their coach, who influenced many of the sophomores to come...
Heritage University celebrates Native American Heritage month all through November
TOPPENISH, Wash. — Heritage University is holding several events for Native American Heritage Month this November. Additionally, the university is asking the campus community to take part in themed days all month long: Orange Shirt Tuesdays, Wapshaash Wednesdays, MMIW/P Red Shirt Thursdays and Traditional Dress Fridays. On Orange Shirt...
