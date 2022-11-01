The emergency contraceptive vending machine located in the basement of the George Sherman Union was broken Oct. 31, according to Students for Reproductive Freedom. The vending machine was flipped onto the floor, breaking all of the coils holding the contraceptives. The coils were quickly repaired, but the card reader for the machine is currently not working correctly. The machine is currently taking cash, Shana Weitzen, the podcast manager for SRF and a sophomore in the College of Arts and Sciences, said.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO