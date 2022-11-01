ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FitRec welcomes New England Youth Dance Exchange, a game-changer for high school aged dancers

For aspiring youth dancers, having a panel of judges determine the winners of dance competitions can take the fun out of dance. The New England Youth Dance Exchange is a new type of project — one that brings dancers across the region together not to compete, but to learn from one another, with judges giving confidential feedback not to give out awards, but for dancers to improve.
Boston’s SubDrift chapter hosts art showcase at the MFA to celebrate Diwali

Subcontinental Drift, a growing national arts movement uplifting South Asian communities, welcomed visitors from all over the Boston Area to their Diwali showcase at the Museum of Fine Arts for an evening of art, performances and cultural celebration on Oct. 27. According to the MFA’s website, Diwali is an “ancient...
Emergency contraceptive vending machine vandalized

The emergency contraceptive vending machine located in the basement of the George Sherman Union was broken Oct. 31, according to Students for Reproductive Freedom. The vending machine was flipped onto the floor, breaking all of the coils holding the contraceptives. The coils were quickly repaired, but the card reader for the machine is currently not working correctly. The machine is currently taking cash, Shana Weitzen, the podcast manager for SRF and a sophomore in the College of Arts and Sciences, said.
Women’s soccer goalie tandem proves two is better than one

For the past two years, Boston University’s women’s soccer team has employed a unique strategy in the six-yard box — splitting their games between two goalies. Sophomore Celia Braun and senior Gretchen Bennett have been alternating in goal, switching at halftime for the past two seasons. Both have been critical in the team’s success over that span, including a Patriot League regular season title, a 22-14-3 record and 124 combined saves.
New residential development will replace boarded up City Sports store in Allston

Several developers filed plans to replace the old City Sports at 1035 Commonwealth Avenue in Allston — which closed in 2015 — with a mixed-use building last Tuesday. According to the project application, the new development would be a six-story building with five stories for residential use, with the ground level for commercial use. Seven of the 55 dwelling units would be sold as affordable housing units.
