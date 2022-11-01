Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Transform Into Iconic ‘Home Alone’ Bandits For Halloween Costumes

Image Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Justin Timberlake, 41, and Jessica Biel, 40, flaunted two of the most memorable Halloween costumes in their latest Instagram photo! The husband and wife dressed as the “wet bandits” from the 1990 film Home Alone and posed with hilarious facial expressions similar to the characters, in the epic selfie. Justin was Marv, who was portrayed by Daniel Stern in the comedy, and Jessica was Harry, who was portrayed by Joe Pesci.

They both wore jackets and other accessories, like Harry’s burnt off knit cap, in the photo and they topped it off with added touches to their faces. Justin’s face was full of red makeup to make it look like he was burnt with an iron, as Marv was in the movie, and Jessica had pieces of white feathers all over her face and hat, just like Harry had. “Harry, it’s our calling card! All the great ones leave their marks. We’re the wet bandits!,” the caption for the photo, which was posted to both Justin Jessica’s Instagram accounts, read.

Once they shared the funny snapshot, it didn’t take long for their followers to comment. “So good!” many exclaimed while another called the costumes “the best.” Others left quotes from the characters in the movie and another wrote, “Amazing! I love that movie.”

The original ‘Wet Bandits’ from ‘Home Alone.’ (Moviestore/Shutterstock)

Before they wowed with their Halloween costumes, Justin and Jessica, who share sons Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2, celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary on Oct. 19. The lovebirds both took to social media to share several photos of the two of them together along with sweet captions to each other. “Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime! Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you,” Jessica’s caption read while Justin wrote, “10 years ain’t enough! You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!”

When they’re not being cute online, Justin and Jessica are doing so at events. One of the most recent events they attended was the 2022 CHLA Gala in Santa Monica, CA. They looked as happy as could be as they posed on the red carpet in stylish ensembles, including a long sleeveless black dress with silver lining and a lot of frills for Jessica, and a classic black and white tuxedo for Justin.