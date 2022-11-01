ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Transform Into Iconic ‘Home Alone’ Bandits For Halloween Costumes

By Erin Silvia
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49se9b_0itsgYBG00
Image Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Justin Timberlake, 41, and Jessica Biel, 40, flaunted two of the most memorable Halloween costumes in their latest Instagram photo! The husband and wife dressed as the “wet bandits” from the 1990 film Home Alone and posed with hilarious facial expressions similar to the characters, in the epic selfie. Justin was Marv, who was portrayed by Daniel Stern in the comedy, and Jessica was Harry, who was portrayed by Joe Pesci.

They both wore jackets and other accessories, like Harry’s burnt off knit cap, in the photo and they topped it off with added touches to their faces. Justin’s face was full of red makeup to make it look like he was burnt with an iron, as Marv was in the movie, and Jessica had pieces of white feathers all over her face and hat, just like Harry had. “Harry, it’s our calling card! All the great ones leave their marks. We’re the wet bandits!,” the caption for the photo, which was posted to both Justin Jessica’s Instagram accounts, read.

Once they shared the funny snapshot, it didn’t take long for their followers to comment. “So good!” many exclaimed while another called the costumes “the best.” Others left quotes from the characters in the movie and another wrote, “Amazing! I love that movie.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=199KDk_0itsgYBG00
The original ‘Wet Bandits’ from ‘Home Alone.’ (Moviestore/Shutterstock)

Before they wowed with their Halloween costumes, Justin and Jessica, who share sons Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2, celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary on Oct. 19. The lovebirds both took to social media to share several photos of the two of them together along with sweet captions to each other. “Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime! Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you,” Jessica’s caption read while Justin wrote, “10 years ain’t enough! You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!”

When they’re not being cute online, Justin and Jessica are doing so at events. One of the most recent events they attended was the 2022 CHLA Gala in Santa Monica, CA. They looked as happy as could be as they posed on the red carpet in stylish ensembles, including a long sleeveless black dress with silver lining and a lot of frills for Jessica, and a classic black and white tuxedo for Justin.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover

Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos

Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
HollywoodLife

Billy Ray Cyrus Seemingly Confirms Engagement In Photos With Firerose Wearing Diamond Ring

“Achy Breaky Heart” singer Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, might have just confirmed that he is engaged to his songstress girlfriend, Firerose, after sharing a photo via Instagram of her rocking a diamond ring on Oct. 18. He captioned the sweet snapshot, “Happy Autumn,” along with a red heart emoji. The couple stood in front of a tree that featured perfect autumn colors from rustic reds to burnt oranges. But more importantly, Firerose showed off the diamond ring on her hand carefully placed on Billy’s chest.
Popculture

Kendall Jenner Raises Eyebrows With Sexy 'Toy Story' Halloween Costume

Kendall Jenner put a mature spin on a children's move character for her Halloween costume this year. The reality star dressed up as Jessie, the cowgirl doll included in the Toy Story franchise starting with Toy Story 2. However, Jenner's take on the costume was much more risque than anything Disney and Pixar would approve.
Cheryl E Preston

Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess

Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
Distractify

How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family

From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
Elle

Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Sexy Jessie From 'Toy Story' Costume

The Kardashians - Official Season 2 Trailer (Hulu) The Kardashians - Official Season 2 Trailer (Hulu) The Kardashians and Jenners love to make a big deal out of Halloween, and Kendall finally posted her 2022 entry to the genre on Instagram. The model dressed up as the Toy Story character Jessie, a spunky cowgirl with red hair, which Kendall wore a braided red wig to emulate. The costume deviated from the original a bit and got pretty sexy.
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
blavity.com

Kanye West Attacks Mother Of George Floyd's Daughter Over $250M Lawsuit: 'You Better Get You Some Business'

Just like his net worth, the value of an apology from Kanye West might be dwindling. West appeared on an episode of Revolt’s Drink Champs and made heinous comments about the death of George Floyd. During the interview, West spoke about Candace Owens‘ documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM and provided his skewed view about Floyd’s murder. “They hit him with the fentanyl, if you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” he said during his appearance on the podcast.
People

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reveal They Recently Renewed Vows: '10 Years Ain't Enough'

Justin Timberlake is celebrating his 10th anniversary of being married to Jessica Biel. In honor of the significant milestone, the "SexyBack" singer shared a carousel of images via Instagram on Wednesday featuring throwback photos of the couple from various times and places throughout their relationship. Biel also took to social media and posted a series of photos — before revealing the pair recently renewed their wedding vows.
HollywoodLife

​Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Photos Of His Kids With Megan Fox On Sharna Burgess Anniversary

Happy two-year anniversary to Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess! The actor, 49, celebrated two years since he and his girlfriend started dating in a sweet new Instagram post, with her cuddling up to his three kids with Megan Fox, plus his four-month-old son with Sharna, 37. He also wrote a touching tribute to his girlfriend along with sweet family photos, shared on Sunday, October 16.
BET

Lizzo Pushes Back At Haters Who Fat-Shamed Her Chrisean Rock Halloween Costume

Lizzo clapped back at haters who tried to fat shame the “About Damn Time” singer over her Halloween outfit. On Oct. 28, Lizzo posted a video to Instagram dressed as Chrisean Rock in a white t-shirt, cut-off jeans and missing front tooth. Trying to keep a straight face, Lizzo mimics Rock and says, “I don’t know who to slap.”
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
254K+
Followers
23K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy