West Stockbridge, MA

Easthampton’s Tavern on the Hill, burned by August fire, poised to reopen

After sustaining heavy damage during an overnight August fire, popular Easthampton restaurant Tavern on the Hill said Wednesday that it is poised for a December reopening. The hillside barbecue restaurant on the shoulder of Mount Tom has been closed since the night of Aug. 12, when a passing motorist reported a fire roughly half an hour after staff locked up for the night.
BITS & BYTES: Songwriting workshop; “Medieval Song;” Squirrel Nut Zippers and Friends; Ellyn Gaydos book signing; First Fridays Artswalk; Housatonic Youth Basketball; Thankful Food Drive

South Egremont— Brian Kantor, with Billy Keane and Miles Lally present a 5-week deep dive into the art of songwriting beginning on November 8, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Dewey Hall in Sheffield. Over four Tuesdays in November, the 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th, and a Wednesday in December, attendees will learn to write an original new song. The series culminates in each attendee performing their song live with a band at The Egremont Barn.
Swords to Ploughshares is converting weapons of death into tools of life

Great Barrington — The Right Reverend James E. Curry is well-versed in scripture, in particular Isaiah 2:4, “[…] and they shall beat their swords into ploughshares, and their spears into pruning hooks; nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more.” Curry, a now retired Bishop Suffragan of the Episcopal Church in Connecticut, has dedicated more than a decade to working with families of victims of gun violence. In December 2012, while serving in Newtown, the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School (one of the deadliest in the country, claiming the lives of 20 students and six adults) caused two of Curry’s paths to converge.
‘Brown Bridge’ (Route 7 & 23) repair November 3

Great Barrington — On Thursday, November 3, commencing about 3 a.m.., the Town of Great Barrington will be performing a pavement repair at the intersection of Route 7 & 23 at Route 41, on the town side of the Main Street bridge, also known as “the Brown Bridge.” It is estimated that the work will be completed by late morning or early afternoon of the same day if all goes as planned. At times traffic will be reduced to alternating one way traffic. We would ask that if at all possible to please avoid the area on November 3, 2022 between the hours of 3 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thank you in advance for your patience and cooperation.
CONNECTIONS: What a fine fellow Winkle was

Former Berkshire Scenic Railway Museum Curator and railroad expert Jack Trowill said, “I was always intrigued by the hardy souls who drove the stagecoach from the Deerfield River in Zoar [a village in Franklin County] up to the eastern summit on Route 2 in Florida, Massachusetts, and back down again. It wasn’t safe then—it is hardly safe by car today.”
Diana Felber, 77, of Great Barrington

Diana Felber of Great Barrington died peacefully on October 31, 2021. She created a beautiful world for herself and her family. Her natural generosity stemmed from both her curiosity, her appreciation for beauty, and her love for people and life. She lived all of her life consciously, appreciating what had...
Then & Now: Halloween in Great Barrington

In the early 1970s, Great Barrington celebrated Halloween each year with a big parade. The two photographs shown above and immediately below feature “Then and Now” floats launched on Halloween night in 1970. All of the black and white Halloween photos shown were taken by Marie Tassone in...
Guardrail replacement in Lee

Lee — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has announced that it is conducting overnight guardrail replacement operations on the I-90 westbound on-ramp at exit 10 in Lee. According to a press release issued by MassDOT, the work will be conducted nightly from Monday, October 31, through Friday, November 4, during overnight hours from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. The work is anticipated to conclude by 5 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Travel on I-90 will not be impacted during the scheduled work.
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Live in a Tent?

During my time in radio in the southern Berkshires, I've had many guests on the air that have discussed the housing issue that we're facing throughout Berkshire County. All too often whether it's speaking with the folks from Construct Inc. or other local Berkshire County organizations, I'll hear about people that cannot afford to live here. In addition, the wait list for affordable housing is very long and sometimes unrealistic. In the meantime, some folks are finding ways to keep their heads above water by staying in some sort of shelter.
Working people of Great Barrington are the heart of the town

I moved to Great Barrington in 1973. At the time, there was already an affordable housing problem. Over the last nearly half century it has exploded into a full-blown crisis of epic proportions. A few years after moving to the area, I lost my teaching job. But my then wife...
CONCERT PREVIEW: Eagles Community Band at the Colonial Theatre November 4 featuring clarinetist Timothy Skinner

Pittsfield — The Eagles Community Band, Eagles Stage Band, and Eagles Trombone Ensemble will give a free concert at the Colonial Theatre on Friday, November 4, featuring guest clarinetist Timothy Skinner. The Eagles Stage Band will perform prior to the Eagles Concert Band. (House opens at 6:15 p.m., Trombone Ensemble at 6:20 p.m., Stage Band at 7 p.m., Concert Band at 7:45 p.m.)
New York reader thinks Rasch will ruin lake with campground

It sounds like the developer [Alander Group’s Ian Rasch] is creating a mobile home park on Prospect Lake, but calling it an RV campground, with fewer “campers.”. It’s sad that he is ruining the integrity of Prospect Lake Park and what it means to those who camped there or those who just stopped by the lake for the day.
A quiet spot to walk, fish, kayak enhances a Springfield neighborhood

Called a “hidden gem” among the collection of public parks and recreation spots in Springfield, Massachusetts, Venture Pond is getting some polish. Surrounded by trees, Venture Pond is not visible from the nearby busy streets – Wilbraham Road and Plumtree Road – in Springfield’s Sixteen Acres neighborhood.
