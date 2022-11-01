Great Barrington — On Thursday, November 3, commencing about 3 a.m.., the Town of Great Barrington will be performing a pavement repair at the intersection of Route 7 & 23 at Route 41, on the town side of the Main Street bridge, also known as “the Brown Bridge.” It is estimated that the work will be completed by late morning or early afternoon of the same day if all goes as planned. At times traffic will be reduced to alternating one way traffic. We would ask that if at all possible to please avoid the area on November 3, 2022 between the hours of 3 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thank you in advance for your patience and cooperation.

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO