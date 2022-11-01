ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 3

Related
KTVZ

Oregon, Japanese officials sign driver license reciprocity agreement

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Representatives of Japan and the state of Oregon signed an agreement Tuesday that makes it easier to obtain a driver license for Japanese citizens in Oregon and Oregonians living in Japan. This reciprocity agreement will allow current holders of passenger-vehicle driving privileges in Oregon who...
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OREGON STATE
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 11/2 – Fatal Traffic Accident on 10/31 in Medford, Shady Cove Man Found Guilty Of Murder, OSP Fish and Wildlife Seeking Person(s) Responsible for Killing a Black Bear

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. On October 31st , 2022 at about 9:10PM, the Medford Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a motor vehicle accident with injury in the 2100 block of Happy Valley Drive in southwest Medford.
MEDFORD, OR
Grist

Oregon tried to inform residents about wildfire risk. The backlash was explosive.

Last summer, after a series of devastating wildfires, the Oregon state legislature passed a sweeping bipartisan bill to protect against future blazes. The law unlocked money to develop new building codes in vulnerable areas and help residents who wanted to fireproof their homes. It reached the governor’s desk with support from Portland-area Democrats and rural Republicans alike.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

2 poached bears discovered in Oregon trees; One shot with arrow, bullets

(Editor’s note: An image of the bear that was pulled out of the tree with the arrow in it appears at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some). A dead bear was found with an arrow sticking out of it high in a tree in southwest Oregon Saturday. Oregon State Police is asking the public’s help to find who is behind the poaching and leaving the animal to waste. It’s the latest in a string of poachings reported across Oregon in the past several weeks.
TALENT, OR
Channel 6000

Robust atmospheric river to target Pacific Northwest Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Atmospheric River (AR) season is taking off!. With an active jet starting to become more evident as we enter the colder months, the PNW is ready for more rain. There is a rope of moisture that is going to push over Portland come Friday. Between a strong wind and a load of moisture, this plume plans on reaching a moderate level of AR come to the end of the week. Notice that a firm band of blue and green reaching the Washington and Oregon region come Friday.
PORTLAND, OR
klcc.org

After a record-hot October, Oregon could be in for a cold, wet winter

Despite the cold, wet end to last month, it was still the hottest October on record for Portland. The average high temperature, measured at Portland International Airport, was about 1.5 degrees hotter than the previous record, according to Andy Bryant with the National Weather Service. “We also had 12 days...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

First Alert Weather: A new way to stay ahead of the weather

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - We’re beginning a new era at FOX 12, designed to help you stay on top of serious weather that could impact your lives. FOX 12 will now bring you a new way to stay ahead of the weather on every screen. We call it First Alert Weather and here is what it means for you:
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Train derailment, acid leak prompt evacuations in Louisiana

PAULINA, La. (AP) — The derailment of six train cars and a subsequent acid leak has prompted road closures and evacuations in a Louisiana community. No injuries were reported in the derailment in the community of Paulina in St. James Parish. Officials said about 200 homes were evacuated. They said residents were being put up in hotels. Eric Deroche, St. James homeland security director, said a tank car was leaking hydrochloric acid that would have to be neutralized and removed before the evacuation order could be lifted. Inhaling fumes from the corrosive chemical can damage the lungs.
PAULINA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy