KTVZ
Oregon, Japanese officials sign driver license reciprocity agreement
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Representatives of Japan and the state of Oregon signed an agreement Tuesday that makes it easier to obtain a driver license for Japanese citizens in Oregon and Oregonians living in Japan. This reciprocity agreement will allow current holders of passenger-vehicle driving privileges in Oregon who...
philomathnews.com
14 Oregon UPS facilities fined for hazardous waste violations as part of nationwide settlement with EPA
More than a dozen UPS distribution and transportation centers in Oregon have been fined by the Environmental Protection Agency for violating federal hazardous waste reporting and disposal rules. The fines, for $4,589 each or just over $64,000 collectively, are part of a nationwide settlement that the global delivery company reached...
KTVZ
League of Women Voters of Oregon announces student mock election results: Kotek wins, M. 114 wins approval
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The results are in! Students across Oregon participated the League of Women Voters of Oregon's 2022 Oregon Student Mock Election for a realistic voting experience, endorsed by Gov. Kate Brown and Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. The League of Women Voters of Oregon created a mock...
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 11/2 – Fatal Traffic Accident on 10/31 in Medford, Shady Cove Man Found Guilty Of Murder, OSP Fish and Wildlife Seeking Person(s) Responsible for Killing a Black Bear
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. On October 31st , 2022 at about 9:10PM, the Medford Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a motor vehicle accident with injury in the 2100 block of Happy Valley Drive in southwest Medford.
Annual king tide forecast for the Oregon Coast
A timeline for Oregon’s seasonal king tides, the highest tide levels of the year, has been published by the Oregon King Tides Project.
KTVZ
Oregon nurses union wants lawmakers to toughen ‘safe staffing’ law; hospitals say it would worsen crisis
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A union representing Oregon nurses said Wednesday it is asking lawmakers next year to pass tougher laws requiring minimum nursing staff levels at the state's hospitals -- including possible $10,000-a-day fines for violators. But the state hospital association said that would make their current crisis situation even worse.
Oregon candidates for governor on COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee has unanimously voted to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of recommended immunizations for children. The CDC will make the next and final decision whether to add it to the next vaccination schedule. Oregon has about...
Oregon tried to inform residents about wildfire risk. The backlash was explosive.
Last summer, after a series of devastating wildfires, the Oregon state legislature passed a sweeping bipartisan bill to protect against future blazes. The law unlocked money to develop new building codes in vulnerable areas and help residents who wanted to fireproof their homes. It reached the governor’s desk with support from Portland-area Democrats and rural Republicans alike.
yachatsnews.com
In many parts of rural Oregon, psilocybin treatment is on the Nov. 8 ballot – but what it entails is still a mystery
Pat Shannon is a restaurateur and a commissioner for Gilliam County in north Central Oregon. He and two colleagues on the county board voted to put a ballot measure opting Gilliam County out of Oregon’s new psilocybin therapy program, in front of voters this November. He’s also a recovering...
centraloregondaily.com
2 poached bears discovered in Oregon trees; One shot with arrow, bullets
(Editor’s note: An image of the bear that was pulled out of the tree with the arrow in it appears at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some). A dead bear was found with an arrow sticking out of it high in a tree in southwest Oregon Saturday. Oregon State Police is asking the public’s help to find who is behind the poaching and leaving the animal to waste. It’s the latest in a string of poachings reported across Oregon in the past several weeks.
ijpr.org
Oregon nurses union proposes legislation to cap the number of patients a nurse can be assigned
The Oregon Nurses Association today announced details of a bill it plans to introduce in the 2023 legislative session that would mandate certain nurse-to-patient ratios in hospitals. It would include stiff penalties for hospitals that fail to meet the new standards. And it would allow nurses and their union to...
Channel 6000
Robust atmospheric river to target Pacific Northwest Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Atmospheric River (AR) season is taking off!. With an active jet starting to become more evident as we enter the colder months, the PNW is ready for more rain. There is a rope of moisture that is going to push over Portland come Friday. Between a strong wind and a load of moisture, this plume plans on reaching a moderate level of AR come to the end of the week. Notice that a firm band of blue and green reaching the Washington and Oregon region come Friday.
klcc.org
After a record-hot October, Oregon could be in for a cold, wet winter
Despite the cold, wet end to last month, it was still the hottest October on record for Portland. The average high temperature, measured at Portland International Airport, was about 1.5 degrees hotter than the previous record, according to Andy Bryant with the National Weather Service. “We also had 12 days...
Just over 20% ballots returned in Oregon amid tight midterm races
Election Day is less than one week away and most voters in Oregon and Washington have yet to return their ballots, with just over 20% of ballots cast in Oregon and 22% in Washington, according to officials.
Poll: Drazan holds slight edge over Kotek in Oregon governor’s race
With less than a week before Election Day, a new poll from Nelson Research shows that the Oregon governor's race may be a nailbiter.
opb.org
As Alaska cancels its snow crab season, Oregon’s commercial fishing industry feels the effect
In mid-October, the Alaska Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that it would be canceling the winter snow crab season. This is the first time the snow crab season has been canceled in the Bering Sea. The state agency says the closure follows declining numbers of the crustacean. Chuck Jackson...
What to expect on Oregon’s election night amid tight races
Oregon has been controlled by Democrats for decades but a combination of factors has Republicans thinking they could increase their political power.
kptv.com
First Alert Weather: A new way to stay ahead of the weather
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - We’re beginning a new era at FOX 12, designed to help you stay on top of serious weather that could impact your lives. FOX 12 will now bring you a new way to stay ahead of the weather on every screen. We call it First Alert Weather and here is what it means for you:
KTVZ
