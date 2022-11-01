ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

A family affair! The Block's Shaynna Blaze converts a 120-year-old dilapidated mansion alongside her kids in Channel Nine's new renovation series Country Home Rescue

By A. James
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Channel Nine has released a trailer for their brand new renovation series Country Home Rescue starring The Block's Shaynna Blaze.

The 58-year-old interior designer will be joined by her children as they set out to convert a dilapidated two-storey mansion in rural Victoria.

Fans can look forward to plenty of drama as The Block judge and her son Jess and daughter Carly attempt to bring the 120-year-old property back to life as a 'forever home'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mhDXj_0itsfzqy00
Channel Nine has released a trailer for their brand new renovation series Country Home Rescue starring The Block's Shaynna Blaze 

The teaser for the six-part series begins with Shaynna telling viewers she has always 'loved the idea of saving a house from demolition.'

The house is located in Kyneton, Victoria, not far from where the current season of The Block was filmed, reports TV Blackbox.

Shaynna originally purchased the property to flip rather than live in, but ended up falling in love with the place.

A virtual tour, included in the trailer, reveals the historical home was is in an state of disrepair before work began.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d2AiS_0itsfzqy00
The 58-year-old interior designer will be joined by her children as they set out to convert a dilapidated two-storey mansion in rural Victoria 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WNfFa_0itsfzqy00
Fans can look forward to plenty of drama as The Block judge and her son Jess and daughter Carly attempt to bring the 120-year-old property back to life as a 'forever home' 

Carly is seen appearing sceptical about her mother's ambition to see the run-down digs with 'fresh eyes....as a family home'.

'This isn't the first time mum has thrown a curve ball,' Carly reflects.

Other scenes included in the trailer show the family getting involved in some good natured banter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FUJda_0itsfzqy00
The teaser for the six-part series begins with Shaynna telling viewers she has always 'loved the idea of saving a house from demolition'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3crx2e_0itsfzqy00
 Fans can look forward to plenty of drama as Shaynna's family struggle to bring the old home to life Pictured: Shaynna (right) with daughter Carly (left)

'You are very 'judgey-y, judge-y' Shaynna tells her son Jess at one point, who then replies: 'Hey, you're a judge for a living!'

The teaser also promises spectacular room reveals will be a part of every episode.

Among Shaynna's design ideas for the renovation of the grand old home include a bell-tower.

Country Home Rescue is expected to premiere in October On Nine and 9Now later this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eULD8_0itsfzqy00
The teaser promises spectacular room reveals will be a part of every episode (pictured)

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Mum's horror as a huge two-storey 'castle' is suddenly built next door - blocking her home's daylight and letting neighbours look into her BATHROOM

An Australian mum is outraged and stunned by a huge house going up next door that she claims will rob her family of privacy and is already blocking out her daylight. Livia, who didn't want to use her surname, is upset by the sheer size and proximity of the emerging 'castle' next to her family's home in Concord West, in Sydney's inner west.
Abby Joseph

Woman Refuses to Let Her Fiancé's Niece, Who Is Only 5 Years Old, Try on Her Expensive Engagement Ring

One of the biggest challenges in any relationship is learning to get along with your partner's family. If you're engaged, that means getting to know your fiancè's siblings and, if they have them, their kids. Setting boundaries with those kids can be especially tricky, as you want to maintain a good relationship with them while also asserting yourself as an authority figure.
Mary Duncan

“I will leave our baby at the fire station,” threatens new mom when she suspects husband strays

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. When my friend Alison had her first baby, a beautiful daughter named Ava, she unfortunately suffered from postpartum depression. She struggled to form a bond with her baby, often passed Ava off to her husband Nate when she didn’t have to nurse her, and escaped from their home as much as she could in the early days. Often she would escape to me and my apartment where she could drink glass after glass of wine while she complained about life before going home and pumping and dumping in shame.
Daily Mail

Woman, 20, who was born in prison and adopted at the age of four reveals how her biological father kept an ultrasound photo for 18 years before they reunited - and says it helped her to 'piece together' her identity

A woman who was born in prison and adopted when she was four has revealed her amazement after she met her birth father at 18 and realised he had always kept and treasured a sonogram photo of her in the womb. Tiegan Boyens, 20, from York, always knew she had...
Daily Mail

Terri Irwin is 'privately considering SELLING Australia Zoo' after admitting the family business was on the brink of collapse during Covid

Terri Irwin, the widow of late 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin, is considering the option of selling Australia Zoo, according to a new report. The Sunshine Coast zoo, founded as Beerwah Reptile Park in 1970 by Steve's father Bob Irwin, is one of Australia's most iconic tourist attractions, but suffered financial troubles during the Covid pandemic when tourists were locked out of Queensland.
Daily Mail

Teen girl, 17, left fighting for life after she was 'thrown from the roof of a car' in the middle of rugby celebrations – with two men charged over the horror incident and accused of driving off

A teen girl is fighting for life after she was thrown from the roof of a moving car with the driver allegedly leaving her injured on the road. Two men, both aged 21, were charged late Tuesday over the incident with a third man, aged 20, also assisting police with their inquiries.
Tyla

Mum claims boyfriend left hospital minutes after 'traumatic' birth to have his phone fixed

A mum-of-five claims her boyfriend left hospital to get a phone screen repair just minutes after the birth of his daughter. Erinjade Rand from Sydney underwent a 'surreal' birth after her youngest daughter, now aged one, was delivered with the umbilical cord wrapped around her neck, leaving her unable to breathe properly. Thankfully doctors were able to quickly resolve the worrying situation.
Daily Mail

PICTURED: British mother, 46, becomes the fourth member of her family to die of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Bangladesh - three months after the death of her taxi driver husband, their teenager son and 20-year-old daughter

A mother who became the fourth member of a British family to mysteriously die of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Bangladesh has been pictured. Hosne Ara Islam, 46, died in hospital three months after her family were struck down in the tragedy. Her husband, taxi driver Rafiqul, 51, and son...
Daily Mail

Family who doesn't want to 'eat baked beans for dinner every night' is forced to sell the dream home they spent seven years building thanks to their skyrocketing interest rates

A family with two young children have been forced to sell the dream home they spent years building after struggling to cope with skyrocketing interest rates. Celeste Andrews recently put her four-bedroom home in Avondale Heights, in Melbourne's northwest, on the market with a $1.15million to $1.25million price guide. The...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

679K+
Followers
72K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy