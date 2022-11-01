Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the HurricaneToby HazlewoodFlorida State
'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa Welcomes First Overnight Guests Just 13 Days After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
Related
fgcuathletics.com
Women's Basketball Ranked No. 2 in Mid-Major Top 25
FORT MYERS, Fla. - The FGCU women's basketball team will open the 2022-23 season as the second-ranked mid-major team in the nation according to the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top 25 poll. "We are really excited to start the season. We know we have a lot of work to do and improvements...
fgcuathletics.com
Volleyball Sweeps Stetson To Clinch Spot In ASUN Tournament
FORT MYERS, Fla. - FGCU Volleyball won its third straight ASUN match with a 3-0 sweep of Stetson (25-15, 25-12, 25-18) on Tuesday. FGCU clinched a spot in the upcoming ASUN Tournament (Nov. 17-19) in Nashville, Tennessee with the win. The Eagles improved to 19-6 overall and 9-3 in the ASUN. FGCU expanded its winning streak over the Hatters out to 21 consecutive victories, now including nine straight sweeps.
fgcuathletics.com
Men’s Soccer Drops 6-3 Decision at Stetson
Box Score DeLand, Fla. – FGCU men's soccer (7-4-4, 3-2-3 ASUN) could not recover from a first half barrage from Stetson (6-3-6, 4-2-2 ASUN) and dropped a 6-3 decision on Tuesday evening. "Not close to the level and standard of performance we needed tonight to realistically win this game....
fgcuathletics.com
Men's Soccer Wraps Up Regular Season With Visit to Stetson
Match 15 FGCU (7-3-4, 3-1-3 ASUN) at Stetson (5-3-6, 3-2-2 ASUN) Date // Time Tuesday, Nov. 1 // 7:00 p.m. FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU men's soccer team (7-3-4, 3-1-3 ASUN) will head to DeLand, Florida to play its final regular season match against ASUN member Stetson (5-3-6, 3-2-2 ASUN) on Tuesday evening at 7 p.m.
fgcuathletics.com
Volleyball To Host Stetson On Tuesday
Tuesday Stetson (13-10, 4-7 ASUN) @ FGCU (18-6, 8-3 ASUN) Date // Time Tuesday, Nov. 1 // 6 p.m. FORT MYERS, Fla. - FGCU Volleyball preps for a quick midweek turnaround battle against Stetson on Tuesday. The Eagles enter Tuesday's matchup 18-6 overall and 8-3 in the ASUN having defeated...
multihousingnews.com
Florida Community Changes Hands for 4th Time
JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors brokered the sale of the Naples development. For the fourth time since its completion, Alvista Golden Gate, a 200-unit community in Naples, Fla., has sold. JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors brokered the deal. Dolben Co. purchased the property for $62 million from Phoenix Realty Group, according to...
Luke Bryan Makes Amazing Surprise Announcement During Florida Concert
On Friday (October 28th), Luke Bryan took to the stage in Jacksonville, Florida to make an amazing announcement that was about his Estero performance. Country Now reports that during the Jacksonville show, Luke Bryan welcomed Governor DeSantis to the stage. He then revealed plans to donate his upcoming Estero proceeds to the Florida Disaster Fund.
News4Jax.com
Lynyrd Skynyrd to headline Hurricane Ian benefit concert in Southwest Florida
ESTERO, Fla. – Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group Lynyrd Skynyrd will headline a Hurricane Ian Benefit Concert at Hertz Arena next month, according to a release. The event — produced by Live Nation and Ira Dean for Boots on the Sand, Inc. — will be held in Estero, Florida, on Thursday, December 1, 2022.
floridaweekly.com
Seagate Nears completion of custom home in Estero Area
Seagate Development Group is on track to complete a nearly 11,000-square-foot (over 4,900 square feet of living space) beachside custom home in highly attractive Miromar Lakes, Florida this month. It will contain three bedrooms plus a study, five full and two half baths, and an oversized two-car garage, as well as a California coastal concept with modern and natural finishes. This spectacular three-story residence will be a result of Seagate; its interior design firm, Theory Design; R.G. Designs; Outside Productions; and other talented partners.
businessobserverfl.com
Fort Myers resort lays off 195, total hospitality layoffs in SWFL now top 1,000
Damage from Hurricane Ian has forced the 72-year-old Pink Shell to shut down and cut employees. Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina in Fort Myers is laying off 195 employees after damage caused by Hurricane Ian forced it to close for at least a year. These layoffs bring the total...
Florida Weekly
OUR THREE FOR 3
1031 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers; 239-791-8473 or www.cristofsonmcgregor.com. Christof’s is one of THE places for brunch in Fort Myers, with a Shrimp Benedict that’s a unique take on the popular breakfast item. But it also offers extensive lunch and dinner menus, with plenty of salads, sandwiches and entrees, all reasonably priced. Then there’s the setting — it’s in a historic cottage with plenty of seating outdoors on a porch and in a garden.
How one Florida community was built to survive the worst of Hurricane Ian
A small town in the path of Hurricane Ian has received acclaim for how it showcased durability and resiliency during the monstrous storm. The fury of Hurricane Ian left southwestern Florida in tatters after its landfall as a Category 4 storm in September. Particularly hard-hit were the cities of Fort Myers, Fort Myers Beach and nearby Punta Gorda. Along with significant structural damage, power was cut off to a vast number of residents, leaving them with limited access to internet and without other comforts of home.
travelmole.com
What’s open: Recovery update from Fort Myers
Fort Myers has updated the travel trade on the recovery and rebuilding from the impact of Hurricane Ian. It says for businesses which have reopened, there may be limited availability, hours and amenities. Support hospitality workers. Travelers can contribute to the SWFL Relief Fund to directly support hospitality workers on...
gulfshorebusiness.com
8-Bit Hall of Fame in Bonita Springs loses entire inventory during Hurricane Ian
Jason Crosser has been collecting video games, arcade and pinball machines along with other retro gaming memorabilia his whole life. He recalls when he was 10 and would ride his bike around town with his friend Josh looking for Nintendo, Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis games at garage sales. After...
Florida Weekly
Boating community home at Palmetto Point
This sprawling custom home located at 4826 Conover Court in Fort Myers sits in the highly sought after boating community of Palmetto Point. The home had no damage from Hurricane Ian. Featuring 3,924 square feet with four bedrooms and three baths, this is one of the largest off-water homes in the community.
ramaporampage.org
The Tragic Destruction Left by Hurricane Ian Leaves Many Devastated
On Friday, September 23rd, Governor DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all Florida residents. Later that week, on September 28th, the notorious Hurricane Ian hit Fort Myers, Florida. This category 4 storm resulted in massive floods, sweeping away cars, boats, and trees and destroying homes, bridges, and roads. This mass hurricane left hundreds devastated, and the people affected will not easily recover from its aftermath. After making its destructive pass through Florida, the storm continued on to South Carolina as a category 1 hurricane (Washington Post).
Road & Track
What It Takes to Protect a Priceless 115-Car Collection From Hurricane Ian
Running a car museum in Florida has its complications. Hurricane season poses huge risks, and so, the Revs Institute in Naples, home to one of the greatest collections of sports racers anywhere, has a hurricane plan in place. With Hurricane Ian bearing down in late September, the museum had to put it into action. In an interview with Road & Track, Scott George, curator of collections for the Revs Institute explained the process. It's elaborate.
Florida Weekly
Historic Naples Yacht Club achieves Platinum Club of the World status
Naples Yacht Club, the first and oldest private club in Naples, has once again achieved status as a Platinum Club of the World. This ranking of worldwide clubs by The Club Leaders Forum Advisory Board is an additional honor for the Naples Yacht Club and complements its current designation as a Platinum Club of America.
Fort Myers gives estimated timeline for Marina to be cleared
The Legacy Harbour Marina is starting to look different compared to previous weeks. That's because the boat removal process has progressed.
