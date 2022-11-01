Read full article on original website
Prince George Cougars at Portland Winterhawks: Preview, updates, chat, how to listen and watch the stream
What: The Portland Winterhawks (8-1-1) take on the Prince George Cougars (6-7) in Western Hockey League action. When: Wednesday, November 2, 7pm. Where: Memorial Coliseum. Watch: You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (US$6.10 for one game). Listen: Winterhawks and Cougars audio. Follow:. The box...
World Under-17 Hockey Challenge: CHL Players To Watch
The World Under-17 Hockey Challenge kicks off Thursday in British Columbia. THN's podcast hosts discuss some major junior players to watch.
Canucks News & Rumors: Bear, Studnicka, Hughes & More
In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the organization made two trades adding Ethan Bear and Jack Studnicka. Addtionally, head coach Bruce Boudreau won his 600th game. Lastly, Quinn Hughes looks to make his return to the lineup against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Canucks Trade...
Portland Trail Blazers’ hot start fueled by improved defense, but there’s room to grow
The Portland Trail Blazers’ preseason defense proved about as effective as using a colander as an umbrella. It was extraordinarily leaky. But while many in Rip City panicked, and some prognosticators predicted doom, Blazers coach Chauncey Billups remained optimistic that the defense he was hired to repair would right itself by the regular season.
MILES WOOD AND LUKE SCHENN DROP THE GLOVES, CANUCKS' JOSHUA EJECTED FOR THIRD MAN-IN (VIDEO)
Luke Schenn threw a couple of big hits - first on Nate Bastian and then on Mike McLeod - and Miles Wood could not let it stand. The Devils are up 4-1 on the Canucks right now, so frustration could be at play here. Dakota Joshua was tossed from the...
Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups compares rookie Shaedon Sharpe to Brandon Roy and Vince Carter
Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has issued some lofty praise for rookie Shaedon Sharpe. Following Tuesday’s practice, Billups was asked to compare the 19-year-old rookie to players he faced during his 17-year NBA career that spanned from 1997 to 2014. The names that escaped Billups’ lips: Former Blazers...
Portland Trail Blazers’ comeback falls short in 111-106 loss to Memphis Grizzlies: At the buzzer
For three quarters Wednesday night, Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons appeared out of sorts against the Memphis Grizzlies. He wasn’t hitting shots. He committed some silly turnovers. Both contributed to the Blazers trailing by as much as 17 points early in the fourth quarter at the Moda Center.
CANADIENS RECEIVE BIG BOOST TO THEIR LINEUP AHEAD OF THURSDAY'S GAME IN WINNIPEG
After missing all of training camp and the regular season thus far, Montreal Canadiens defenceman Joel Edmundson will make his 2022-23 debut on Thursday night against the Winnipeg Jets. Edmundson, 29, has been out of the lineup with a lower-body injury he suffered during an informal skate before training camp...
FORMER AVS' TOP DEFENSIVE PROSPECT CHRIS BIGRAS TERMINATES KHL CONTRACT AFTER ONLY 23 GAMES
After leaving North America this summer to sign in the KHL, former Colorado Avalanche top defensive prospect Chris Bigras is a free agent, once again. The 27-year-old has agreed to mutually terminate his contract with Kazakh-based KHL club, HC Barys Astana after only appearing in 23 games for them during the 2022-23 season.
CANADIENS MAKE 621-GAME VETERAN A HEALTHY SCRATCH AHEAD OF TUESDAY'S GAME IN MINNESOTA
Despite winning their last two games, the Montreal Canadiens will make a pair of changes to their lineup when they take on the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night. Forwards Jonathan Drouin and Rem Pitlick will return to the lineup after missing Saturday's game in St. Louis due to being healthy scratches.
KHL'S DINAMO MINSK WINS GAME ON SHORTHANDED GOAL WITH 0.1 SECONDS LEFT (VIDEO)
Here's one of those things that would be difficult to believe, if it wasn't recorded on video. Dinamo Minsk of the KHL pulled off an amazing win over Kunlun Red Star on Wednesday with the game winning goal coming with just one tenth of a second left in the third period. Even better, the winning goal by Igor Martynov came with his team shorthanded.
PREDATORS PLACE 27-YEAR-OLD FORWARD ON WAIVERS
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Nashville Predators have placed forward Kiefer Sherwood on waivers for the purpose of an AHL assignment. Sherwood, 27, signed a one-year contract worth $750,000 this past summer with the Nashville Predators after spending the majority of the 2021-22 season in the American Hockey League. In five games this season, Sherwood has two points (one goal, one assist), 11 penalty minutes and is a plus-one.
