Canucks News & Rumors: Bear, Studnicka, Hughes & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the organization made two trades adding Ethan Bear and Jack Studnicka. Addtionally, head coach Bruce Boudreau won his 600th game. Lastly, Quinn Hughes looks to make his return to the lineup against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Canucks Trade...
CANADIENS RECEIVE BIG BOOST TO THEIR LINEUP AHEAD OF THURSDAY'S GAME IN WINNIPEG

After missing all of training camp and the regular season thus far, Montreal Canadiens defenceman Joel Edmundson will make his 2022-23 debut on Thursday night against the Winnipeg Jets. Edmundson, 29, has been out of the lineup with a lower-body injury he suffered during an informal skate before training camp...
KHL'S DINAMO MINSK WINS GAME ON SHORTHANDED GOAL WITH 0.1 SECONDS LEFT (VIDEO)

Here's one of those things that would be difficult to believe, if it wasn't recorded on video. Dinamo Minsk of the KHL pulled off an amazing win over Kunlun Red Star on Wednesday with the game winning goal coming with just one tenth of a second left in the third period. Even better, the winning goal by Igor Martynov came with his team shorthanded.
PREDATORS PLACE 27-YEAR-OLD FORWARD ON WAIVERS

According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Nashville Predators have placed forward Kiefer Sherwood on waivers for the purpose of an AHL assignment. Sherwood, 27, signed a one-year contract worth $750,000 this past summer with the Nashville Predators after spending the majority of the 2021-22 season in the American Hockey League. In five games this season, Sherwood has two points (one goal, one assist), 11 penalty minutes and is a plus-one.
