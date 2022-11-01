NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The New Bedford Fire Investigation Bureau is investigating after the roof of a home collapsed from a heavy fire Wednesday night. New Bedford Fire said crews responded to a reported structure on fire at 296 Hemlock St. in New Bedford at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday. Crews reported heavy fire on the second floor of a two-and-a-half story home that neighbors reported as vacant. The crew then entered through the side door and encountered heavy fire in the stairwell. An additional crew conducted a search of the first floor while another dealt with impeded access to the second floor via the front stairway to attempt a search.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO