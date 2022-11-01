Read full article on original website
Man shot in Brockton
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police and emergency medical services responded to a scene on West Park Street in Brockton after a man was shot Wednesday night. Officials said the victim was rushed to a local hospital. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. The incident is under...
Transit Police: 1-month-old reportedly OK after alleged kidnapping ends in Medford with arrest
BOSTON (WHDH) - Within an hour of alerting the public, MBTA Transit Police say a vehicle connected to an alleged kidnapping at South Station was located, and that the 1-month-old child involved was safe. In an update on social medial, authorities said the vehicle involved in the kidnapping was stopped...
Police: Man arrested in Boston kidnapping of one-month-old
MEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — MBTA Transit Police said a man sought in a kidnapping was arrested in Medford Wednesday night. Transit police said the man tried to kidnap a one-month-old boy just after 8 p.m. from the MBTA South Station in Boston. The man took off in his car...
Police: Vehicle sought in ‘possible kidnapping’ of 1-month-old child at South Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an SUV allegedly tied to a possible kidnapping of a 1-month-old. In a social media post, authorities said they were looking for a red, 2003 Chevy Suburban with a Massachusetts license plate reading 3VBN77. According to Transit Police, the vehicle may have been involved in the alleged kidnapping of a 1-month-old boy at South Station.
Crews rescue construction worker from trench in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews have rescued a worker who fell at a Mattapan construction site. SKY7HD flew over the scene earlier Wednesday. Police said a construction worker fell into a trench and was taken to the hospital with leg injuries. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material...
Driver crashes into Wakefield Cumberland Farms
WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly driver has crashed their car into the front of the Cumberland Farms at 200 Lowell St. in Wakefield, according to police. No injuries were reported in the crash that damaged the storefront, and the incident remains under investigation. The building inspector has been notified.
Worker burned by chemicals in Lawrence, forcing evacuation
LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A worker has been burned at a Lawrence business, forcing an evacuation as a precaution, according to the city’s fire department. The fire chief said the worker has chemical burns to his hands and face. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The...
Suspect arrested in possible kidnapping of 1-month-old at South Station
The man wanted for the possible kidnapping of a one-month-old at South Station Wednesday night has been placed into custody, according to MBTA Transit Police. Transit Police originally alerted that the suspect fled the scene in a 2003 red Chevy Suburban shortly before 8:30 p.m. Just over 30 minutes later, Transit Police announced that the vehicle was stopped in Medford and the male suspect was put into custody.
Community heartbroken after Brockton woman stabbed to death in front of home
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A community in Brockton is left heartbroken after a woman was stabbed to death in front of her home Wednesday afternoon. Brockton Police said they launched a homicide investigation after officers responded to a report of an unconscious person on 342 Crescent St. around 1 p.m. Wednesday. The victim, Veronica Goncalves, 48, was found dead in her driveway after suffering what officials described as “obvious head trauma.” The Plymouth County District Attorney later referred to the homicide as the result of a stabbing.
Hit-and-run crash in Acton injures 13-year-old
ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A hit-and-run in Acton injured a teen pedestrian Wednesday night, officials said. Acton Police and Fire said they received a 911 call at 6:15 p.m. about a crash involving a pedestrian on Great Road near Harris Street. When responders arrived, they found a young boy with serious injuries.
Officials investigate after roof of New Bedford home collapses from fire
NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The New Bedford Fire Investigation Bureau is investigating after the roof of a home collapsed from a heavy fire Wednesday night. New Bedford Fire said crews responded to a reported structure on fire at 296 Hemlock St. in New Bedford at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday. Crews reported heavy fire on the second floor of a two-and-a-half story home that neighbors reported as vacant. The crew then entered through the side door and encountered heavy fire in the stairwell. An additional crew conducted a search of the first floor while another dealt with impeded access to the second floor via the front stairway to attempt a search.
Boston Police Looking to ID Woman Found Dead in Dorchester Cemetery
Boston Police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman who was found dead in a Dorchester cemetery earlier this week. Police said the body was found at the Codman Burying Ground on Norfolk Street Monday around 6 p.m. The woman is described as being in her early 20s, about 5-foot-3, 150 pounds, with short brown hair. She was wearing a green jacket with white stripes down the sleeves, a gray hooded sweatshirt with the initials USMC on the front, black sweatpants and red Nike slide on sneakers.
Brookline High dismissed early due to chemical incident that sent at least 4 to hospital
BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Brookline High School students and staff were dismissed early from school Thursday due to what a district spokesperson called “a chemical incident.”. “Earlier today, Brookline High School staff were made aware of a chemical irritant found inside the 115 Greenough Street building near a first-floor...
Brockton woman stabbed to death in front of home, suspect dies in hospital
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A community in Brockton is left heartbroken after a woman was stabbed to death in front of her home Wednesday afternoon. The man accused of stabbing her died in the hospital Wednesday night after he told investigators he ingested battery acid. Brockton Police said they launched...
Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Boston
A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital Monday night after being struck by a car in the area of Mass Ave and Harrison Ave in Boston. According to the Boston Police Department, the car struck the individual shortly before 10:00 p.m. There was no information available on the nature of...
Lynn Police involved in standoff situation
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Officers with the Lynn Police Department have been responding to a reported standoff situation. 7NEWS sources said the incident started after a suspect allegedly fired shots outside of a home on Chase Street Tuesday afternoon, missing his intended target before running back into the house. No...
Boston residents searching for safety solution at Franklin Park
BOSTON, Ma.--- There’s a push by the community toward city leaders to make Boston’s Franklin Park safer. It’s in the Dorchester, Roxbury, and Jamaica Plain neighborhoods of Boston. Boston 25 News told you about several recent incidents of violence there and nearby. That includes 91-year-old civil rights...
Officials seeking info on alleged late husband of recently identified ‘Lady of the Dunes’ homicide victim
Days after identifying the state’s oldest unidentified homicide victim, law enforcement in Massachusetts are looking to learn more about a man they believe was the victim’s husband. Officials recently identified Ruth Marie Terry of Tennessee as the “Lady of the Dunes,” a homicide victim found partially dismembered in...
Community comes together in Dorchester for meeting to address violence
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Community members met Wednesday night to create a public safety plan following recent violence in Dorchester, Roxbury and Mattapan. The meeting follows another weekend of violence in the city. Three people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning on Hancock Street in Dorchester. Another person...
Man charged in Shrewsbury hit-and-run crash that left young woman dead
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A suspected hit-and-driver was charged in connection with a crash in Shrewsbury that claimed the life of a young woman who was walking home from work. Jerry Santiago, Jr., 24, was arraigned Wednesday in Westborough District Court on charges including leaving the scene of personal injury resulting in death and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.
