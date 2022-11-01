ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugus, MA

Officials investigate after roof of New Bedford home collapses from fire

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The New Bedford Fire Investigation Bureau is investigating after the roof of a home collapsed from a heavy fire Wednesday night. New Bedford Fire said crews responded to a reported structure on fire at 296 Hemlock St. in New Bedford at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday. Crews reported heavy fire on the second floor of a two-and-a-half story home that neighbors reported as vacant. The crew then entered through the side door and encountered heavy fire in the stairwell. An additional crew conducted a search of the first floor while another dealt with impeded access to the second floor via the front stairway to attempt a search.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Worker burned by chemicals in Lawrence, forcing evacuation

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A worker has been burned at a Lawrence business, forcing an evacuation as a precaution, according to the city’s fire department. The fire chief said the worker has chemical burns to his hands and face. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The...
LAWRENCE, MA
Hit-and-Run crash in Acton injures child

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A hit-and-run in Acton injured a juvenile pedestrian Wednesday night, officials said. Acton Police and Fire said they received a 911 call at 6:15 p.m. about a crash involving a pedestrian on Great Road near Harris Street. When responders arrived they found a child with serious injuries.
ACTON, MA
Malden residents rattled by unidentified loud booms

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVMALDEN - Malden residents are getting sick of hearing loud booms they say are happening every other night in their neighborhood. "You would think it was the 4th of July every other night," said Dawn Washington, a neighbor who lives nearby with her two grandkids. "Sometimes you think it is a car backfiring, something like that, but how many backfired cars happen in a week?" The noise is happening between Bell Rock Memorial Park and the Malden-Everett town line. The unidentified noises are waking children and disturbing people's pets. One neighbor told us she turned her TV off Tuesday...
MALDEN, MA
Salem boy died after car struck him Saturday

SALEM, N.H. — An 8-year-old Salem boy died after he was hit by a car Saturday night, school officials said. Salem Superintendent Maura Palmer said in an email to parents Tuesday evening that third-grader John Conway died after a car struck him in front of his house. Conway was...
SALEM, NH
Families, pets escape house fires in Lynn and Saugus

The circumstances of both fires remain under investigation. Two houses, in Lynn and Saugus, caught fire Monday, displacing nine adults and six children overall but causing no injuries. The Saugus fire took place in a house on Susan Drive and was a two-alarm blaze. Three adults and a baby evacuated,...
SAUGUS, MA
Man hospitalized after shooting in Brockton

A man was hospitalized Wednesday night after a shooting on Brockton’s West Park Street. According to the Brockton Police Department, the shooting occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. The man was rushed to the hospital but his condition is unknown at this time. No suspects are in custody at this...
BROCKTON, MA
Police rescue 1-year-old dog stuck in the mud in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of Tewksbury Fire and the local Animal Control team rescued a young dog who was stuck in the mud by a pond in Tewksbury Monday. The 1-year-old dog named Louie had been missing for two days before officials received a report of a dog stuck in the mud by Round Pond in Tewksbury on Monday.
TEWKSBURY, MA
Community heartbroken after Brockton woman stabbed to death in front of home

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A community in Brockton is left heartbroken after a woman was stabbed to death in front of her home Wednesday afternoon. Brockton Police said they launched a homicide investigation after officers responded to a report of an unconscious person on 342 Crescent St. around 1 p.m. Wednesday. The victim, Veronica Goncalves, 48, was found dead in her driveway after suffering what officials described as “obvious head trauma.” The Plymouth County District Attorney later referred to the homicide as the result of a stabbing.
BROCKTON, MA
Crews rescue construction worker from trench in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews have rescued a worker who fell at a Mattapan construction site. SKY7HD flew over the scene earlier Wednesday. Police said a construction worker fell into a trench and was taken to the hospital with leg injuries. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material...
BOSTON, MA
Woman dies after ‘serious medical episode’ causes crash in Franklin

FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 58-year-old woman has died after suffering a “serious medical episode” while driving, according to Franklin Police. At about 3:23 p.m. Tuesday, Franklin Police and Fire responded to a three-car accident at the intersection of West Central Street and Union Street. An investigation determined that a Toyota Highlander was stopped at a red light and a Chevy Equinox was stopped behind it when a Kia SUV rear-ended the Chevy, which then hit the Highlander.
FRANKLIN, MA
Standoff situation in Lynn comes to an end

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A standoff in the City of Lynn ended Tuesday evening after police were unable to find a suspect in the building they were monitoring. 7NEWS sources said it all started after a suspect allegedly fired shots outside of a home on Chase Street, missing his intended target before running back into the house.
LYNN, MA
Severely burned dog found in Norwood, Massachusetts recovering

NORWOOD, Mass. — A young dog found suffering from severe burns to 20 percent of its body two months ago is continuing its recovery, the Animal Rescue League of Boston said Tuesday. The mixed-breed dog, now named Annie was found along Route 1 in the area of Ellis Avenue...
NORWOOD, MA
Stoneham police investigating after residents find paper swastikas on front yard

Stoneham police are investigating after a resident found several pieces of paper cut into the shape of swastikas on their front yard Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the home on Whittemore Lane shortly before 9:00 a.m. for a reported of vandalism. When they arrived, the officers found several paper swastikas with hateful language littering the victim’s property, according to the Stoneham Police Department.
STONEHAM, MA

