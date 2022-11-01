Read full article on original website
Officials investigate after roof of New Bedford home collapses from fire
NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The New Bedford Fire Investigation Bureau is investigating after the roof of a home collapsed from a heavy fire Wednesday night. New Bedford Fire said crews responded to a reported structure on fire at 296 Hemlock St. in New Bedford at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday. Crews reported heavy fire on the second floor of a two-and-a-half story home that neighbors reported as vacant. The crew then entered through the side door and encountered heavy fire in the stairwell. An additional crew conducted a search of the first floor while another dealt with impeded access to the second floor via the front stairway to attempt a search.
Worker burned by chemicals in Lawrence, forcing evacuation
LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A worker has been burned at a Lawrence business, forcing an evacuation as a precaution, according to the city’s fire department. The fire chief said the worker has chemical burns to his hands and face. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The...
Hit-and-Run crash in Acton injures child
ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A hit-and-run in Acton injured a juvenile pedestrian Wednesday night, officials said. Acton Police and Fire said they received a 911 call at 6:15 p.m. about a crash involving a pedestrian on Great Road near Harris Street. When responders arrived they found a child with serious injuries.
Malden residents rattled by unidentified loud booms
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVMALDEN - Malden residents are getting sick of hearing loud booms they say are happening every other night in their neighborhood. "You would think it was the 4th of July every other night," said Dawn Washington, a neighbor who lives nearby with her two grandkids. "Sometimes you think it is a car backfiring, something like that, but how many backfired cars happen in a week?" The noise is happening between Bell Rock Memorial Park and the Malden-Everett town line. The unidentified noises are waking children and disturbing people's pets. One neighbor told us she turned her TV off Tuesday...
Salem boy died after car struck him Saturday
SALEM, N.H. — An 8-year-old Salem boy died after he was hit by a car Saturday night, school officials said. Salem Superintendent Maura Palmer said in an email to parents Tuesday evening that third-grader John Conway died after a car struck him in front of his house. Conway was...
Families, pets escape house fires in Lynn and Saugus
The circumstances of both fires remain under investigation. Two houses, in Lynn and Saugus, caught fire Monday, displacing nine adults and six children overall but causing no injuries. The Saugus fire took place in a house on Susan Drive and was a two-alarm blaze. Three adults and a baby evacuated,...
Man hospitalized after shooting in Brockton
A man was hospitalized Wednesday night after a shooting on Brockton’s West Park Street. According to the Brockton Police Department, the shooting occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. The man was rushed to the hospital but his condition is unknown at this time. No suspects are in custody at this...
Police rescue 1-year-old dog stuck in the mud in Tewksbury
TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of Tewksbury Fire and the local Animal Control team rescued a young dog who was stuck in the mud by a pond in Tewksbury Monday. The 1-year-old dog named Louie had been missing for two days before officials received a report of a dog stuck in the mud by Round Pond in Tewksbury on Monday.
Community heartbroken after Brockton woman stabbed to death in front of home
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A community in Brockton is left heartbroken after a woman was stabbed to death in front of her home Wednesday afternoon. Brockton Police said they launched a homicide investigation after officers responded to a report of an unconscious person on 342 Crescent St. around 1 p.m. Wednesday. The victim, Veronica Goncalves, 48, was found dead in her driveway after suffering what officials described as “obvious head trauma.” The Plymouth County District Attorney later referred to the homicide as the result of a stabbing.
Crews rescue construction worker from trench in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews have rescued a worker who fell at a Mattapan construction site. SKY7HD flew over the scene earlier Wednesday. Police said a construction worker fell into a trench and was taken to the hospital with leg injuries. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material...
Woman dies after ‘serious medical episode’ causes crash in Franklin
FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 58-year-old woman has died after suffering a “serious medical episode” while driving, according to Franklin Police. At about 3:23 p.m. Tuesday, Franklin Police and Fire responded to a three-car accident at the intersection of West Central Street and Union Street. An investigation determined that a Toyota Highlander was stopped at a red light and a Chevy Equinox was stopped behind it when a Kia SUV rear-ended the Chevy, which then hit the Highlander.
Standoff situation in Lynn comes to an end
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A standoff in the City of Lynn ended Tuesday evening after police were unable to find a suspect in the building they were monitoring. 7NEWS sources said it all started after a suspect allegedly fired shots outside of a home on Chase Street, missing his intended target before running back into the house.
Brookline High dismissed early due to chemical incident that sent at least 4 to hospital
BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Brookline High School students and staff were dismissed early from school Thursday due to what a district spokesperson called “a chemical incident.”. “Earlier today, Brookline High School staff were made aware of a chemical irritant found inside the 115 Greenough Street building near a first-floor...
Arrest made in Brockton homicide after victim found dead in Crescent Street driveway
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The suspect in Wednesday’s homicide in Brockton has been identified as 56-year-old Joao Correia, according to Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz. Cruz said Correia is in custody and in critical condition at a hospital. The DA referred to the homicide as the result of a stabbing.
Severely burned dog found in Norwood, Massachusetts recovering
NORWOOD, Mass. — A young dog found suffering from severe burns to 20 percent of its body two months ago is continuing its recovery, the Animal Rescue League of Boston said Tuesday. The mixed-breed dog, now named Annie was found along Route 1 in the area of Ellis Avenue...
Woman hit, killed by train in Providence
A 19-year-old woman was hit and killed by a commuter train in Providence Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.
Shots fired in East Boston as trick-or-treaters walked the streets
Boston police responded to a report of shots fired in an East Boston neighborhood on Halloween night. Several evidence markers for shell casings surrounded a couple parked cars on Sumner Street. Meanwhile families were still walking by with their children trick -or-treating for Halloween. A second area nearby was also...
Stoneham police investigating after residents find paper swastikas on front yard
Stoneham police are investigating after a resident found several pieces of paper cut into the shape of swastikas on their front yard Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the home on Whittemore Lane shortly before 9:00 a.m. for a reported of vandalism. When they arrived, the officers found several paper swastikas with hateful language littering the victim’s property, according to the Stoneham Police Department.
