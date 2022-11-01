ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD

A thriving Eastbrook Homes community on the water

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When deciding where to place our roots to build or buy a home that fits all our needs, there’s a lot to consider. One place on many people’s list is a place on the water and Eastbrook Homes has just that! They have a thriving community called Hathaway Lakes that’s adding more homes and condos.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
thecollegiatelive.com

New Earth-conscious refillery opens in Grand Rapids

Earthly Refillery is a new eco-friendly business opening today in Grand Rapids and aiming to cut down on the use of plastic and environmental waste. Students looking to be more environmentally conscious while supporting a small local business can come shop at Earthly Refillery at 1409 Robinson Road for everyday items.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Holiday music has arrived on Grand Rapids radio

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Now that October is in the rearview mirror, the sounds of sleigh bells and Mariah Carrey can now be heard everywhere you go. Some consider Nov. 1 to be the official start to the holiday season and that includes one Grand Rapids radio station who has officially started playing Christmas music.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo home is a must-see for spooky Halloween decorations

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — People are dying to take a look at one Kalamazoo Township's spooky graveyard display created by Ken and Tammy Williams. The home on the corner of Mt. Olivet Road and Michael Avenue is a must-see for the feel-good spooky vibes. Trick or Treaters: Police say you...
KALAMAZOO, MI
travelawaits.com

My 5 Favorite Restaurants To Enjoy Authentic Dutch Cuisine In Holland, Michigan

I have been a Holland, Michigan, resident for over 17 years. I didn’t know much about Dutch history until I moved to this darling town with its Dutch roots. In the years I’ve lived here, I’ve learned that the Dutch know how to eat! I have made it a point to travel around town to find the top restaurants that serve Dutch food specialties, and here are the top five. So, next time you’re in town either for the Tulip Time Festival or for a summer visit to the beach at beautiful Lake Michigan, add these restaurants to your list of must-eats!
HOLLAND, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy