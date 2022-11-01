Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Has Trunk or Treat Ruined Traditional Trick or Treating in Grand Rapids?
I'll admit, I'm one of those people that goes absolutely wild when it comes time to get ready for halloween. I'm picking out multiple costumes, throwing up inflatables in my yard, and trying to see if I can repurpose the cobwebs in my basement to use as decorations. (Okay, maybe that last one is a little bit of a stretch.)
'DREAM COME TRUE' | Transplant House of West Michigan finds home in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The ink is now dry on a fresh set of documents that gives Tracy Gary and Holly Werlein-Gary possession of a commercial-residential home on the corner of Leonard Street and Burke Avenue NE, just a few lots down from Fuller. For the couple, who we...
WOOD
A thriving Eastbrook Homes community on the water
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When deciding where to place our roots to build or buy a home that fits all our needs, there’s a lot to consider. One place on many people’s list is a place on the water and Eastbrook Homes has just that! They have a thriving community called Hathaway Lakes that’s adding more homes and condos.
thecollegiatelive.com
New Earth-conscious refillery opens in Grand Rapids
Earthly Refillery is a new eco-friendly business opening today in Grand Rapids and aiming to cut down on the use of plastic and environmental waste. Students looking to be more environmentally conscious while supporting a small local business can come shop at Earthly Refillery at 1409 Robinson Road for everyday items.
The most haunted place in West Michigan may be this Grand Haven restaurant
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — This week in 13 Eats, we're getting spooky! We’re headed to the famed Kirby House in Grand Haven to trick-or-treat ourselves to a Halloween feast and some fascinating ghost lore. We’re told their employees have experienced unexplainable encounters in the restaurant for decades. But...
Child left outside of Jenison daycare alone, 'guardian angel' brings him inside
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An Ottawa County mother is sharing her story in hopes of helping other parents after her toddler was left behind by teachers while he was at daycare. She said the situation could have been much worse if it weren't for another mother who stepped in.
Which Restaurants are Offering Thanksgiving Meals To Go in 2022?
If cooking isn’t your forte, or maybe you just want to spend more time with people than your oven this holiday, consider Thanksgiving Meals to Go. These area restaurants are helping take the time out of meal prep so you can enjoy what matters the most this Thanksgiving – your favorite friends and family.
Community saves forgotten event by providing food trucks
WALKER, Mich. — Early Sunday morning, the owners of El Jalapeno, Patty Matters and other food trucks began preparing for the Taste of Halloween Fest event. Dayana Jimenez, manager of El Jalapeno, said they were up at 3 or 4 a.m., cooking food to feed thousands. However, when the...
'Evening at Tiffany's' event raising money for Mosaic Counseling
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Mosaic Counseling is getting ready to host one of its biggest fundraisers of the year, and you're invited to an "Evening at Tiffany's". The annual fundraiser returns this year at the Tri-Cities Historical Museum in Grand Haven. Mosaic Counseling is based out of Ottawa County...
Holiday music has arrived on Grand Rapids radio
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Now that October is in the rearview mirror, the sounds of sleigh bells and Mariah Carrey can now be heard everywhere you go. Some consider Nov. 1 to be the official start to the holiday season and that includes one Grand Rapids radio station who has officially started playing Christmas music.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo home is a must-see for spooky Halloween decorations
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — People are dying to take a look at one Kalamazoo Township's spooky graveyard display created by Ken and Tammy Williams. The home on the corner of Mt. Olivet Road and Michael Avenue is a must-see for the feel-good spooky vibes. Trick or Treaters: Police say you...
Car drives through red light, causes roll-over crash in Ottawa Co.
GEORGETOWN, Michigan — A woman is injured after a crash in Georgetown Township Wednesday evening, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. The crash happened at the intersection of Chicago Drive and Main Street around 6:12 p.m. Police say a 68-year-old woman from Grand Rapids was driving east on Chicago...
A Grand Rapids Flashback to 1946! What Was it Like Back Then?
Here is a little bit of fun for you. A Grand Rapids Flashback to 1946. The War was over, the town was growing, things were at a more relaxed pace, and we didn't have expressways. How did we ever get around? Very well, thank you. Grand Rapids was on the move.
Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project teaches water safety at Muskegon conference
MUSKEGON, Mich. — People who live in our lakeshore cities have a lot more knowledge on water safety after a Tuesday night presentation in Muskegon. The Great Lakes Beach Association conference began Monday, and on Tuesday, attendees got to hear from the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, which encouraged taking the lessons learned back to each person's hometown.
Tulip Time announces 2023 entertainment lineup
Organizers of the Tulip Time Festival in Holland have announced next year's entertainment lineup.
Start holiday shopping with locally made pottery show in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Looking for a unique holiday gift for that person on your list who’s impossible to buy for? You may find a winning handmade gift at the West Michigan Potters Guild show this week. The show features over 40 potters’ homemade, one-of-a-kind ceramics, ranging from...
travelawaits.com
My 5 Favorite Restaurants To Enjoy Authentic Dutch Cuisine In Holland, Michigan
I have been a Holland, Michigan, resident for over 17 years. I didn’t know much about Dutch history until I moved to this darling town with its Dutch roots. In the years I’ve lived here, I’ve learned that the Dutch know how to eat! I have made it a point to travel around town to find the top restaurants that serve Dutch food specialties, and here are the top five. So, next time you’re in town either for the Tulip Time Festival or for a summer visit to the beach at beautiful Lake Michigan, add these restaurants to your list of must-eats!
Has It Become Too Dangerous To Walk Your Dog In Grand Rapids?
Call me dramatic if you want, but while walking my dogs Benny and Paddy the other day in my neighborhood (Midtown / Eastown) I had several close calls with things that were left on the ground and could have ended badly if they had gotten a hold of them. Has...
Grand Rapids pastor, community leader Bishop McMurray passes away
Only a month prior to his death, Bishop Dennis J. McMurry was honored for his leadership in his church and beyond, when Grand Rapids Community College named him the 2022 GIANT Among Giants.
PD: Man shot in northwest Grand Rapids
Police are investigating after a man was shot in Grand Rapids Wednesday morning.
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 0