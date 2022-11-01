Kentucky is about to enter a dark state in its history if Amendment 2 is passed. The state of Kentucky will make an important decision this November. An amendment to the state’s constitution has been proposed, which would completely eliminate the option for a constitutionally protected abortion in the state ever again. This is a gross overstep of the government’s power and a dangerous line to cross for the many people capable of pregnancy in the state.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO