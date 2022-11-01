Read full article on original website
Michael Wilson
2d ago
With all the worry about voting the ballot organization should be giving us their A game and not apologizing for mistakes they allowed to happen. 1 out of 15,000? That is not believable.
Louisville activists release list of judicial candidates who support cash bail reform
Activists say holding people in jail while they await trial can cost them their jobs, housing and families.
wpsdlocal6.com
No-excuse, in-person early voting in Kentucky begins Nov. 3
WEST KENTUCKY — The midterm election is next Tuesday. No-excuse, in-person early voting in Kentucky begins Thursday, Nov. 3 and ends Monday, Nov. 5. Anyone who is registered to vote in Kentucky is able to vote during those three days. County clerks and state leaders say it's important that you go out and vote, no matter your situation.
wymt.com
Amendment 1 on Ky. ballots boils down to fight over control
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky voters will head to the polls in less than a week and be faced with two proposed constitutional amendment questions (read below). One of those amendments has been more publicized than the other. Amendment 1 deals with legislators’ ability to call themselves into a special session.
Kentucky's 2022 midterm election: Who's running and what's on the ballot
Kentucky's midterm election includes a Senate race between Rand Paul and Charles Booker, a U.S. House race including Thomas Massie and several county races.
Kentucky voters will decide fate of 2 proposed constitutional amendments
Sharp differences over the two controversial constitutional amendments that Kentucky voters will decide Nov. 8 at the polls played out recently on statewide television. Advocates of Constitutional Amendment 1, which would give the Kentucky legislature more power over how often it meets, argued it will provide more checks and balances in state government while opponents called it a money and power grab for state lawmakers.
wpln.org
Amendment 4 asks Tennessee voters to strike the ban on ministers serving in the legislature, but not the ban on atheists
A violation of the Tennessee Constitution is pretty easy to spot at Nashville’s Lee Chapel AME any given Sunday. “God has opened some doors for folks in here. God has made a way out of no way for some folks in here,” Pastor Harold Love Jr. tells congregants during a recent service. “God has healed some folks in here.”
Louisville organization calls for bail reform, protests LMDC
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville organization held a protest Wednesday calling for bail reform in the judicial system, as well as protesting the recent deaths within Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC). Since November 2021, 12 people have died in the jail. Kentucky State Rep. Attica Scott (D) Dist....
Beshear, Paul among officials at veterans center site
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Ground has been broken for a skilled nursing care facility for veterans in Kentucky. The $50 million Bowling Green Veterans Center will create 120 jobs and provide 60 beds. It's being built on 25 acres donated by the Inter-Modal Transportation Authority at the Kentucky Transpark in Warren County.
Races across the ticket expected to drive Kentucky voter turnout this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is now just one week away from the midterm elections, and already thousands of people have cast their votes. According to Secretary of State Michael Adams, 46,000 people have already voted either by mail in, drop off or in person absentee voting. Following a record...
spectrumnews1.com
What to know before Kentucky's in-person, no excuse early voting starts Thursday
KENTUCKY — Election Day is less than one week away, but voters in Kentucky don't have to wait until then to cast their ballot. Kentucky's in-person, no excuse early voting period runs from Thursday, Nov. 3 through Saturday, Nov. 5. Here's what to know if you're hoping to avoid Election Day lines and vote early this year.
How Kentucky and Indiana residents can vote before Election Day
Early in-person voting in Kentucky begins Thursday, Nov. 3, while early voting in Indiana continues through Monday, Nov, 7.
wymt.com
Kentucky voters asked whether there’s a right to an abortion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The future of abortion access in Kentucky could hinge on a constitutional question on the ballot next week. Kentucky voters will decide whether to amend the state constitution to declare it doesn’t protect the right to an abortion. Fervor is running high on both sides....
Secretary of State calls election secure, accessible ahead of midterms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tuesday will mark one week from the 2022 midterm elections. Ahead of the election, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said voter registration numbers are encouraging. "For the first two years of my term voter registration really flatlined because of COVID," Adams said. "Fortunately with that...
belivewire.com
Amendment 2 Should Not Pass
Kentucky is about to enter a dark state in its history if Amendment 2 is passed. The state of Kentucky will make an important decision this November. An amendment to the state’s constitution has been proposed, which would completely eliminate the option for a constitutionally protected abortion in the state ever again. This is a gross overstep of the government’s power and a dangerous line to cross for the many people capable of pregnancy in the state.
Meet the Candidates: What you might not know about Charles Booker
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Charles Booker is a former state representative for Kentucky's 43rd District and the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate. He's a lifelong resident of West Lousiville, having spent most of his childhood in the Shawnee neighborhood. "All my family's from the West End," Booker said. He's a...
WLWT 5
Kentucky lawmaker pushing for hands-free driving bill
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky lawmaker is pushing to make the roads safer for everyone in the state. Taylorsville Rep. James Tipton appeared on Tuesday before an interim joint committee. He proposed a bill to limit how you use a cell phone or other devices by requiring they be...
Warning issued after campaign accused of plotting chaos at polls
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s attorney general issued a response Tuesday after one campaign was accused of calling on supporters to create late chaos at Maryland polls on Nov. 8. The accusation of attempting to create voting chaos came after a campaign manager for Michael Peroutka, the Republican running...
WBKO
Gov. Beshear, Kentucky officials help break ground on new Veterans Center
BOWLING GREEN, KY. (WBKO) - Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear, joined members of Kentucky’s federal delegation, along with local leaders and statewide officials to break ground on a new veterans center in Bowling Green. It has been in the making for 11 years now, but it has officially begun construction.
wdrb.com
Expanded early voting for Kentuckians starts Thursday, no excuse needed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Kentuckians have four days of in-person voting to chose from without needing an excuse. This spring, Kentucky lawmakers decided to add on three early in-person days Thursday, Friday and Saturday leading into Election Day. The move came after expanded voting was made available to help battle the spread of COVID-19.
Wave 3
Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city equity
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayoral candidates Bill Dieruf and Craig Greenberg sat down with WAVE News and were asked three questions ahead of elections. The three questions are an attempt to push past the attack ads and campaign rhetoric with three of the top issues facing the city. Monday’s...
