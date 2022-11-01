ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Wilson
2d ago

With all the worry about voting the ballot organization should be giving us their A game and not apologizing for mistakes they allowed to happen. 1 out of 15,000? That is not believable.

wpsdlocal6.com

No-excuse, in-person early voting in Kentucky begins Nov. 3

WEST KENTUCKY — The midterm election is next Tuesday. No-excuse, in-person early voting in Kentucky begins Thursday, Nov. 3 and ends Monday, Nov. 5. Anyone who is registered to vote in Kentucky is able to vote during those three days. County clerks and state leaders say it's important that you go out and vote, no matter your situation.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Amendment 1 on Ky. ballots boils down to fight over control

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky voters will head to the polls in less than a week and be faced with two proposed constitutional amendment questions (read below). One of those amendments has been more publicized than the other. Amendment 1 deals with legislators’ ability to call themselves into a special session.
KENTUCKY STATE
Hoptown Chronicle

Kentucky voters will decide fate of 2 proposed constitutional amendments

Sharp differences over the two controversial constitutional amendments that Kentucky voters will decide Nov. 8 at the polls played out recently on statewide television. Advocates of Constitutional Amendment 1, which would give the Kentucky legislature more power over how often it meets, argued it will provide more checks and balances in state government while opponents called it a money and power grab for state lawmakers.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Louisville organization calls for bail reform, protests LMDC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville organization held a protest Wednesday calling for bail reform in the judicial system, as well as protesting the recent deaths within Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC). Since November 2021, 12 people have died in the jail. Kentucky State Rep. Attica Scott (D) Dist....
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Beshear, Paul among officials at veterans center site

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Ground has been broken for a skilled nursing care facility for veterans in Kentucky. The $50 million Bowling Green Veterans Center will create 120 jobs and provide 60 beds. It's being built on 25 acres donated by the Inter-Modal Transportation Authority at the Kentucky Transpark in Warren County.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky voters asked whether there’s a right to an abortion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The future of abortion access in Kentucky could hinge on a constitutional question on the ballot next week. Kentucky voters will decide whether to amend the state constitution to declare it doesn’t protect the right to an abortion. Fervor is running high on both sides....
KENTUCKY STATE
belivewire.com

Amendment 2 Should Not Pass

Kentucky is about to enter a dark state in its history if Amendment 2 is passed. The state of Kentucky will make an important decision this November. An amendment to the state’s constitution has been proposed, which would completely eliminate the option for a constitutionally protected abortion in the state ever again. This is a gross overstep of the government’s power and a dangerous line to cross for the many people capable of pregnancy in the state.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Kentucky lawmaker pushing for hands-free driving bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky lawmaker is pushing to make the roads safer for everyone in the state. Taylorsville Rep. James Tipton appeared on Tuesday before an interim joint committee. He proposed a bill to limit how you use a cell phone or other devices by requiring they be...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Expanded early voting for Kentuckians starts Thursday, no excuse needed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Kentuckians have four days of in-person voting to chose from without needing an excuse. This spring, Kentucky lawmakers decided to add on three early in-person days Thursday, Friday and Saturday leading into Election Day. The move came after expanded voting was made available to help battle the spread of COVID-19.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city equity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayoral candidates Bill Dieruf and Craig Greenberg sat down with WAVE News and were asked three questions ahead of elections. The three questions are an attempt to push past the attack ads and campaign rhetoric with three of the top issues facing the city. Monday’s...
LOUISVILLE, KY
