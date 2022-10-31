Read full article on original website
WSAW
Many speak out against proposed WPS electricity rate hike
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Public Service got an earful after announcing a proposed 14-percent electricity rate hike for the upcoming year, with customers and two politicians calling for the proposal to be rejected. The biggest question coming from all of them to WPS was, “Why now?”. It...
WSAW
Fact Check: Evers and Michels on crime, prole, and pardons
(WSAW) - As Election Day draws near, crime has been a frequent topic in attack ads and campaign speeches, but some of the comments need more context. Many viewers have asked to have a breakdown of what has been said in the race for Wisconsin governor. Marathon County homicides. During...
WSAW
Gubernatorial candidates make campaign stops in Northeast Wisconsin
FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - Both gubernatorial candidates were in Northeast Wisconsin on Wednesday, as Marquette University Law School polls on the election were being released. Tony Evers rallied supporters in Kewaunee, while Tim Michels made an appearance in Oshkosh. Two candidates, two cities, two rallies -- both in locally-owned...
WSAW
Drive with caution during deer rut season
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Drivers beware, deer rut season is upon us. Animal experts call this time of year the most active time for the mammal. That means drivers are urged to be more aware while behind the wheel. Records from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation show there are between...
WSAW
Election integrity: Checking on past violations and answering ineligible voter questions
(WSAW) - Voters want to know they can count on there being integrity in their elections. Here is a look at some common questions about how election workers and municipal clerks work to prevent ineligible voters from casting ballots, and a check on some past violations in Marathon County and Shawano County.
WSAW
MARQUETTE POLL: Wisconsin’s major races very tight heading into election day
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s major races are dead heats heading into the Nov. 8 general election. A Marquette Law School poll released Wednesday shows neck-and-neck races for Wisconsin governor and U.S. Senate. In the Senate race, 50 percent of likely voters support Republican incumbent Ron Johnson to 48...
WSAW
Wausau police are working overtime to cover patrol
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The state is experiencing the lowest level of law enforcement staffing this year compared to the last decade according to the Department of Justice. Wausau is no exception. Our staffing levels, even though on paper they look like they are good, we’re struggling,” said Chief Ben Bliven, Wausau Police Department.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Mild weather on Thursday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Falling temperatures heading into the weekend, and continuing to cool into the following work week. Much needed rainfall is on the way for Friday and the start of the weekend as a slow-moving cold front pushes through the Badger State. Showers and storms to move in as early as Thursday night, falling throughout Friday and Saturday.
WSAW
Madison leaders, community members bring awareness to homeless crisis
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - November is Homelessness Awareness Month here in Wisconsin, and Madison community members and leaders gathered at the Wisconsin State Capitol Wednesday to call for change. The event was hosted by the Dane County Homeless Service Consortium, who said the purpose of the event was to build...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Big changes going into the weekend
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The unseasonably warm weather will be coming to an end in the next 12 hours across North Central Wisconsin. First up is a cold front which will arrive early Friday morning from the west. In advance of this front Thursday night into Friday morning, scattered showers are expected, with perhaps an isolated rumble of thunder. Rather mild overnight Thursday night with the highs for the day on Friday likely occurring just after midnight into the low to mid 60s. Temperatures by daybreak on Friday will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.
WSAW
DHS launches free telehealth service for COVID-19 treatment
(WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has announced a free telehealth service to streamline access to COVID-19 treatment. Anyone 18 and older who tests positive for COVID-19 can have a telehealth consultation with a health care clinician within 5-30 minutes. If eligible, a clinician will prescribe an oral antiviral pill that reduces the risk for severe symptoms, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. The prescription can be filled at over 600 pharmacies in the state. Insurance is not required. Those without pharmacy access can have their medicine shipped overnight.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Steady & soaking rain through Saturday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Big changes on the way for the weekend. Steady rain, falling temperatures, and strong winds heading into the weekend. A slow moving cold front arrives Friday morning from the west, triggering scattered showers. Temperatures will fall throughout the day, starting off in the 60s, but dropping to the 40s by the afternoon. Showers turning widespread heading into Friday afternoon. Locally heavy rain expected.
WSAW
Golfers enjoy extra warm weather
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Rib Mountain Golf Course got some extra days of business with the warm weather going into November, bringing out golfers in droves to squeeze in some last-minute play time. “Some of them go their clubs back out of the basement,” said course owner Tom Oliva....
