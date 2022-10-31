WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The unseasonably warm weather will be coming to an end in the next 12 hours across North Central Wisconsin. First up is a cold front which will arrive early Friday morning from the west. In advance of this front Thursday night into Friday morning, scattered showers are expected, with perhaps an isolated rumble of thunder. Rather mild overnight Thursday night with the highs for the day on Friday likely occurring just after midnight into the low to mid 60s. Temperatures by daybreak on Friday will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

