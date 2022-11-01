For this Thursday’s edition of What’s Happening SoKY we learn about a local art event happening here in Bowling Green. World’s Greatest Studio Art Tour has eleven different locations this year throughout Southern Kentucky. The event allows you to get a firsthand look at inside the studio of local artists. There, you’ll see their workspace, artistic process and even get to meet with the artists themselves. This event is held at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, November 5th and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, November 6th.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 6 HOURS AGO