Bowling Green, KY

THROWBACK THURSDAY – Southern Kentucky’s “First Farmers”

As we head into November and start thinking of Thanksgiving traditions,. celebrations of the harvest and fellowship come to mind. In this week’s Throwback. Thursday, we visit the newest exhibit at the Kentucky Museum on Western. Kentucky University’s main campus. The “First Farmers” exhibit tells stories of the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKU professor and author David Bell releases new book

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A professor for 15 years, David Bell got his first book published in 2008 and has released a book every year since then. Tonight we stopped by his book launch at The Capitol to ask him some questions about the ups and downs of the writing process.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
SOKY SPEAKS – Holiday Limbo

After Halloween and before Thanksgiving, we’re in a bit of a holiday limbo! This week for SoKY Speaks, we reached out to WKU students to see exactly when the holidays begin for them and what they do to celebrate.
WHAT’S HAPPENING SOKY – World’s Greatest Studio Art Tour

For this Thursday’s edition of What’s Happening SoKY we learn about a local art event happening here in Bowling Green. World’s Greatest Studio Art Tour has eleven different locations this year throughout Southern Kentucky. The event allows you to get a firsthand look at inside the studio of local artists. There, you’ll see their workspace, artistic process and even get to meet with the artists themselves. This event is held at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, November 5th and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, November 6th.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Barren County Judge-Executive Race: Jamie Bewley Byrd

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re just a week away from this year’s general election. WBKO News is taking a closer look at some of the top races this year by sitting down with several candidates to get their take on some of the community’s most important issues.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
Cybersecurity talent in high demand nationally; SKYCTC CIT Lab top notch

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The cybersecurity workforce has reached an all-time high, but there’s still a global talent shortage, with more than 700,000 unfilled cybersecurity jobs in the US alone, according to Fortune.com. One university is training the next generation of workers for that exact calling. Southcentral Kentucky...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Bowling Green to receive over $3.3M in federal funding

FRANKFORT, Ky. – FEMA has approved more than $3.3 million in federal funding to reimburse the City of Bowling Green for debris removal as a result of the December tornadoes. FEMA approved $2,074,369 for debris cleanup between Dec. 27 and Jan. 25, which included vegetative debris, parts of buildings, lumber, roofing material, concrete, and other construction and demolition materials.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
New nasal spray at Med Center Health treats depression

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A new depression treatment is being offered at Med Center Health for those who have not responded to other medications. Spravato is a nasal spray that is used in conjunction with an oral antidepressant. Spravato works to block activity of glutamate and helps stabilize the level of the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Vision come true: Crofton Baptist names building after former pastor

CROFTON, Ky. (KT) — Rick Hatley, who pastored Crofton Baptist Church until his death in February, had a dream of seeing a new Family Life Center completed and without any debt to the church. That dream has been fulfilled, and this past Sunday the building was named in his honor.
CROFTON, KY
One arrested in Cumberland Trace shooting in Bowling Green

Barren County teacher named finalist in Special Education of the Year award. The Special Education Teacher of the Year recognition is sponsored by the Kentucky Department of Education Office of Special Education and Early Learning and the Kentucky Council for Exceptional Children. Gypsymoon Marketplace at Highland Stales is this weekend.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
There’s a magical reindeer farm nestled away in Kentucky

There’s a reindeer farm nestled away in Kentucky, where families can come face-to-face with the magic of Christmas. Reindeer live at The Reindeer Farm in Bowling Green. Visitors can meet Rudolph and friends this season. Inside the reindeer barn, visitors can learn about the creatures that make Santa’s sleigh...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Polar Express Storytime tickets available starting this month

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Historic Railpark and Train Museum is bringing back Polar Express Storytime for its 20th year!. Ticket registration for the event opened for members of the Historic Railpark and Train Museum on Tuesday. From now to Nov. 5, members can get tickets. On Nov. 8...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Tops Take Down Falcons in Opening Exhibition

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – WKU Hilltopper Basketball took down the Montevallo Falcons in an exhibition game inside E.A. Diddle Arena on Wednesday night, winning the game 93-65. The Hilltoppers had four players in double-figures while all 15 saw action on the court. “With us, you know, a lot of...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Bowling Green woman wins $2 million in Powerball drawing

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A Bowling Green woman won big when she purchased a Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket. The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, came forward last week after she won with a ticket worth $2 million. Her husband purchased tickets for the Oct. 17 Powerball drawing at...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

