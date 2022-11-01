Read full article on original website
wnky.com
THROWBACK THURSDAY – Southern Kentucky’s “First Farmers”
As we head into November and start thinking of Thanksgiving traditions,. celebrations of the harvest and fellowship come to mind. In this week’s Throwback. Thursday, we visit the newest exhibit at the Kentucky Museum on Western. Kentucky University’s main campus. The “First Farmers” exhibit tells stories of the...
wnky.com
WKU professor and author David Bell releases new book
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A professor for 15 years, David Bell got his first book published in 2008 and has released a book every year since then. Tonight we stopped by his book launch at The Capitol to ask him some questions about the ups and downs of the writing process.
WBKO
Gov. Beshear, Kentucky officials help break ground on new Veterans Center
BOWLING GREEN, KY. (WBKO) - Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear, joined members of Kentucky’s federal delegation, along with local leaders and statewide officials to break ground on a new veterans center in Bowling Green. It has been in the making for 11 years now, but it has officially begun construction.
wnky.com
SOKY SPEAKS – Holiday Limbo
After Halloween and before Thanksgiving, we’re in a bit of a holiday limbo! This week for SoKY Speaks, we reached out to WKU students to see exactly when the holidays begin for them and what they do to celebrate.
wnky.com
Barren County Schools teacher a finalist for Special Education Teacher of the Year
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Logan Brooks is among the top three teachers in the state to be chosen for Special Education Teacher of the Year. Brooks is the teacher for hearing-impaired children throughout the district of Barren County Schools. The district says she provides assistance to students and content...
wnky.com
WHAT’S HAPPENING SOKY – World’s Greatest Studio Art Tour
For this Thursday’s edition of What’s Happening SoKY we learn about a local art event happening here in Bowling Green. World’s Greatest Studio Art Tour has eleven different locations this year throughout Southern Kentucky. The event allows you to get a firsthand look at inside the studio of local artists. There, you’ll see their workspace, artistic process and even get to meet with the artists themselves. This event is held at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, November 5th and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, November 6th.
WBKO
Kentucky Skin Cancer Center experiencing very own ‘baby boom’
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -At the Kentucky Skin Cancer Center here in Bowling Green, eight of their employees are currently pregnant and another three just gave birth or are on maternity leave. They’re calling it a baby boom. Some of the women are pregnant with their first, some with their...
WBKO
Barren County Judge-Executive Race: Jamie Bewley Byrd
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re just a week away from this year’s general election. WBKO News is taking a closer look at some of the top races this year by sitting down with several candidates to get their take on some of the community’s most important issues.
wnky.com
Cybersecurity talent in high demand nationally; SKYCTC CIT Lab top notch
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The cybersecurity workforce has reached an all-time high, but there’s still a global talent shortage, with more than 700,000 unfilled cybersecurity jobs in the US alone, according to Fortune.com. One university is training the next generation of workers for that exact calling. Southcentral Kentucky...
wnky.com
Bowling Green to receive over $3.3M in federal funding
FRANKFORT, Ky. – FEMA has approved more than $3.3 million in federal funding to reimburse the City of Bowling Green for debris removal as a result of the December tornadoes. FEMA approved $2,074,369 for debris cleanup between Dec. 27 and Jan. 25, which included vegetative debris, parts of buildings, lumber, roofing material, concrete, and other construction and demolition materials.
wnky.com
Halloween parade fun at Briarwood Elementary
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- The students at Briarwood Elementary got to have a ton of fun on Halloween with their annual parade. Even the teachers dressed up in theme! A very spooky and sweet holiday.
wnky.com
New nasal spray at Med Center Health treats depression
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A new depression treatment is being offered at Med Center Health for those who have not responded to other medications. Spravato is a nasal spray that is used in conjunction with an oral antidepressant. Spravato works to block activity of glutamate and helps stabilize the level of the...
kentuckytoday.com
Vision come true: Crofton Baptist names building after former pastor
CROFTON, Ky. (KT) — Rick Hatley, who pastored Crofton Baptist Church until his death in February, had a dream of seeing a new Family Life Center completed and without any debt to the church. That dream has been fulfilled, and this past Sunday the building was named in his honor.
KSP: Body found in Green River confirmed as missing Evansville woman
The Kentucky State Police say the body of deceased female has been found in the Green River near Livermore.
WBKO
One arrested in Cumberland Trace shooting in Bowling Green
Barren County teacher named finalist in Special Education of the Year award. The Special Education Teacher of the Year recognition is sponsored by the Kentucky Department of Education Office of Special Education and Early Learning and the Kentucky Council for Exceptional Children. Gypsymoon Marketplace at Highland Stales is this weekend.
WLWT 5
There’s a magical reindeer farm nestled away in Kentucky
There’s a reindeer farm nestled away in Kentucky, where families can come face-to-face with the magic of Christmas. Reindeer live at The Reindeer Farm in Bowling Green. Visitors can meet Rudolph and friends this season. Inside the reindeer barn, visitors can learn about the creatures that make Santa’s sleigh...
wnky.com
National Adoption Awareness Month: local woman has fostered 20+ children, adopted 2
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-November is National Adoption Awareness Month. “Everybody needs a home. and everybody needs to belong,” said Family Enrichment Center Director of Programs Lee Fowlkes. The Family Enrichment Center celebrates the beginning of the month with a proclamation by city officials. “In the last year there were 116...
wnky.com
Polar Express Storytime tickets available starting this month
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Historic Railpark and Train Museum is bringing back Polar Express Storytime for its 20th year!. Ticket registration for the event opened for members of the Historic Railpark and Train Museum on Tuesday. From now to Nov. 5, members can get tickets. On Nov. 8...
wnky.com
Tops Take Down Falcons in Opening Exhibition
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – WKU Hilltopper Basketball took down the Montevallo Falcons in an exhibition game inside E.A. Diddle Arena on Wednesday night, winning the game 93-65. The Hilltoppers had four players in double-figures while all 15 saw action on the court. “With us, you know, a lot of...
wnky.com
Bowling Green woman wins $2 million in Powerball drawing
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A Bowling Green woman won big when she purchased a Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket. The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, came forward last week after she won with a ticket worth $2 million. Her husband purchased tickets for the Oct. 17 Powerball drawing at...
