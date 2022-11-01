Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at nightEvie M.Alachua, FL
Related
UF Students Blast GOP Senator Who Is On Track To Be Their Next President
Students who oppose making Republican Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse the next University of Florida President made their voices heard before his official interview with the Board of Trustees.
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UF
UF Students Protest(via the Chronicle) the way he came to UF and took the presidential seat. the Board thinks their opinions are crappy. except DeSantis and Sasse, who only see controversy.
alachuachronicle.com
District voter breakdown shows that independent voters and Republicans could swing elections in western districts if single-member district referendum passes
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – On November 8, Alachua County residents will have an opportunity to vote on several local issues in addition to the governor, senate, and congressional races. Two significant ballot items are the Single-Member District Charter Amendment and the vote on whether to implement a one percent sales surtax for the next 10 years, starting January of 2023.
WCJB
PAC responds to NAACP cease and desist letter over single-member district campaign flyers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The group behind campaign flyers and signs promoting the single-member district ballot proposal in Alachua County is responding to a cease and desist letter sent by the NAACP accusing the group of creating a ‘false impression.’. The letter sent by the NAACP accuses the Leading...
villages-news.com
Voter Integrity Town Hall in the Villages to shine light on local elections
A Voter Integrity Town Hall set in The Villages will shine a light on local elections. The event will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 at the Mulberry Grove Recreation Center. The event will feature guest speakers the Lake County Elections Integrity Voter Protection Coalition. The meeting is open to all residents.
WCJB
NAACP demands PACs stop using “false advertising” about an Alachua County ballot initiative
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After some Alachua County residents found what they’re calling “false advertising” about a ballot initiative, NAACP officials are asking a judge to file a cease and desist order to two political action committees. More than a week ago, residents in the Lincoln Estates...
mycbs4.com
Student and community organizers respond to UF president's protest restrictions
According to the Graduate Assistants United of the University of Florida (UF-GAU), members of UF-GAU and student/ community organizers believe that the University of Florida is restricting their free speech rights during the University of Florida Board of Trustees' meeting taking place at Emerson Hall where the University of Florida Presidential Candidate Ben Sasse will be appointed.
County commission write-in candidates aim to make Marion County history
The Marion County Board of County Commissioners has never had a candidate elected via write-in, but Gina Capone and Brian Donnelly intend to make history. Capone and Donnelly, running for Districts 2 and 4 respectively, advertise themselves as “for the people” candidates. They both say they believe the current members of the commission do not prioritize the needs of Marion County residents, and both candidates are using issues such as over-development they say residents have brought to their attention as pillars of their campaigns.
WCJB
Community Foundation of North Central Florida will hold the 12th annual Legacy Awards
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Community Foundation of North Central Florida will present the 12th annual Legacy Awards on Thursday. These awards recognize the crucial interaction between donors, professional advisors, and nonprofits. They mostly focus on the charitable impact individuals and nonprofits make in our community. The lunch and program...
flaglerlive.com
The Next Coroner for Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam: Powerful Panel Narrows List of Candidates to 5
The committee tasked with recommending a new medical examiner for Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam County this morning narrowed its search to five applicants who will be interviewed for the $320,000-a-year job on December 6 in St. Augustine. “The medical examiner position impacts our community very significantly,” State Attorney R.J....
WCJB
Three Fort White students come out winners at the National FFA Agri Science Fair
FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two high school students and one middle school student are receiving national recognition for their work in the agricultural sciences. Cyler Robinson, Evan McKinney, and Marshall Bussey, all of Fort White, competed in the National FFA Agri Science Fair and came out winners. Students use...
WCJB
Grand Guard Reunion for Gators will feature three graduating classes
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a Grand Guard Reunion for Gators who reached the 50th anniversary of their first graduation, and it starts on Thursday. Due to COVID-19, this year will feature three classes including 1970, 1971, and 1972. They will have activities like a breakfast of memories, an...
WCJB
Alachua County Jail director resigns, interim director appointed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office has announced the county jail is under new leadership after the jail director resigned. Major Robert Stafford handed in his resignation as jail director effective Nov. 14. Captain Dorian Keith will take over as the interim director. Stafford cited personal...
WCJB
UF’s Jewish community reacts after antisemitic incident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Six words sent shockwaves through the University of Florida after Saturday’s Florida-Georgia football game. “Kanye is right about the Jews” was projected on the stadium after the game, and on other buildings across Jacksonville. “To see this happen on a gameday where a bunch...
WCJB
Florida Theater Conference will be held at Santa Fe College
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A theater conference kicks off their four-day event at Santa Fe College, and it starts on Wednesday. The Florida Theater Conference takes place all across the SFC campus. Play festivals, workshops, and auditions are held in the fine arts hall. The conference features the high school...
WCJB
Florida for All will have its We Keep us Safe public meeting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida for all is holding it’s We Keep us Safe public meeting on Wednesday. They will discuss how law enforcement, housing, GRU, and so much more are impacting families. The event will be held at the Lincoln Middle School cafeteria in Gainesville. The meeting will...
Zipperer out, Shorter and Williams questionable against Texas A&M
Florida junior wideout Justin Shorter is listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury and junior tight end Keon Zipperer listed as out on the team's injury report released Wednesday evening. Linebacker Scooby Williams was also listed as questionable. Shorter has been Florida's most productive receiver this season, catching 21...
WCJB
Ocala city leaders reject golf cart route expansion
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A golf cart route in Ocala won’t be expanded after city leaders voted no in a heated argument. The proposal was to expand the route into parts of downtown Ocala. City council members went back and forth, with some bringing up the dangers of more...
Gators Move Up in SI’s November Recruiting Rankings
The Gators inched closer to the top ten after earning three commitments across October.
Comments / 0