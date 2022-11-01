ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

alachuachronicle.com

District voter breakdown shows that independent voters and Republicans could swing elections in western districts if single-member district referendum passes

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – On November 8, Alachua County residents will have an opportunity to vote on several local issues in addition to the governor, senate, and congressional races. Two significant ballot items are the Single-Member District Charter Amendment and the vote on whether to implement a one percent sales surtax for the next 10 years, starting January of 2023.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Student and community organizers respond to UF president's protest restrictions

According to the Graduate Assistants United of the University of Florida (UF-GAU), members of UF-GAU and student/ community organizers believe that the University of Florida is restricting their free speech rights during the University of Florida Board of Trustees' meeting taking place at Emerson Hall where the University of Florida Presidential Candidate Ben Sasse will be appointed.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Ocala Gazette

County commission write-in candidates aim to make Marion County history

The Marion County Board of County Commissioners has never had a candidate elected via write-in, but Gina Capone and Brian Donnelly intend to make history. Capone and Donnelly, running for Districts 2 and 4 respectively, advertise themselves as “for the people” candidates. They both say they believe the current members of the commission do not prioritize the needs of Marion County residents, and both candidates are using issues such as over-development they say residents have brought to their attention as pillars of their campaigns.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Grand Guard Reunion for Gators will feature three graduating classes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a Grand Guard Reunion for Gators who reached the 50th anniversary of their first graduation, and it starts on Thursday. Due to COVID-19, this year will feature three classes including 1970, 1971, and 1972. They will have activities like a breakfast of memories, an...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Jail director resigns, interim director appointed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office has announced the county jail is under new leadership after the jail director resigned. Major Robert Stafford handed in his resignation as jail director effective Nov. 14. Captain Dorian Keith will take over as the interim director. Stafford cited personal...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

UF’s Jewish community reacts after antisemitic incident

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Six words sent shockwaves through the University of Florida after Saturday’s Florida-Georgia football game. “Kanye is right about the Jews” was projected on the stadium after the game, and on other buildings across Jacksonville. “To see this happen on a gameday where a bunch...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Florida Theater Conference will be held at Santa Fe College

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A theater conference kicks off their four-day event at Santa Fe College, and it starts on Wednesday. The Florida Theater Conference takes place all across the SFC campus. Play festivals, workshops, and auditions are held in the fine arts hall. The conference features the high school...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Florida for All will have its We Keep us Safe public meeting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida for all is holding it’s We Keep us Safe public meeting on Wednesday. They will discuss how law enforcement, housing, GRU, and so much more are impacting families. The event will be held at the Lincoln Middle School cafeteria in Gainesville. The meeting will...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Zipperer out, Shorter and Williams questionable against Texas A&M

Florida junior wideout Justin Shorter is listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury and junior tight end Keon Zipperer listed as out on the team's injury report released Wednesday evening. Linebacker Scooby Williams was also listed as questionable. Shorter has been Florida's most productive receiver this season, catching 21...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ocala city leaders reject golf cart route expansion

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A golf cart route in Ocala won’t be expanded after city leaders voted no in a heated argument. The proposal was to expand the route into parts of downtown Ocala. City council members went back and forth, with some bringing up the dangers of more...
OCALA, FL

