Suspect arrested after Florence County deputies respond to break-in in progress
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect was arrested Wednesday after Florence County deputies were called to a break-in in progress, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called to New Hope Road in Coward for a break-in in progress but the suspect had left by the time they arrived, according to the sheriff’s office. […]
wpde.com
Manhunt leads to suspect wanted for kicking in door at Florence Co. home, sheriff says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was arrested following a manhunt Wednesday afternoon in the New Hope Road area of the Coward community, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said the man kicked in a door to a home. He added a manhunt quickly got underway...
Man facing weapon, drug charges after investigation, Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly two ounces of meth and six firearms were seized Wednesday as the result of an ongoing narcotics investigation in the Florence area, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Robert Layne Hilburn was arrested and is facing both weapon and drug charges, according to booking records. There are a […]
abccolumbia.com
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office: wanted robbery suspect apprehended
SUMTER CO.,S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office say the last remaining wanted suspect who lured two victims into a home on Patricia Drive and robbed them at gunpoint has been apprehended. Chryshaun McKenzie turned himself in to deputies late this afternoon, says the Sheriff’s Office....
Sumter shooting incident began over care of a puppy
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff's Office reports shots were fired at a residence over the weekend after an argument regarding the care of a puppy. On Friday, October 28, 2022, a homeowner and a dog owner engaged in an argument after the dog owner refused to reimburse the homeowner for veterinary bills paid when the puppy was taken for treatment after allegedly being abandoned for months by its owner.
WMBF
Argument over puppy leads to gunfire in Sumter
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is facing charges after an argument over a puppy led to gunfire on the weekend before Halloween. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Emmanuel Tyrell Pickens is charged with Assault and Battery 1st Degree, Discharging Firearms into a Dwelling, and Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm.
Deputies searching for owner after starving, dead cows found in pasture
UPDATE: Georgetown County deputies arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with this case. Learn more here. — ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County deputies are investigating a case of animal cruelty involving cows. Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office were called to a property off Hardee Street in the Andrews area on Saturday after […]
wpde.com
Police investigating Florence home invasion involving weapon
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a home invasion around 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Stackley Street in Florence, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Brandt said it was two men who entered the home, one of them had a gun.
2 jailed after Darlington County deputies find marijuana, meth, pills and guns during traffic stop
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies seized large quantities of drugs, pills and firearms Monday during a traffic stop near Hartsville, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Nathan Thomas and Jenny Tinsley, both of Hartsville, were arrested on several drug and weapon charges after the traffic stop in the area of Kelly and Clyde roads, […]
abcnews4.com
Owner of dead, starving cows found in Andrews-area pasture wanted on cruelty charges
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Deputies in Georgetown County are investigating an animal cruelty case involving multiple cows in the Andrews area of the county. According to the sheriff's office, three cows were found dead in a pasture off of Hardee Street over the weekend, and multiple others were found roaming the streets of Andrews.
manninglive.com
Former CCSO deputy faces felony DUI charges
Former CCSO deputy, Alonzo McFadden, has been arrested and charged with a felony DUI that led to the death of one person in Bishopville, SC. The accident occurred on October 1 when McFadden, who was driving alone, swerved out of his lane and had a head-on collision with another vehicle that contained one occupant.
abccolumbia.com
GMC Wednesday Headlines: Columbia police search for vehicle connected to fatal shooting & Sumter deputies arrest robbery suspect
Wednesday headlines: Columbia police search for a vehicle connected to a deadly shooting. Sumter county deputies arrest a robbery suspect.
abccolumbia.com
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office hosting Citizens Academy beginning Nov.10
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is hosting Citizens Academy beginning this month. The event will begin on November 10 and the application deadline is November 8. The Citizens Academy will give members of the community an in-depth look into local law enforcement. They’ll also learn...
wach.com
Columbia Police seek 'vehicle of interest' in fatal shooting investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department is looking to locate the car pictured above and its occupants to help solve Saturday's deadly shooting of an elderly man at Spring Lake Apartments. Police say it is believed that the victim was the unintended target at this time. If...
Woman arrested after confrontation leads to injuries, damaged cars at Sumter Waffle House
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter woman is in jail on charges that include attempted murder following a frantic chain of events in a Waffle House parking lot. Sumter Police said that 35-year-old Shatarica Michelle Unique Gray was taken into custody only after showing up at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital for treatment of a minor injury at the same time officers were there to speak with victims.
Two sentenced to life in prison for the 2019 murders of three in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Two men have been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole following a jury trial in Lexington County for the death of three men on December 17, 2019. Co-defendants Jeremy Cornish and Justin Hopkins were both convicted of three counts of murder...
wach.com
Police searching for alleged Lexington store shoplifter
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an alleged shoplifter who stole hundreds of dollars of goods in mid-September. Official believe the man, seen in security footage wearing all black, stole over $875 of merchandise from a Lowe's Home Improvement...
WIS-TV
Columbia Police Chief responds to officer shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Staffing shortages are plaguing businesses and organizations across the country – including right here with those sworn to protect and serve. The Columbia Police Department is now down a quarter of its desired amount of officers. At last check, the Columbia Police Department budgeted to have 223 sworn-in officers in the patrol division. Right now, there are 73 vacant positions in that department.
WMBF
SLED called in to help investigate 15-year-old’s shooting death in Hartsville
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A 15-year-old was the victim of a deadly Hartsville shooting over the weekend, the Darlington County coroner said. According to the Hartsville Police Department, around 8:30 p.m. Sunday a shooting was reported on Security Drive in Hartsville. Responding officers said the teenage male victim was taken...
4 charged after shooting on Kershaw Street in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people who were detained on Monday after a shooting that hurt one person in Florence are now facing charges, according to police. Jamyn Trayvon Anderson, 23, Tydrea Burroughs, 34, Tashina Erica Nicole James, 29, and Keith Andrea Williams, 40, were detained without incident after officers got a description of a […]
