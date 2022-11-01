SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff's Office reports shots were fired at a residence over the weekend after an argument regarding the care of a puppy. On Friday, October 28, 2022, a homeowner and a dog owner engaged in an argument after the dog owner refused to reimburse the homeowner for veterinary bills paid when the puppy was taken for treatment after allegedly being abandoned for months by its owner.

