ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, SC

Comments / 1

Related
WBTW News13

Man facing weapon, drug charges after investigation, Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly two ounces of meth and six firearms were seized Wednesday as the result of an ongoing narcotics investigation in the Florence area, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Robert Layne Hilburn was arrested and is facing both weapon and drug charges, according to booking records. There are a […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office: wanted robbery suspect apprehended

SUMTER CO.,S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office say the last remaining wanted suspect who lured two victims into a home on Patricia Drive and robbed them at gunpoint has been apprehended. Chryshaun McKenzie turned himself in to deputies late this afternoon, says the Sheriff’s Office....
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter shooting incident began over care of a puppy

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff's Office reports shots were fired at a residence over the weekend after an argument regarding the care of a puppy. On Friday, October 28, 2022, a homeowner and a dog owner engaged in an argument after the dog owner refused to reimburse the homeowner for veterinary bills paid when the puppy was taken for treatment after allegedly being abandoned for months by its owner.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Argument over puppy leads to gunfire in Sumter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is facing charges after an argument over a puppy led to gunfire on the weekend before Halloween. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Emmanuel Tyrell Pickens is charged with Assault and Battery 1st Degree, Discharging Firearms into a Dwelling, and Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies searching for owner after starving, dead cows found in pasture

UPDATE: Georgetown County deputies arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with this case. Learn more here. — ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County deputies are investigating a case of animal cruelty involving cows. Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office were called to a property off Hardee Street in the Andrews area on Saturday after […]
ANDREWS, SC
wpde.com

Police investigating Florence home invasion involving weapon

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a home invasion around 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Stackley Street in Florence, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Brandt said it was two men who entered the home, one of them had a gun.
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

2 jailed after Darlington County deputies find marijuana, meth, pills and guns during traffic stop

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies seized large quantities of drugs, pills and firearms Monday during a traffic stop near Hartsville, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Nathan Thomas and Jenny Tinsley, both of Hartsville, were arrested on several drug and weapon charges after the traffic stop in the area of Kelly and Clyde roads, […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Owner of dead, starving cows found in Andrews-area pasture wanted on cruelty charges

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Deputies in Georgetown County are investigating an animal cruelty case involving multiple cows in the Andrews area of the county. According to the sheriff's office, three cows were found dead in a pasture off of Hardee Street over the weekend, and multiple others were found roaming the streets of Andrews.
manninglive.com

Former CCSO deputy faces felony DUI charges

Former CCSO deputy, Alonzo McFadden, has been arrested and charged with a felony DUI that led to the death of one person in Bishopville, SC. The accident occurred on October 1 when McFadden, who was driving alone, swerved out of his lane and had a head-on collision with another vehicle that contained one occupant.
BISHOPVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

Woman arrested after confrontation leads to injuries, damaged cars at Sumter Waffle House

SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter woman is in jail on charges that include attempted murder following a frantic chain of events in a Waffle House parking lot. Sumter Police said that 35-year-old Shatarica Michelle Unique Gray was taken into custody only after showing up at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital for treatment of a minor injury at the same time officers were there to speak with victims.
SUMTER, SC
wach.com

Police searching for alleged Lexington store shoplifter

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an alleged shoplifter who stole hundreds of dollars of goods in mid-September. Official believe the man, seen in security footage wearing all black, stole over $875 of merchandise from a Lowe's Home Improvement...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia Police Chief responds to officer shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Staffing shortages are plaguing businesses and organizations across the country – including right here with those sworn to protect and serve. The Columbia Police Department is now down a quarter of its desired amount of officers. At last check, the Columbia Police Department budgeted to have 223 sworn-in officers in the patrol division. Right now, there are 73 vacant positions in that department.
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

4 charged after shooting on Kershaw Street in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people who were detained on Monday after a shooting that hurt one person in Florence are now facing charges, according to police. Jamyn Trayvon Anderson, 23, Tydrea Burroughs, 34, Tashina Erica Nicole James, 29, and Keith Andrea Williams, 40, were detained without incident after officers got a description of a […]
FLORENCE, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy