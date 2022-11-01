ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Comments / 0

Related
kxnet.com

Basketball: Breianna Smestad enjoying time as SAAC President at Minot State

The Senior Guard was named President of the Minot State Chapter of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee back in April. Basketball: Breianna Smestad enjoying time as SAAC …. The Senior Guard was named President of the Minot State Chapter of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee back in April. Groundbreaking ceremony for new...
MINOT, ND
kxnet.com

Volleyball: Our Redeemer's wins District 12 Tournament

The top seed Knights took care of business to win the district title over Bishop Ryan in four sets. Volleyball: Our Redeemer’s wins District 12 Tournament. The top seed Knights took care of business to win the district title over Bishop Ryan in four sets. Free rides on Election...
MINOT, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy