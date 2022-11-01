ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

theelectricgf.com

City considering improvements to GFPD, GFFR; public safety levy

City Commissioners reviewed proposals to expand the evidence space at the Great Falls Police Department during their Nov. 1 meeting. The evidence storage and processing space is nearly overrun and they expect to run completely out of space within the next two years, according to staff. Tom Hazen, the city’s...
Government Technology

3 Montana School Districts to Buy Electric Buses

(TNS) — Bigfork School District is one of three Montana school districts to receive federal funding to purchase an electric bus. The district received $395,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program to purchase the bus. Clinton and Fairfield school districts also received funding through the federal...
BIGFORK, MT
theelectricgf.com

Winter tour of Shakespeare in the Parks comes to Great Falls Nov. 14

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks continues its 50th anniversary season with a long-awaited winter production of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) – Revised. After postponing their tour last winter of this same production, the staff and cast of MSIP are bringing the comedy to the stage. “Though...
GREAT FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

MacKenzie River Pizza in Great Falls closing for renovations starting Sunday

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - MacKenzie River Pizza in Great Falls is closing Sunday for renovations. According to the restaurant, they are planning on being open again on Nov. 17. “We’re closing our doors for some exciting updates to the restaurant with a hopeful reopening on November 17th,” a post to their social media reads. “Please stay tuned on our Facebook for updates. We can’t wait to show you the new space.”
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

City animal shelter holding holiday adoption event

The City of Great Falls Animal Shelter is hosting a free adoption event this holiday season. The “A Home for the Holidays” adoption event offers free cat and dog adoptions through Dec. 30. “With hundreds of homeless pets in Great Falls, it is important everyone get involved to...
GREAT FALLS, MT
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Lady Refiners’ journey ends at Great Falls

The North Toole County Refiners ended their season on Friday in Great Falls at the District Tournament. The Refiners had a rebuilding year after not having a team last year. The team struggled with injuries and a few other unforeseen circumstances, but nonetheless the girls persevered. Coach Buck and I...
GREAT FALLS, MT
ecitybeat.com

Trick Or Treat: 15 Fentanyl Deaths In Great Falls In 2022

Heads up, Great Falls, Halloween is this coming Monday. ‘Candy’ that looks like Skittles or Sweet Tarts could actually contain fentanyl. If you think this poison, or other harmful stuff, could never get into YOUR kids’ trick or treat candy you’re whistling past the graveyard. At our...
GREAT FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Perkins restaurant announces they are shutting their doors

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - If you enjoy a good breakfast in downtown Great Falls, you will soon have to scratch Perkins Restaurant and Bakery off your options of places to eat. The Great Falls location for Perkins announced their last day to serve people will be October 31st, with nothing changing in terms of hours and availability in the meantime.
GREAT FALLS, MT
Outsider.com

Montana Hunter Escapes Death Using Two Guns Against Charging Grizzly Bear

A Montana bird hunter managed to escape death by using two guns against a grizzly bear that was charging at them. According to the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the hunter, who is originally from Washington, was hunting for upland game birds on Tuesday (October 11th) with his wife and dogs in a creek bottom east of Choteau when the encounter with the grizzly bear occurred.
CHOTEAU, MT

