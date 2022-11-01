Read full article on original website
theelectricgf.com
City considering improvements to GFPD, GFFR; public safety levy
City Commissioners reviewed proposals to expand the evidence space at the Great Falls Police Department during their Nov. 1 meeting. The evidence storage and processing space is nearly overrun and they expect to run completely out of space within the next two years, according to staff. Tom Hazen, the city’s...
City of Great Falls considers options for solid waste collection
When you throw something in the trash in Great Falls, it will likely end up in one place: "The High Plains Landfill,” said Mark Juras, Great Falls Public Works senior civil engineer
Government Technology
3 Montana School Districts to Buy Electric Buses
(TNS) — Bigfork School District is one of three Montana school districts to receive federal funding to purchase an electric bus. The district received $395,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program to purchase the bus. Clinton and Fairfield school districts also received funding through the federal...
theelectricgf.com
Winter tour of Shakespeare in the Parks comes to Great Falls Nov. 14
Montana Shakespeare in the Parks continues its 50th anniversary season with a long-awaited winter production of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) – Revised. After postponing their tour last winter of this same production, the staff and cast of MSIP are bringing the comedy to the stage. “Though...
montanarightnow.com
MacKenzie River Pizza in Great Falls closing for renovations starting Sunday
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - MacKenzie River Pizza in Great Falls is closing Sunday for renovations. According to the restaurant, they are planning on being open again on Nov. 17. “We’re closing our doors for some exciting updates to the restaurant with a hopeful reopening on November 17th,” a post to their social media reads. “Please stay tuned on our Facebook for updates. We can’t wait to show you the new space.”
theelectricgf.com
City animal shelter holding holiday adoption event
The City of Great Falls Animal Shelter is hosting a free adoption event this holiday season. The “A Home for the Holidays” adoption event offers free cat and dog adoptions through Dec. 30. “With hundreds of homeless pets in Great Falls, it is important everyone get involved to...
Great Falls community upset over alleged firing of Albertsons store manager
Many people have contacted KRTV about the dismissal of Dan Baker as the manager of Albertsons on the west side of Great Falls.
Police are investigating a 'suspicious' death in Great Falls
The Great Falls Police Department said on Monday that officers are investigating a "suspicious" death that happened on Sunday, October 30, 2022.
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Lady Refiners’ journey ends at Great Falls
The North Toole County Refiners ended their season on Friday in Great Falls at the District Tournament. The Refiners had a rebuilding year after not having a team last year. The team struggled with injuries and a few other unforeseen circumstances, but nonetheless the girls persevered. Coach Buck and I...
Winner of new truck announced at cross-town game
The winner of a new Toyota pickup truck was announced at the cross-town football game in Great Falls on Friday, October 21, 2022.
ecitybeat.com
Trick Or Treat: 15 Fentanyl Deaths In Great Falls In 2022
Heads up, Great Falls, Halloween is this coming Monday. ‘Candy’ that looks like Skittles or Sweet Tarts could actually contain fentanyl. If you think this poison, or other harmful stuff, could never get into YOUR kids’ trick or treat candy you’re whistling past the graveyard. At our...
montanarightnow.com
Woman life-flighted to Great Falls after being shot succumbs to injuries, investigation ongoing
BROWNING, Mont. - A woman who was shot and later life-flighted to Great Falls has succumbed to her injuries. Blackfeet Law Enforcement responded to a report of a shooting early in the morning on Monday, Oct, 17, within the exterior boundaries of the Blackfeet Nation. Officers found an adult woman...
montanarightnow.com
Perkins restaurant announces they are shutting their doors
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - If you enjoy a good breakfast in downtown Great Falls, you will soon have to scratch Perkins Restaurant and Bakery off your options of places to eat. The Great Falls location for Perkins announced their last day to serve people will be October 31st, with nothing changing in terms of hours and availability in the meantime.
Montana Hunter Escapes Death Using Two Guns Against Charging Grizzly Bear
A Montana bird hunter managed to escape death by using two guns against a grizzly bear that was charging at them. According to the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the hunter, who is originally from Washington, was hunting for upland game birds on Tuesday (October 11th) with his wife and dogs in a creek bottom east of Choteau when the encounter with the grizzly bear occurred.
