North Carolina State

WRAL

Life-sized doll found hanging from tree in New Jersey

ELK TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY — Questions are swirling in South Jersey after a life-sized doll was seen hanging from a tree outside a home. Witnesses say the doll looked like a Black girl with a noose around the neck. The life-like doll has been taken down from the tree....
NEW JERSEY STATE
WRAL

AP PHOTOS: Wonder, worry collide at Utah's famed salt flats

SALT LAKE CITY — The Bonneville Salt Flats sit just off of a highway in a state nowhere near the ocean, but in parts they glimmer as white as a Caribbean beach. Truck drivers, selfie-stick wielding tourists and gamblers driving to the casinos of West Wendover, Nevada, are known to stop here to photograph the stark white landscape, along with canals of flowing water. The water's color appears turquoise because it's been dyed by a mining company that channels brine to ponds where it evaporates and leaves behind valuable minerals.
UTAH STATE
WRAL

Accused bank robber caught, arrested by troopers

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol arrested Dennis Wayne Price Jr. at a traffic stop. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol arrested Dennis Wayne Price Jr. at a traffic stop.
WRAL

Train derailment, acid leak prompt evacuations in Louisiana

PAULINA, LA. — The derailment of six train cars and a subsequent acid leak prompted road closures and evacuations Wednesday in a Louisiana community, officials said. No injuries were reported in the derailment in the community of Paulina in St. James Parish, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of New Orleans. St. James officials said about 200 homes were evacuated. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the derailment.
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA

