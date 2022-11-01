Read full article on original website
WRAL
First NC child flu death reported for 2022-2023 flu season as cases rapidly increase
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced the first child to die from the flu statewide for the 2022-2023 flu season -- the first child to die from flu-related complications since 2020. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced the first child to die...
WRAL
On WRAL-TV at 6: NC's trashiest year. WRAL Investigates why rising cleanup costs rob from needed road repair
Trash is littering our roads. Over 13 millions pounds were collected last year alone, and it just keeps piling up. WRAL Investigates how rising cleanup costs are taking funds away from much needed road repair. Trash is littering our roads. Over 13 millions pounds were collected last year alone, and...
WRAL
Life-sized doll found hanging from tree in New Jersey
ELK TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY — Questions are swirling in South Jersey after a life-sized doll was seen hanging from a tree outside a home. Witnesses say the doll looked like a Black girl with a noose around the neck. The life-like doll has been taken down from the tree....
WRAL
AP PHOTOS: Wonder, worry collide at Utah's famed salt flats
SALT LAKE CITY — The Bonneville Salt Flats sit just off of a highway in a state nowhere near the ocean, but in parts they glimmer as white as a Caribbean beach. Truck drivers, selfie-stick wielding tourists and gamblers driving to the casinos of West Wendover, Nevada, are known to stop here to photograph the stark white landscape, along with canals of flowing water. The water's color appears turquoise because it's been dyed by a mining company that channels brine to ponds where it evaporates and leaves behind valuable minerals.
WRAL
Accused bank robber caught, arrested by troopers
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol arrested Dennis Wayne Price Jr. at a traffic stop. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol arrested Dennis Wayne Price Jr. at a traffic stop.
WRAL
Train derailment, acid leak prompt evacuations in Louisiana
PAULINA, LA. — The derailment of six train cars and a subsequent acid leak prompted road closures and evacuations Wednesday in a Louisiana community, officials said. No injuries were reported in the derailment in the community of Paulina in St. James Parish, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of New Orleans. St. James officials said about 200 homes were evacuated. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the derailment.
