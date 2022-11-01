In Week 8 we did not see as many underdog winners as in previous weeks. Only 4 moneyline underdogs with positive odds won their games. Seven underdogs covered the spread, though. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s NFL odds and lines, and tab the best NFL Week 9 underdog bets to cash in on among SportbookWire’s NFL expert picks and predictions.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 34 MINUTES AGO