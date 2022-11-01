Read full article on original website
tri-statedefender.com
COGIC moves to give back on the way back
There is great cause for early celebration as Bishop Brandon Porter, Greater Community Temple, and the International Church of God in Christ, prepare for the largest “Christmas in November” event ever sponsored. After convening in St. Louis for the past 11 years, the Church of God in Christ...
Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment
Memphis Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy held a press conference Tuesday addressing the proposed Constitutional Amendment 1, which seeks to strengthen the state’s current “right to work” laws. The amendment would allow voters to decide whether they support language stating it is illegal to […] The post Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Memphis area could look to Ford for housing investment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South governments should work to engage Ford in helping increase quality, affordable housing, according to experts speaking at Wednesday’s State of Memphis Housing Summit. Ford has announced plans to hire nearly 6,000 people at its new Blue Oval City plant in Haywood County. It’s an exciting time for Memphis and presents an […]
U of M and WUMR mourn Malvin Massey’s passing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis and WUMR are mourning the loss of Malvin Massey after a long career managing and operating the university’s radio station. Massey started work at WUMR in the 1980’s as a volunteer, and he eventually climbed the ranks to general manager. Massey worked every job at the station, both […]
Four constitutional amendments on the ballot in Tennessee
Note: This story has been edited to clarify the language of Amendment 3. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Early voting is already underway in Shelby County for the November 8 elections. Some of the biggest, and somewhat confusing, choices on the ballot involve potential changes to Tennessee’s constitution. The four proposed constitutional amendments are already state law, […]
Local leaders to address rising rent costs and more at Memphis housing summit
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The housing market in Memphis is facing several challenges, from high rent to landlord troubles to blight in several neighborhoods. Today, local leaders are expected to address those problems and more at the 4th Annual State of Memphis Housing Summit. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland will meet...
Kait 8
Lawsuit filed against West Memphis mayor for ‘racial discrimination’
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - An ex-civil engineer for the city is suing the mayor of West Memphis after she said she was fired for refusing to “only hire black people.”. Attorneys Luther Sutter and Lucien Gillham filed a lawsuit on behalf of Amanda Hicks against Mayor Marco McClendon on Wednesday, Oct. 26 for violating state and federal constitutional rights.
localmemphis.com
Ransom: When will the bickering between Halbert and county government end?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Shelby County commissioners all but demanded Wanda Halbert open a new clerk's office on Riverdale Road Monday to help relieve some of the unforgivable long wait times car owners have been enduring all year. They even passed a resolution earlier...
Get help with expungement, child support, jobs, and more Saturday in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk Heidi Kuhn is hosting another expungement clinic – her 18th – Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. It takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Salem Missionary Baptist Church at 2237 S Parkway E in Memphis. Expungement allows...
desotocountynews.com
Update on amphitheater renovation presented to aldermen
Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite Tuesday told aldermen that renovations to the BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove should be completed by the end of the year and with landscaping, should be ready for the return of concerts to the entertainment facility in April. Musselwhite said he had toured the progress of...
Topgolf expected to start building Memphis location
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Topgolf is expected to begin construction on their new Memphis location Tuesday, according to construction permits. An area north of the Dick's Sporting Goods in Germantown is where massive driving ranges and a climate-controlled bay with multiple stories is set to stand. It's scheduled to open next November.
localmemphis.com
Massive stand-still traffic starting at I-240W between Perkins and Getwell
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Westbound traffic on I-240 is shut down, with heavy traffic at I-240 westbound between Perkins and Getwell after a multi-vehicle accident involving an overturned vehicle. There is stand still traffic on both I-240 and Hwy 385, which stretches all the way back to Walnut Grove on...
localmemphis.com
Millington prepares infrastructure for nearly $1 billion in projects
MILLINGTON, Tenn. — After losing one of it’s most defining features almost 30 years ago, one Mid-South community is trying to revitalize its community. The Millington Master Plan outlines almost $1 billion in projects for the city over the next several years, something city leadership says the community will be able to handle.
actionnews5.com
$82 million awarded to Tenn. to help families with home heating costs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen announced that Tennessee was awarded $82.2 million in funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). They were awarded more than $82 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The money will help low-income individuals and families pay...
momcollective.com
Why I Choose to Raise My Family in Memphis
Memphis, Memphis, Memphis, Memphis. The most beautiful land in the world!. I could have chosen anywhere in the world to raise my family, but we chose Memphis and it chose us! The soul that is weaved throughout the people, food, and music makes for an undeniable culture like no other. Sitting on the banks of the Mississippi River and filled with historical significance, why wouldn’t I choose Memphis?
momcollective.com
The Ultimate Memphis BBQ Roundup
Memphis is known for many things: home of the blues, Elvis, the Pyramid. But for many, there’s nothing like Memphis BBQ. And when visitors visit, probably one of the most asked questions is, “Where’s the best place to get BBQ?” Heck, every May we have a whole week dedicated to it (psst: in case you live under a rock, it’s called “World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest”). We even have whole Instagram accounts like this one dedicated to Memphis BBQ and its deliciousness.
‘Use your head’: Did Whitehaven HS speaker go too far?
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A speech that was given at Whitehaven High School on Monday appeared to be about making sure students stay on the right path, but at least one parent we talked to said it left them feeling uncomfortable. One mother’s concerns come after a school presentation where she says Jerald Trotter, who is well […]
University of Memphis to retire Lorenzen Wright’s jersey
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lorenzen Wright, the former Memphis Tiger and Memphis Grizzlies basketball player who was murdered at just 34 years old, will forever be honored in the Bluff City. The University of Memphis announced on Wednesday that the school will retire Wright’s #55 jersey. The ceremony will...
Mid-South residents take shot at winning $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot
MEMPIS, Tenn. — $1.2 billion was up for grabs Wednesday and people across the Mid-South lined up to get their tickets. FOX13 examined the odds of winning and spoke to some of the dreamers in line. Having looked at the numbers, your chance of winning the Powerball lottery is...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct. 25-31
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Wolf River Brisket Crosstown […]
