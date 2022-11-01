ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ConsumerAffairs

Consumers say its getting harder to settle a car insurance claim

Auto insurance premiums are rising for a number of reasons linked to inflation, but that’s not the only aspect of the industry that is wearing on customers. Consumers say the real trouble starts when they file a claim. The J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study shows customer...
TEXAS STATE
MotorBiscuit

Renewing Your Insurance Policy Early Could Save You on Car Insurance

There’s not a single state in the U.S. where you’re allowed to drive without car insurance. These policies give you the peace of mind that medical bills and expensive repairs will be covered after a collision. In addition to the minimum required insurance, comprehensive coverage is recommended to cover vehicular theft and deer-related accidents.
GOBankingRates

4 Best Credit Cards for Retirees

The credit card industry is so competitive that you can find a card that serves just about any need. This ultimately benefits all consumers, but it can be particularly helpful for retirees....
Business Insider

Homebuyers battling high mortgage rates could soon have a new option: sell a stake in their future home for as much as $250,000 toward a down payment

A handful of companies offer homeowners cash in exchange for a stake in their home. The next frontier: making similar investments to buyers who need help with a down payment. Companies face significant obstacles to bringing this product mainstream. Companies backed by some of the world's biggest investors are doling...
Cadrene Heslop

Unexpected Mortgage Stimulus Program Opens

Inflation has hit renters and homeowners hard. The increase in the Federal interest rate put a lot of pressure on people looking to own a home. The Biden administration wants to help. They have set up a scheme that will distribute money to several states. The cash will be for homeowner mortgage financial aid.
KTLA

This is how much it costs to own a car in California

Owning a car doesn’t come at a low price, especially in some states. As record inflation increased the costs of necessities — from groceries to clothing — a study from Insurify analyzed how much it costs to own a car in each state. The study, published in August and before the recent gas price spike, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

Requirements for a Home Equity Loan or HELOC in 2022

Building home equity gives homeowners the opportunity to borrow money from their homes for home improvement projects or to pay off debt. Homeowners can also take advantage of real estate markets that are growing in valuation because they can borrow more money as property values rise. Either a home equity...
BBC

Cost of living: The homebuyers anxious about their mortgages

Interest rates have risen to 3% - the biggest hike since 1989 - and many people are worried about the cost of their mortgages. BBC News has been talking to people who are going to be affected by the increase and has come to Derby to hear your stories. 'I'm...
GOBankingRates

7 Common Financial Mistakes Renters Make

Around 36% of U.S. households are occupied by renters, according to Census Bureau data. Among people under 35, 66% are in rentals, and more than 60% of people in the lowest income quartile rent their...
Eyewitness News

Utility companies warn of rising prices, natural gas shortage

(WFSB) - With the global natural gas supply stretching thin, Eversource and other utility companies have been sounding the alarm. Bills have already been going up for some. Eyewitness News ran into someone in Berlin who described how one of her bills increased to over $200. While Eversource has sounded...
BERLIN, CT
MotorBiscuit

What Is a Business Vehicle Exclusion?

Here's a look at the automotive insurance area of business exclusion, and how and where it applies to commercial vehicle owners. The post What Is a Business Vehicle Exclusion? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.

