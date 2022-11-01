ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

City of Albuquerque offering household waste event

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HYybq_0itsYngP00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque residents can get rid of their household hazardous waste this weekend. The city is hosting a collection event Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Balloon Fiesta Park.

Story continues below:

Officials will accept items that are flammable, corrosive, or toxic that you are not allowed to dispose of in your normal trash or recycling bins. People are asked to fill out a form beforehand.

Then, someone will remove the waste from your car or truck when you get there. More information is available on the City of Albuquerque’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: POTUS in ABQ, Unequal Pay Lawsuit, Rain and Snow, BioPark Shuttles, Food Truck Fridays

Thursday’s Top Stories Acoma Pueblo sees seventh straight day without water Albuquerque Fire Rescue welcomes new rescue vehicle to combat high call volumes State representative facing backlash over tweet CVS, Walgreens announce opioid settlements totaling $10B Paramotor pilot rescues woman from drowning in Florida Officials break ground on new development in the north valley Powerball […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Day of the Dead celebrations in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Día de Muertos is a colorful Mexican tradition. It's a day to remember and commemorate death. “It's a celebration that takes something that could sometimes be kind of scary and turns it into something beautiful and festive,” said Rob Martinez, the New Mexico state historian.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Millions in funding goes toward Albuquerque neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state of New Mexico is contributing more than $2 million in an effort to restore one of Albuquerque’s oldest neighborhoods. City and state leaders announced the investment Tuesday into the Barelas Mainstreet project. The money will go toward improvements to streetscapes, landscapes and pedestrian infrastructure along the 4th St. corridor. Officials […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ksfr.org

State, Albuquerque city leaders cut ribbon on affordable housing

The ribbon has been cut at The Commons in Martineztown to celebrate the renovation of 96 affordable housing units that will help benefit seniors, those with disabilities and families in Albuquerque. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, House Majority Floor Leader Javier Martinez and Albuquerque City Council President...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque collecting household hazardous waste

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is holding a drive-thru household hazardous waste collection event Saturday. Hazardous household waste includes things than are flammable, corrode or irritate the skin or poison humans and animals. The event is at Balloon Fiesta Park from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. The city of Albuquerque is asking that anyone […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Trick-or-treat concern, Financial help, Mild and breezy, Historic neighborhood, Flamenco residency

Wednesday’s Top Stories VIDEO: Woman admits to taking Fentanyl, falls asleep with baby in car Rio Rancho mayor says city booming with home building permits rebound Día de Los Muertos: Remembering and honoring loved ones Lobos receiver Geordan Porter has sights set on a Saturday return Navajo Nation to use fed funding for detox centers […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

40K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy