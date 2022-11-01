City of Albuquerque offering household waste event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque residents can get rid of their household hazardous waste this weekend. The city is hosting a collection event Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Balloon Fiesta Park.

Officials will accept items that are flammable, corrosive, or toxic that you are not allowed to dispose of in your normal trash or recycling bins. People are asked to fill out a form beforehand.

Then, someone will remove the waste from your car or truck when you get there. More information is available on the City of Albuquerque’s website .

